6 takeaways from first half as Eagles hold a 27-20 lead over Packers

The Eagles picked off Aaron Rodgers twice in the first half and sacked the future Hall of Famer twice as Philadelphia finished the half with a flurry to take a 27-20 lead at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was a one-man wrecking crew, while Josiah Scott and Reed Blankenship recorded their first career interceptions.

Here are six takeaways from the first half.

Hurts was outstanding

Hurts has 254 total yards and one touchdown in the 1st half, including a career-high 126 yards rushing in the 1st half.

In all, the third-year quarterback is 11 of 17 passing for 128 yards and a strike to Quez Watkins for a touchdown. He also has ten rushes for 128 yards.

Eagles adding a wrinkle

On several obvious rushing plays, Philadelphia inserted rookie center, Cam Jurgens as a tackle-eligible player on the edge of the line.

Miles Sanders sighting

The Eagles running back had 11 carries in the first half for 51 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Sanders had 12 total rushes in both the loss to the Commanders and the win over the Colts.

Sanders is the first Eagles running back to record 8+ rushing TDs in the first 11 games of a season since LeSean McCoy in 2011 (11).

Hurts milestone

Hurts 100-yard first quarter hasn’t been accomplished n the last 30 years until he did it on Sunday night.

Aaron Rodgers

Even with a broken thumb, Aaron Rodgers is a GOAT.

The Packers star went 9-13 in the first half for 118 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Random notes

Philadelphia had 295 yards in the first half with 14 first downs. The Eagles were also 4-8 on third downs.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson exited the game with a rib injury, allowing an opportunity for Reed Blankenship to shine.