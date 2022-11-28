ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalne.ws

Tales from the scanner: OUI that wasn’t

At 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a fender-bender was reported at Lord’s Square. Around the same time, a child was reported missing at Bialek Park. However, an officer radioed around 15 minutes later that the child was back home. On Thursday at around 1:25 p.m., a call came...
HAMILTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Body of Missing Massachusetts Woman Found Near I-95 Bridge

The body of a woman who parked her car on the I-95 Whittier Bridge in Newburyport late Tuesday morning was found several hours later along the Merrimack River below. Massachusetts State Police troopers found the empty vehicle parked in the northbound breakdown of the bridge around 11:20 a.m. Several personal items were found inside that allowed trooper to identify the driver as a 70-year-old woman from Beverly, Massachusetts.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
BEVERLY, MA
thelocalne.ws

One injury in Topsfield crash

TOPSFIELD — One person has been taken to hospital following a roll-over collision. The crash happened around 8 p.m., Tuesday at the intersection of Hill and Cross streets, the fire department said. “One party was in the vehicle when it crashed, that patient was transported to the hospital by...
TOPSFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation shuts down Marshfield road

Marshfield, Mass. — Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating at a home on Gotham Hill Drive. Police were called to the scene before 10 p.m. Tuesday and were seen gathering evidence all night. The Medical Examiner arrived at the scene at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Cruisers blocked the...
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Police presence increased at West Newbury school after of interest vehicle found in woods

Police presence has been increased at the Page School in West Newbury after a suspicious vehicle was found parked in the woods near the school on Tuesday. West Newbury Police and Fire responded to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle parked in the woods near the school. Police noted immediately that the vehicle’s description matched the description of a vehicle wanted out of Newburyport that may have been involved in a car crash in that city.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
WHAV

Developing Story: Man Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wound to the Head on Haverhill’s River Street

(Additional photograph below) An as-yet unidentified man appears to have died from a gunshot to the head around noon on River Street in Haverhill. Both Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. arrived on scene just after Haverhill Fire Department dispatchers called for first aid at 12:13 p.m. for an apparent gunshot victim. Firefighters and Trinity EMS went to the area of 337 River St., on the north side of the street between Hall and Ayer Streets. Indications at the scene suggested the man was pronounced dead around 12:28 p.m.
HAVERHILL, MA
macaronikid.com

WHERE TO SEE HOLIDAY LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022

Bundle up, grab your coco to go and hop in the car! These local holiday light displays are worth the drive! Don't see your favorite display listed? Let us know! Email me at: karynm@macaronikid.com. WHERE TO SEE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN GREATER NASHUA 2022. Amherst. 10 Waterview Dr. 18 Captain Danforth...
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Milford man charged with driving drunk at 116 MPH in NH

TILTON, N.H. – A Milford man was arrested late Tuesday night and charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they clocked him going 116 MPH without a license.A trooper stopped 25-year-old Freddy Morocho-Carchi on Interstate 93 in Tilton just before 11 p.m.Morocho-Carchi was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol, operating without a valid license, and reckless operation.He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to appear in Franklin District Court at a later date.  Over the weekend, two Massachusetts men were charged with drunk driving after New Hampshire State Police said they were driving over 100 MPH.
MILFORD, NH
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says

A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
HAVERHILL, MA
NECN

Body of Woman Whose Car Was Found Abandoned Found in Salisbury

The body of a 70-year-old woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south has been found along the Merrimack River in Salisbury, Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday. State police, local police and the U.S. Coast Guard all joined in a search in the area of the Whittier Bridge...
SALISBURY, MA
NECN

Couple Brutally Killed in Marshfield, DA Says; Police Hunting for Armed Suspect

A police manhunt is on for a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their Marshfield, Massachusetts, home, authorities said Wednesday. Police issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for Christopher Keeley, who is considered armed and dangerous. An arrest warrant charging him with homicide was issued out of Plymouth District Court Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
MARSHFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Wilmington Apple

ARREST LOG: Wilmington Police Make 1 Arrest

WILMINGTON, MA — According to Wilmington Police Log, Wilmington Police issued the following arrests and summonses between November 18, 2022 to November 24, 2022. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) Tuesday, November 22, 2022. None.
WILMINGTON, MA
YAHOO!

Ashburnham police urge residents to be vigilant after reports of suspicious stranger

ASHBURNHAM – Officials are urging residents to be vigilant after numerous reports of a stranger acting suspiciously in one neighborhood. The first incident occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. According to police, a resident of Winchendon Road reported seeing someone behind her house with a flashlight. Officers searched the area for about two hours but were unable to locate the individual.
ASHBURNHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy