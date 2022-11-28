Read full article on original website
Related
Foreign state sponsors of litigation should lose sovereign immunity from being sued
Foreign states increasingly find creative ways to influence U.S. domestic policy, to shift cultural debates and to destabilize our institutions for strategic geopolitical or even commercial advantages over the U.S. and its businesses. The nation’s courtrooms risk becoming new battlefields in these ubiquitous soft wars. This warning bell rings in...
Spanish PM, US embassy targeted in wave of letter bombs
Spanish police were investigating Thursday a series of letter bombs sent to targets including the prime minister and the US embassy, similar to one which went off at the Ukrainian embassy, hurting a staff member. "There are signs that indicate that the letters came from Spanish territory, but I insist we must be prudent...we are at the beginning of the investigation."
