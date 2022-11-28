ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boston

Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races

The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Tufts Daily

Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4

Medford City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.Photo by(Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily) In an election night of historic firsts in Massachusetts, voters elected Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey as the state’s first female governor and one of the nation’s first openly lesbian governors. Several ballot measures also scored victories, including a tax on incomes above $1 million and a law allowing undocumented individuals to obtain state driver’s licenses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Boston City Councilors weigh allowing 16, 17-year-olds to vote in local elections

BOSTON -- Boston City Councilors will vote on Wednesday to determine if a special law that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections moves forward. The law would not change any voting requirements at the state or federal level. The petition for a special law was offered by City Councilors Julia Mejia, Kenzie Bok, Liz Breadon, Kendra Lara, Ricardo Arroyo, and Ruthzee Louijeune."A lot of decisions that directly impact young people are being made without their direct consent ... The time has come to acknowledge the critical role that young people play in our City and grant them...
BOSTON, MA
newscentermaine.com

Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
NASHUA, NH
middlesexda.com

New Class of Middlesex Assistant District Attorneys Sworn In

WOBURN – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced the swearing in of the 2022 new class of Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) formed by fourteen recently graduated lawyers. The class was sworn in on November 21, 2022. From top left to right: Steve Loughlin, First Assistant to the District Attorney; Andrew Mange, Allston, MA; Christy Salzman, Brighton, MA; Kaylie Daniels, Cambridge, MA; Leon Rotenstein, Waltham, MA; Joanah Perkins, Boston, MA; Alfred Spencer, Boston MA; Travis Belmore, Quincy, MA; Alice Casey, Chief of District Courts; Jessica Fleet, Hopkinton, MA; Alexandra Kelly, Boston, MA; Nicole Zacharias, Burlington, MA; Isabelle Bertolozzi, Boston, MA; Jordan Paurowski, Waltham, MA; Dhiral Patel, Somerville, MA; Julien Gelly, Brookline, MA; and District Attorney Marian Ryan.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
POLITICO

Healey’s Beacon Hill rendezvous

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS — Six days after he was elected governor in 2014, Republican Charlie Baker joined Democratic legislative leaders at the State House for a series of private meetings followed by a public show of cross-party unity before the press. His successor, Democrat Maura Healey, has now held...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits

The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

From the editor: Too many names

Your email may have been heaving under the weight of Giving Tuesday appeals this week. If you don’t know what that is, it’s the time of year when all the poor days around Thanksgiving are stuck with an extra moniker. Black Friday started the rot back in 1951,...
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
WHAV

Ward, Nearly 30-Year Veteran of Haverhill’s Public Works Department, Becomes its Director

Robert E. Ward, who has worked for Haverhill’s Public Works Department for nearly 30 years, was recently promoted as the department’s director. Ward has served as deputy public works director in charge of water and wastewater since 2004 and interim director following the retirement of Michael K. Stankovich last January. He was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and now oversees the highway, parks, solid waste and recycling, water, wastewater, water purification and engineering divisions.
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Here's what the Prince and Princess of Wales said when they arrived in Boston

BOSTON — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday afternoon in Boston. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker greeted the couple at Boston Logan International Airport, where they arrived aboard a commercial British Airways flight. Upon landing, William...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year

For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Biden heading to Boston, will overlap with British royals

The President is scheduled to make an appearance at a political fundraiser on Friday. Later this week, Boston will host a collection of some of the most famous people in the world. Prince William and Princess Kate of the British royal family are scheduled to touch down in Massachusetts on Wednesday ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday. Actors Rami Malek, Shailene Woodley, Daniel Dae Kim, and Catherine O’Hara will join them at MGM Music Hall for the event. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will also be in attendance.
BOSTON, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Nashua, New Hampshire Women Pleads Guilty To Making False Statements

At the United States District Court in Concord, New Hampshire, Kaylie Esquivel Arizmendi, 32, of Nashua, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to making false statements,. Arizmendi received Supplemental Nutritional Agricultural benefits, better known as food stamps, and Medicaid benefits from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Eligibility for this...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power

With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

