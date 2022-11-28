Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Suns’ Devin Booker eclipses 50 points in 3 quarters during win vs. Bulls
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker had quite the encore to his 44-point Monday night against the Sacramento Kings. On Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls (9-12), Booker scored 16 points in the second quarter and 26 in the third period, finishing the game with 51 points without touching the floor in the fourth quarter. He led the way in a 132-113 Suns (15-6) victory at home.
Deandre Ayton earns 1st career Player of the Week honor after Suns go 3-0
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced on Monday. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week. This marks the first time Ayton has received the award in his career after being...
Devin Booker scores different type of 50 in Suns’ win over Bulls
PHOENIX — Before every game, Devin Booker will be one of the many members of the Phoenix Suns to go through an individual pregame workout on the court. Next time you come to a game, show up an hour early. That’s when he’s out there, perfecting his craft.
Suns GM James Jones staying patient, having Jae Crowder trade talks
It has been more than two months since the Phoenix Suns announced that forward Jae Crowder would not be with the team in training camp, and the veteran remains on the roster despite his desire to be traded. Suns general manager James Jones is remaining patient through this process but...
Devin Booker goes into superstar mode, Suns win 5th straight vs. Kings
Devin Booker, to his standards, had been fine in the last four games entering Monday night, all Phoenix Suns wins. But actually, sometimes we’ve got to remind ourselves this is a First Team All-NBA guard we are talking about. The standards and expectations are higher. If he fails to...
Part 2: Suns GM James Jones talks Jae Crowder, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Damion Lee
Jae Crowder hasn’t played in an NBA game since May 15 when Dallas took Phoenix apart in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals at Footprint Center. The veteran forward and the Suns “mutually agreed” he wouldn’t attend training camp as they’ve been trying to trade him. There’s a perception in some circles...
Fox Sports' 'Speak For Yourself' Completely Rips Into Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the subject of an eight minute rant from the likes of Emmanuel Acho on Fox Sports' "Speak For Yourself" earlier this week.
Former NFL Player Says Cardinals do not Respect Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury is about to find himself even further buried in headlines after his team managed to fold in the fourth quarter of their 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The seat was already fairly hot for Kingsbury (at least on the outside), and now a bye...
Former Panthers coach Rhule says he’s ‘not bitter,’ but it’s time to set record straight
In an interview with The Charlotte Observer, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule opens up about being fired by Panthers and what went wrong at Carolina
Part 1: Phoenix Suns GM James Jones discusses new role, Chris Paul's status and team success
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams started addressing General Manager James Jones' promotion to president of basketball operations in a way only he can. “He’s earned it,” Williams said before Monday’s 122-117 win at Sacramento. “He’s turned the organization around however you want to put it. He can get rid of me anytime he wants to now. Probably the best way to look at it.”
Suns need ‘sign language’ to beat Kings as Sacramento crowd provides playoff intensity
Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton say the Sacramento Kings look different under coach Mike Brown while crowd creates playoff environment.
Phoenix Suns’ James Jones elaborates on new role, state of ownership
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that general manager James Jones is now the president of basketball operations while also still holding onto that GM title. With any title change like this in a professional sports organization’s front office, the question is immediately presented of what it exactly means.
Arizona Cardinals enter Week 13 with minute chance at making 2022 NFL playoffs
The Arizona Cardinals are nowhere close to reaching their 2022 expectations 12 games into the season. Sitting at 4-8 following another disappointing home loss this past Sunday, the sun has appeared to set on this Cardinals team. If the season ended in Week 12, Arizona would hold the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Only four teams have won fewer games than the Cardinals up to this point.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0