Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4
Medford City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.Photo by(Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily) In an election night of historic firsts in Massachusetts, voters elected Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey as the state’s first female governor and one of the nation’s first openly lesbian governors. Several ballot measures also scored victories, including a tax on incomes above $1 million and a law allowing undocumented individuals to obtain state driver’s licenses.
Boston City Councilors weigh allowing 16, 17-year-olds to vote in local elections
BOSTON -- Boston City Councilors will vote on Wednesday to determine if a special law that would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections moves forward. The law would not change any voting requirements at the state or federal level. The petition for a special law was offered by City Councilors Julia Mejia, Kenzie Bok, Liz Breadon, Kendra Lara, Ricardo Arroyo, and Ruthzee Louijeune."A lot of decisions that directly impact young people are being made without their direct consent ... The time has come to acknowledge the critical role that young people play in our City and grant them...
NHPR
Merrimack man faces felony charge for alleged meddling in 2021 special election
A Merrimack man is facing a felony charge for allegedly interfering with the communications of Republican state Rep. Bill Boyd during a special election in April 2021. Michael Drouin, 30, is accused of knowingly blocking access to Boyd’s communication equipment “with the intent of interfering with campaign activity.”
newscentermaine.com
Democratic lawmaker charged with stalking in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — A Democratic state lawmaker convicted in August of repeatedly texting 911 during non-emergencies is now jailed on a stalking charge related to a Facebook post. Rep. Stacie Laughton, 37, of Nashua, who was arrested Nov. 12, is accused of violating a court order that prohibits her...
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
middlesexda.com
New Class of Middlesex Assistant District Attorneys Sworn In
WOBURN – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan has announced the swearing in of the 2022 new class of Assistant District Attorneys (ADAs) formed by fourteen recently graduated lawyers. The class was sworn in on November 21, 2022. From top left to right: Steve Loughlin, First Assistant to the District Attorney; Andrew Mange, Allston, MA; Christy Salzman, Brighton, MA; Kaylie Daniels, Cambridge, MA; Leon Rotenstein, Waltham, MA; Joanah Perkins, Boston, MA; Alfred Spencer, Boston MA; Travis Belmore, Quincy, MA; Alice Casey, Chief of District Courts; Jessica Fleet, Hopkinton, MA; Alexandra Kelly, Boston, MA; Nicole Zacharias, Burlington, MA; Isabelle Bertolozzi, Boston, MA; Jordan Paurowski, Waltham, MA; Dhiral Patel, Somerville, MA; Julien Gelly, Brookline, MA; and District Attorney Marian Ryan.
POLITICO
Healey’s Beacon Hill rendezvous
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS — Six days after he was elected governor in 2014, Republican Charlie Baker joined Democratic legislative leaders at the State House for a series of private meetings followed by a public show of cross-party unity before the press. His successor, Democrat Maura Healey, has now held...
Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity
Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by...
WBUR
State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits
The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
WCVB
Mayor Wu says Boston's 'Mass & Cass' crisis improving, but business owner disagrees
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has said the situation at "Mass & Cass" — an area of the city plagued by homelessness and substance abuse — has greatly improved, but one business owner in that area says hundreds of people continue to gather there despite the mayor's efforts to move them elsewhere.
thelocalne.ws
From the editor: Too many names
Your email may have been heaving under the weight of Giving Tuesday appeals this week. If you don’t know what that is, it’s the time of year when all the poor days around Thanksgiving are stuck with an extra moniker. Black Friday started the rot back in 1951,...
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Ward, Nearly 30-Year Veteran of Haverhill’s Public Works Department, Becomes its Director
Robert E. Ward, who has worked for Haverhill’s Public Works Department for nearly 30 years, was recently promoted as the department’s director. Ward has served as deputy public works director in charge of water and wastewater since 2004 and interim director following the retirement of Michael K. Stankovich last January. He was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and now oversees the highway, parks, solid waste and recycling, water, wastewater, water purification and engineering divisions.
WCVB
Here's what the Prince and Princess of Wales said when they arrived in Boston
BOSTON — The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday afternoon in Boston. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker greeted the couple at Boston Logan International Airport, where they arrived aboard a commercial British Airways flight. Upon landing, William...
Mass. regional buses will be free for the rest of the year
For the rest of 2022, all of Massachusetts’ 15 regional transit authorities will be free for commuters as part of “Try Transit Holiday.”. “The program is designed to encourage new customers to ‘Try Transit’ by offering no-cost trips to shop or dine at local businesses, visit with friends and family, and commute to work during the holiday season,” a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority press release stated.
Biden heading to Boston, will overlap with British royals
The President is scheduled to make an appearance at a political fundraiser on Friday. Later this week, Boston will host a collection of some of the most famous people in the world. Prince William and Princess Kate of the British royal family are scheduled to touch down in Massachusetts on Wednesday ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday. Actors Rami Malek, Shailene Woodley, Daniel Dae Kim, and Catherine O’Hara will join them at MGM Music Hall for the event. Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will also be in attendance.
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
newstalknewengland.com
Nashua, New Hampshire Women Pleads Guilty To Making False Statements
At the United States District Court in Concord, New Hampshire, Kaylie Esquivel Arizmendi, 32, of Nashua, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to making false statements,. Arizmendi received Supplemental Nutritional Agricultural benefits, better known as food stamps, and Medicaid benefits from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Eligibility for this...
NECN
As Storm Hits New England, Tens of Thousands Lose Power
With a storm lashing New England Wednesday night, nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts at one point and tens of thousands lost power in other states in New England as well. At one point in Massachusetts, shortly after 9 p.m., nearly 47,000 customers had lost power, according to...
