Police: 1 person detained after van stolen from business in Huntsville
A person was taken into custody on University Drive in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.
Second man charged with attempted murder in connection to Huntsville shooting
A second man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Huntsville two months ago, according to police.
Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation
In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68 dogs seized from his home to a local shelter. Dozens of Animals Surrendered in Dogfighting Investigation. In a hearing Wednesday, a man charged with dogfighting and animal cruelty gave ownership of the 68...
Crime of the Week: Huntsville investigators seeking more information on shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department investigators are seeking more information after a nine-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Nov. 5. According to a spokesperson for Crimestoppers, the child was sitting on his bed with other children nearby when several rounds came through the...
Huntsville Police make second arrest in October attempted murder
A second arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred on Drake Avenue in October. Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Tyhree Keyshawn Moore, of Huntsville, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday. He is charged with attempted murder and is being held on a...
Huntsville police officers receive big bump in pay
Huntsville’s police officers have a lot to celebrate as this week's new pay increases take effect. The move is expected to make recruiting new officers for the growing force an easier sales pitch. The pay bump also applies to the cadets currently in the police academy. Paul Nordan, a...
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham, charged with attempted murder
A 23-year-old Huntsville man was arrested in Birmingham and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month.
Man with Louisiana warrants leads police on nearly 24-hour chase over multiple counties in Alabama
Police say a man led them on a chase for nearly 24 hours over multiple counties on Sunday.
Decatur woman charged with fraudulently using debit card
A woman is facing five counts of fraudulently using a credit or debit card at her workplace, according to Decatur Police.
Madison County Man Indicted on Federal Smuggling Charges
A Madison County man was federally indicted with charges related to an illegal scheme to export U.S.-origin goods, like oil industry products, to Iran. Madison County Man Indicted on Federal Smuggling …. A Madison County man was federally indicted with charges related to an illegal scheme to export U.S.-origin goods,...
Madison County Sheriff's Office warns parents to be aware of what their child shares online
Online predators in North Alabama are finding easy ways to talk with children online. Investigators are warning parents to monitor what goes on behind the screen. Right now, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Chief Information Officer for Huntsville City Schools, said they're largely seeing children overshare online. "I...
Suspect identified in Sparkman Drive Walmart shooting
The Huntsville Police Department has identified a suspect in the shooting at the Sparkman Drive Walmart on Sunday, but they are still working to locate him.
Weekend of recycling pickup set for Huntsville, Madison County
Help is coming for recycling this weekend in Madison County, according to the city of Huntsville and Madison County. As many customers have complained about a lack of recycling collection, plans are set for additional pickup on Dec. 2 and 3. Here’s the full news release from the Solid Waste...
Advocates React to Botched Execution Attempts
Governor Kay Ivey halted executions in the state after failed attempts at lethal injections while calling for a "top to bottom" review of the process. Governor Kay Ivey halted executions in the state after failed attempts at lethal injections while calling for a "top to bottom" review of the process.
Morgan County investigators locate previously missing Hartselle man
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office located a Hartselle man previously reported missing on Tuesday. According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. He was later found safe in Fort Payne by local officers.
Teen charged with public intoxication, attempted burglary in Florence
A Cullman teenager is facing multiple charges after police say he was trying to break into a pharmacy while drunk.
Trial set to begin for Hartselle man charged with capital murder
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a Hartselle man charged with capital murder is set to begin Tuesday. Zachary Bernard Williams of Hartselle is one of the men charged with killing Michael “Dooney” Irvin Junior. Irvin was 30 years old at the time of his death. “They...
Decatur Police identify men found dead Sunday
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) has identified two men found dead at a local apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
USPS looks to hire multiple positions in 10 North Alabama cities
The positions range from delivery and retail positions located in Huntsville, the Shoals and more.
Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after leading the Huntsville Police Department on a chase. According to a spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department, Matthew Cohn, 21, and Cherie Gamble, 20, were arrested after leading police on a chase. Gamble was charged with attempting to flee...
