Joshua Mickens, nation's No. 7 edge-rusher, decommits from LSU Tigers; Ohio State Buckeyes looming?
The writing has been on the wall, but the first domino finally fell Monday. Lawrence Central (Indiana) four-star edge-rusher Joshua Mickens announced his decommitment from the LSU Tigers. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound defender, rated the nation's No. 57 overall prospect and No. 7 edge-rusher, is ...
Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings
The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
College Football World Stunned By Urban Meyer's No. 1 Team
This one must've hurt Urban Meyer to his core. The former Ohio State head coach ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 team in the nation after Saturday's blowout win over the Buckeyes in Columbus. Meyer has his former arch rival at No. 1 — followed by Georgia, TCU...
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
Report: Cadillac Williams receives promotion to associate head coach under Hugh Freeze
Although the news of Hugh Freeze’s hiring at Auburn has received mixed reviews, reports that interim head coach Cadillac Williams will remain on the staff should quiet some among the disgruntled. According to AL.com, Williams is going to be Freeze’s associate head coach in the Plains. It’s a...
Ohio State President Announces Stunning Resignation On Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes are having a rough couple of days. After spending nearly an entire year preparing to avenge their 2021 loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes were dominated by the Wolverines this past Saturday en route to a 45-23 blowout loss in Columbus. Saturday's loss to the ...
SEC Quarterback Announces He's Entering The Transfer Portal
A quarterback in the SEC is leaving his school. That player is Luke Altmyer of the Ole Miss Rebels. The sophomore quarterback announced he is entering the transfer portal on Monday. Altmyer played two seasons for the Rebels, appearing in eight games and making his first career start against the ...
Gary Patterson Named Potential Candidate For New College Football Job Opening
The coaching carousel has started to turn with the end of college football's regular season. One name to keep an eye on, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, is Gary Patterson. The place to look out for is the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. UNLV fired coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons ...
College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
Former LSU commit visits Ohio State and promptly decommits
This weekend wasn’t all a loss, many recruits don’t just pick a school due to what happens on the field during their visits and that looks to be the case with Indiana defensive end Joshua Mickens. The former LSU commit broke off his verbal pledge to the SEC school after making his official visit to Ohio State this past weekend.
Big Ten Football Team Reportedly Fires Multiple Coaches Following 1-Win Season
Northwestern purged part of its coaching staff following its worst season record (1-11) since 1989. Defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer were all fired on Tuesday. Longtime Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said these ...
Five potential offensive coordinator candidates for Auburn
Here are five OC candidates to look out for under new Auburn HC Hugh Freeze.
Breaking: Major Offensive Coordinator Fired After One Season
After just one season on Mark Stoops' staff, Rich Scangarello is reportedly out as Kentucky's offensive coordinator. Per Sean Moody of LEX 18 News, Scangarello will not return as OC for the Wildcats next season. Stoops chose to dismiss the 50-year-old assistant after Kentucky didn't make good on any of...
Kansas State lands Will Lee for 2023
Monday night brought a double dip in commitment announcements with K-State landing not only its first 2024 prospect in Gus Hawkins but a supremely talented 2023 defender not long before in Iowa Western Community College's Will Lee. Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a Top 25 junior college target...
Jacorrei Turner to enter transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt sophomore nickel back Jacorrei Turner is the latest Razorback player to announce his plan to enter the transfer portal. Turner played in 12 games last season but did not start or see much action in a secondary that was devastated by injuries at times this season. He was the No. 129 overall prospect in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2020.
Hugh Freeze fires all but three assistant coaches as he begins to build staff
The Hugh Freeze era of Auburn is officially underway, and it will expectedly come with a lot of changes. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported on Wednesday that Freeze has fired almost every Auburn assistant coach, save for three — former interim head coach Cadillac Williams, secondary coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Williams had already been announced as a returning member in previous days.
College Football Coach Releases Statement Following Stunning Firing On Monday
One of the big surprises of the college football coaching carousel came earlier this week when UNLV fired third-year head coach Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo, the former Oregon offensive coordinator, had improved the Rebels from 0-6 during his first season to 5-7 this year. But UNLV athletics director ...
Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report
There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring
Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
