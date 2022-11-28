ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Breaking: Major Offensive Coordinator Fired After One Season

After just one season on Mark Stoops' staff, Rich Scangarello is reportedly out as Kentucky's offensive coordinator. Per Sean Moody of LEX 18 News, Scangarello will not return as OC for the Wildcats next season. Stoops chose to dismiss the 50-year-old assistant after Kentucky didn't make good on any of...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kansas State lands Will Lee for 2023

Monday night brought a double dip in commitment announcements with K-State landing not only its first 2024 prospect in Gus Hawkins but a supremely talented 2023 defender not long before in Iowa Western Community College's Will Lee. Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a Top 25 junior college target...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Jacorrei Turner to enter transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt sophomore nickel back Jacorrei Turner is the latest Razorback player to announce his plan to enter the transfer portal. Turner played in 12 games last season but did not start or see much action in a secondary that was devastated by injuries at times this season. He was the No. 129 overall prospect in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2020.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hugh Freeze fires all but three assistant coaches as he begins to build staff

The Hugh Freeze era of Auburn is officially underway, and it will expectedly come with a lot of changes. Matt Zenitz of On3 reported on Wednesday that Freeze has fired almost every Auburn assistant coach, save for three — former interim head coach Cadillac Williams, secondary coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Williams had already been announced as a returning member in previous days.
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Bowl Game Report

There's a chance Tennessee could lose out on the Orange Bowl this season because of Ohio State. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have Tennessee at No. 7 in the country. Ohio State, meanwhile, is two spots ahead. Since Ohio State was in last year's Rose Bowl, there's a scenario...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring

Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
EVANSTON, IL
