Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson exits game vs. Packers with rib injury

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Philadelphia was already down Avonte Maddox at the slot cornerback spot, and star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off with a rib injury.

Gardner-Johnson leads the NFL with six interceptions but suffered an injury attempting to make a tackle on Green Bay’s emerging rookie wide receiver, Christian Watson.

With Gardner-Johnson out, undrafted rookie safety Reed Blankenship has been inserted in the safety position.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Eagles, Dolphins, Vikings on top

Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, used to say that you know what you have as a football team by Thanksgiving. These power rankings certainly aren’t definitive, but provide a good measure of where teams are coming out of Turkey Day — which had touching tributes to the late John Madden.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one. The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

