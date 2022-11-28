ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

6 takeaways from first half as Eagles hold a 27-20 lead over Packers

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6Tzg_0jPRqxVx00

The Eagles picked off Aaron Rodgers twice in the first half and sacked the future Hall of Famer twice as Philadelphia finished the half with a flurry to take a 27-20 lead at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was a one-man wrecking crew, while Josiah Scott and Reed Blankenship recorded their first career interceptions.

Here are six takeaways from the first half.

Hurts was outstanding

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eHGWZ_0jPRqxVx00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts has 254 total yards and one touchdown in the 1st half, including a career-high 126 yards rushing in the 1st half.

In all, the third-year quarterback is 11 of 17 passing for 128 yards and a strike to Quez Watkins for a touchdown. He also has ten rushes for 128 yards.

Eagles adding a wrinkle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KL2v9_0jPRqxVx00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

On several obvious rushing plays, Philadelphia inserted rookie center, Cam Jurgens as a tackle-eligible player on the edge of the line.

Miles Sanders sighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4n1t_0jPRqxVx00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles running back had 11 carries in the first half for 51 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Sanders had 12 total rushes in both the loss to the Commanders and the win over the Colts.

Sanders is the first Eagles running back to record 8+ rushing TDs in the first 11 games of a season since LeSean McCoy in 2011 (11).

Hurts milestone

Hurts 100-yard first quarter hasn’t been accomplished n the last 30 years until he did it on Sunday night.

Aaron Rodgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vw7IB_0jPRqxVx00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Even with a broken thumb, Aaron Rodgers is a GOAT.

The Packers star went 9-13 in the first half for 118 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Random notes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327ocJ_0jPRqxVx00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia had 295 yards in the first half with 14 first downs. The Eagles were also 4-8 on third downs.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson exited the game with a rib injury, allowing an opportunity for Reed Blankenship to shine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Cowboys lead respective positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

The NFL’s postseason all-star event will look very different this year, with the traditional Pro Bowl replaced by the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the half-hearted tackle football game pitting AFC versus NFC; fans will be treated instead to a week’s worth of skills competitions and a flag football exhibition featuring the highest vote-getters from across the two conferences.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

The NFC race is wide open in 2022, with six weeks remaining in the regular season. For a long time, earning a bye week was paramount to representing the conference in the Super Bowl. For eight straight seasons, from 2012 through 2019, a team that earned a bye week made it to the Super Bowl. That’s changed with the addition of the seventh playoff seed over the last two seasons. The shift means only the top seed has a bye and since the conference has been won by teams needing to get through all three rounds of the playoffs. First Tom Brady and the Bucs went from the wild-card spot and last year Matt Stafford led the NFC West-champion Rams to the Lombardi.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady has high praise for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts after his performance vs. Packers

Tom Brady has been an NFL quarterback for over 20 years and he’s rushed for over 100 yards in a season three times during his storied career. During a recent episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray,” the legendary quarterback applauded the 157-yard rushing performance from Jalen Hurts against the Packers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy