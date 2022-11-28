Read full article on original website
Which are the best states to find a job? See where New York ranks in recent study.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the national unemployment rate now hovering just below a reasonable 4% and many big businesses expressing a desperate desire to hire workers, it’s a good time to be a job seeker. But is your home state full of opportunity? Or should you look elsewhere and consider relocating?
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $65 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
Student loan debt relief: Appeals court denies Biden’s bid to restore plan, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A United States appeals court denied President Joe Biden’s bid to restore the student loan forgiveness plan, declining to put a hold on a Texas judge’s ruling that said the plan was unlawful, according to a report by Reuters. Biden’s plan would help...
When will NY marijuana dispensaries open for business?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With 36 marijuana retail dispensary licenses granted to New York State providers -- including two on Staten Island -- many people have one question on their mind: When can you buy legal weed?. Last week the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) gave the green light...
Staten Island Advance/SILive.com wins 6 awards for 2021 work in statewide journalism contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Journalists Association of New York recognized the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com team for exceptional work in 2021 across print and digital journalism, including awards for enterprise reporting, feature writing, investigative and watchdog reporting, public service and spot news coverage. “We are so very proud of...
Canada to New York City hydropower pipeline breaks ground. Here’s what it means.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 339-mile pipeline slated to bring hydropower directly from Canada to New York City began construction Wednesday in a significant push to reach the state’s ambitious energy goals, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. The Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line — developed by Transmission Developers...
Gov. Hochul vetoes anti-fentanyl bill backed by Staten Island pols
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation last week that would have created a state task force focused on combatting the state’s fight against deadly fentanyl. On Wednesday, the governor struck down the bill that State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) and Assemblyman Michael Cusick...
Jets vs. Vikings picks and odds + FanDuel NFL Week 13 promo: $1,000 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Week 13 in the NFL kicks off this week and everyone is starting to look towards the postseason, so what better time than now to register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account? They’re offering all new members a chance at $1,000 in free bets with their No Sweat First Bet bonus.
