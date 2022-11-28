ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation

In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68 dogs seized from his home to a local shelter.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police make second arrest in October attempted murder

A second arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred on Drake Avenue in October. Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Tyhree Keyshawn Moore, of Huntsville, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday. He is charged with attempted murder and is being held on a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville police officers receive big bump in pay

Huntsville’s police officers have a lot to celebrate as this week's new pay increases take effect. The move is expected to make recruiting new officers for the growing force an easier sales pitch. The pay bump also applies to the cadets currently in the police academy. Paul Nordan, a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison County Man Indicted on Federal Smuggling Charges

A Madison County man was federally indicted with charges related to an illegal scheme to export U.S.-origin goods, like oil industry products, to Iran.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Weekend of recycling pickup set for Huntsville, Madison County

Help is coming for recycling this weekend in Madison County, according to the city of Huntsville and Madison County. As many customers have complained about a lack of recycling collection, plans are set for additional pickup on Dec. 2 and 3. Here’s the full news release from the Solid Waste...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Advocates React to Botched Execution Attempts

Governor Kay Ivey halted executions in the state after failed attempts at lethal injections while calling for a "top to bottom" review of the process.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Morgan County investigators locate previously missing Hartselle man

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located a Hartselle man previously reported missing on Tuesday. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. He was later found safe in Fort Payne by local officers.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after leading the Huntsville Police Department on a chase. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Matthew Cohn, 21, and Cherie Gamble, 20, were arrested after leading police on a chase. Gamble was charged with attempting to flee...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

