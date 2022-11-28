Read full article on original website
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the scanner: OUI that wasn’t
At 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a fender-bender was reported at Lord’s Square. Around the same time, a child was reported missing at Bialek Park. However, an officer radioed around 15 minutes later that the child was back home. On Thursday at around 1:25 p.m., a call came...
Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge
The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
thelocalne.ws
One injury in Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road
Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
whdh.com
Police presence increased at West Newbury school after of interest vehicle found in woods
Police presence has been increased at the Page School in West Newbury after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school on Tuesday. West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.
Developing Story: Man Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wound to the Head on Haverhill’s River Street
(Additional photograph below) An as-yet unidentified man appears to have died from a gunshot to the head around noon on River Street in Haverhill. Both Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. arrived on scene just after Haverhill Fire Department dispatchers called for first aid at 12:13 p.m. for an apparent gunshot victim. Firefighters and Trinity EMS went to the area of 337 River St., on the north side of the street between Hall and Ayer Streets. Indications at the scene suggested the man was pronounced dead around 12:28 p.m.
macaronikid.com
WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022
Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
Authorities investigating double homicide at home in Marshfield
Marshfield, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in Marshfield. Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a double homicide investigation at a home on Gotham Hill Drive, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The...
Milford man charged with driving drunk at 116 MPH in NH
TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date. Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.
liveboston617.org
Man Shot on Lindsey Street in Dorchester Flees to Police Station Rather than Hospital
At approximately 22:30 hours on Sunday, November 27, a person who appeared to have been shot in the chest suddenly arrived at a the District C-11, Boston Police Station. The victim reported that he had been shot on Lindsey Street in Dorchester before arriving at the station. The victim was...
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store Tragedy
"A car struck the building causing damage"Photo by(Whitman Police Department / Facebook) (WHITMAN, MA) On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Whitman Police Department revealed in a Facebook post that a car accident had taken place on Bedford Street, which involved a storefront.
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
NECN
Body of Woman Whose Car Was Found Abandoned Found in Salisbury
The body of a 70-year-old woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south has been found along the Merrimack River in Salisbury, Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday. State police, local police and the U.S. Coast Guard all joined in a search in the area of the Whittier Bridge...
NECN
Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect
A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
fallriverreporter.com
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
Wilmington Apple
ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest
WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 18, 2022 to November 24, 2022. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) Tuesday, November 22, 2022. None.
YAHOO!
Ashburnham police urge residents to be vigilant after reports of suspicious stranger
ASHBURNHAM – Officials are urging residents to be vigilant after numerous reports of a stranger acting suspiciously in one neighborhood. The first incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to police, a resident of Winchendon Road reported seeing someone behind her house with a flashlight. Officers searched the area for about two hours but were unable to locate the individual.
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
