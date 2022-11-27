Read full article on original website
Getting Answers: Southwick moving to regional dispatch center
SOUTHWICK , MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Starting Thursday, Southwick Police dispatch will have a new home in the neighboring community of Westfield. “We’ve been working toward this for months now, so we have a well laid plan. We have everyone available if we need them, so I don’t expect any hiccups whatsoever,” said Nina Barszcz, dispatch administrator for Westfield Regional Public Safety.
Tuesday morning news update
Chris Pisano has an update on your Tuesday evening news headlines. In this update, crews in Chicopee responded to Chicopee Street Monday evening after a car struck and killed a pedestrian, the bright nights 5k is back, and Western Mass News is getting answers on rising Christmas tree prices. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
6 displaced, 2 firefighters injured in Springfield fire
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six people are now without a place to live right before the holidays after a three-alarm fire on Acushnet Avenue in Springfield. Springfield fire officials confirmed around 6 p.m. Wednesday that the fire was now out, but it wasn’t an easy battle for them. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told Western Mass News that the weather conditions made fighting those flames a challenge.
Hyundai Salute to Heroes honors ‘Bob the Bike Man’ with new Tucson
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - ‘Bob the Bike Man’, a well-known person around the western Massachusetts area for fixing bikes and giving back to those in need, is now the owner of a brand new 2023 Hyundai Tucson, thanks to the Hyundai Salute to Heroes campaign. Family, friends, members...
Town by Town: Decking the Doors, Greenfield renovations, Westfield Tech. restaurant
(WGGB/WSHM) - Historic Deerfield is continuing its annual tradition of Decking the Doors of the village this holiday season. Over 50 volunteers crafting more than 60 wreaths to decorate the homes and buildings within the open air museum. The wreaths will be hung up on Thursday and new this year,...
Over $179,000 raised during Rock 102′s Mayflower Marathon
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The final tally is in for this year’s Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon. Organizers said that between 6 a.m. last Monday and 10 a.m. last Wednesday, enough food donations came in to fill over three 53-foot tractor trailers that were stationed outside South End Market at MGM Springfield.
Local non-profits mark Giving Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The holiday season is all about giving, especially on Tuesday. The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has become known as Giving Tuesday, a generosity movement that encourages people to give back by donating to non-profit charities to help balance out consumer spending during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Justin Hurst announces candidacy for mayor of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was big news out of Springfield on Wednesday when current City Councilor Justin Hurst has announced his run for mayor. Next year, he’ll be up against longtime Mayor Domenic Sarno. “I want to impact the citizens of Springfield. I believe I can do the...
Bright Nights closed Wednesday due to expected windy weather
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bright Nights at Springfield’s Forest Park will be closed on Wednesday due to the forecasted weather. Organizers noted that the move was “to assure the safety of our guests and staff.”. They added that while the festive holiday light display “sparkles in the rain,”...
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Easthampton is one of 32 communities across the Commonwealth that is receiving state funding for police body cameras. The final tally is in for this year's Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon.
Monday night news update
In this update, two men were arrested at a Chicopee football game on Thanksgiving, COVID-19 testing is in full effect at the Eastfield Mall after Thanksgiving weekend, and Secretary of Massachusetts William Galvin said that more than two and a half million voters exceeded his estimates. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Monday afternoon news update
In this update, crews in Chicopee responded to Chicopee Street Monday evening after a car struck and killed a pedestrian, the bright nights 5k is back, and Western Mass News is getting answers on rising Christmas tree prices.
Springfield COVID-19 testing site seeing uptick in positive cases
New details have been released following a fight that broke out at the Chicopee High-Chicopee Comp. 'Sword' game on Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is getting more answers after two off-duty Springfield police officers, convicted in a bar fight back in 2015, are now back on the police force.
Health Tips Tuesday: importance of lung cancer screenings
New details have been released following a fight that broke out at the Chicopee High-Chicopee Comp. ‘Sword’ game on Thanksgiving. Western Mass News is getting more answers after two off-duty Springfield police officers, convicted in a bar fight back in 2015, are now back on the police force.
Tree crews standing by for possible storm damage
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday’s storm has tree crews on standby to respond to any downed branches or trees and some were busy on Tuesday taking preventative action, which is a good idea before the severe weather settles in. Lucjan Galecki with City Tree Service told Western Mass News...
Amherst fire prompts reminder to check smoke detectors, keep doors closed
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst Fire Department is reminding people to check their smoke detectors after an overnight fire Tuesday. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire downtown. They said the people who lived in the home were alerted by working smoke detectors and were able...
Getting Answers: rising Christmas tree prices
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Christmas season in full swing and with Christmas trees selling out fast, we’re getting answers on tree prices and whether an artificial tree might be worth the investment this year. “If I can’t find a Christmas tree that’s affordable, I’ll get a good fake one...
Police: pedestrian struck along Chicopee Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of a busy Chicopee roadway is closed due to a crash. Chicopee Police said that Chicopee Street is closed in the area of Jenrose Liquors because the crash, which led to serious injuries. Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne added that a pedestrian was struck and...
Cirque Musica coming to Springfield Symphony Hall on Friday
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A show described as a ‘must see’ highlighting the magic of the holiday spirit is making its way to Springfield’s Symphony Hall on December 2. “It is about family. It is about taking the time to be present and the magic that can...
Crews battle house fire on Picard Circle in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were called to a fire on Picard Circle in Easthampton Tuesday afternoon. Easthampton fire officials said that a passerby reported the fire around 1:30 p.m. The fire reportedly originated on the first floor and then burned a hole in the exterior siding and extended up...
