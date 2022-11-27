Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson exits game vs. Packers with rib injury
Philadelphia was already down Avonte Maddox at the slot cornerback spot, and star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off with a rib injury.
Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL with six interceptions but suffered an injury attempting to make a tackle on Green Bay’s emerging rookie wide receiver, Christian Watson.
With Gardner-Johnson out, undrafted rookie safety Reed Blankenship has been inserted in the safety position.
