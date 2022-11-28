Read full article on original website
Washington State basketball notebook: Cougars bring hot offense into first Pac-12 test
PULLMAN – During a preseason interview, Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith expressed confidence in his new-look team’s passing and shooting abilities, predicting that the Cougars “might be able to chase (opponents) off the floor with our offense.”. That hadn’t been the program’s MO in...
What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes
SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
The rise of Few & Drew: Gonzaga’s Mark Few, Baylor’s Scott Drew 'two of the all-time best' in college coaching
Gonzaga’s Mark Few and Baylor’s Scott Drew have cemented spots among the best in the college basketball coaching profession with the respective rise of their programs. Rewind a couple of decades and that notion might have seemed far-fetched to just about everybody but the two young head coaches.
Washington State football notebook: Offensive coordinator Eric Morris reportedly one of two candidates for Texas State head-coaching job
PULLMAN – Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris is one of two candidates to fill Texas State’s vacant head coaching position, according to a report from Keff Ciardello of the Austin (Texas) Statesman. Ciardello tweeted Wednesday that Morris and Sam Houston State coach KC Keeler are up for...
Gonzaga to hang numbers of Dan Dickau, Kelly Olynyk, Courtney Vandersloot in Kennel rafters
Frank Burgess, John Stockton and Adam Morrison will have company in the McCarthey Athletic Centers rafters by the end of the 2022-23 basketball season. On Tuesday, Gonzaga announced the latest trio of Bulldogs greats who will have their numbers retired by the school at different points this season. The group includes men’s standouts Dan Dickau and Kelly Olynyk, along with women’s standout Courtney Vandersloot, whose initial jersey celebration was postponed due to a COVID-19 cancellation last year.
Homebuyers in Seattle, Spokane are losing purchasing power, living space
(The Center Square) – Two Washington state cities – Seattle and Spokane – made Point2Home’s recent study on how much money and space homebuyers have lost in a housing market that is increasingly rough on buyers. To calculate the losses in buying power since last year,...
WATCH: University of Idaho holds vigil for the 4 students killed earlier this month
The University of Idaho held a vigil on Nov. 30 for the four students murdered earlier this month. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
This Is the Poorest City in Washington
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch - particularly those without the means to absorb rising costs. (The price of this household item is soaring.)
Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund raises $25k, new goal announced
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund, created by the Sigma Chi fraternity, has now passed $25,000 and is racing towards a new goal of $50,000. The fund was created to honor the life and legacy of Ethan Chapin, one of the four University of Idaho students murdered earlier this month.
'Miscommunication': Moscow police now say it's unknown if murders were targeted
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is updating information about the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. Previously, the Latah County Prosecutor's Office said one, or more, of the victims were "undoubtedly targeted." MPD now says this was a "miscommunication" and detectives don't know if the residence, or anybody inside, was specifically targeted.
