Philadelphia, PA

Eagles rookie Reed Blankenship records first NFL interception off Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
Reed Blankenship made the Eagles roster as an undrafted safety out of Middle Tennessee State, using timely plays and physicality to impress Jonathan Gannon.

Blankenship flashed that potential again on Sunday night, recording his first career interception off of Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

One of the prizes of this undrafted group out of Middle Tennessee State, Blankenship logged 110 tackles to go with a career-best 10.0 TFLs, nine pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries during his final season.

Look for Blankenship to be a player to watch at free safety going forward.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Cowboys lead respective positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

The NFL’s postseason all-star event will look very different this year, with the traditional Pro Bowl replaced by the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the half-hearted tackle football game pitting AFC versus NFC; fans will be treated instead to a week’s worth of skills competitions and a flag football exhibition featuring the highest vote-getters from across the two conferences.
