Tempe, AZ

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker eclipses 50 points in 3 quarters during win vs. Bulls

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Part 1: Phoenix Suns GM James Jones discusses new role, Chris Paul's status and team success

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams started addressing General Manager James Jones' promotion to president of basketball operations in a way only he can. “He’s earned it,” Williams said before Monday’s 122-117 win at Sacramento. “He’s turned the organization around however you want to put it. He can get rid of me anytime he wants to now. Probably the best way to look at it.”
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals enter Week 13 with minute chance at making 2022 NFL playoffs

The Arizona Cardinals are nowhere close to reaching their 2022 expectations 12 games into the season. Sitting at 4-8 following another disappointing home loss this past Sunday, the sun has appeared to set on this Cardinals team. If the season ended in Week 12, Arizona would hold the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Only four teams have won fewer games than the Cardinals up to this point.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

