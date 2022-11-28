ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Security guard shoots another guard inside Freedom Drive government center

A security guard shot another guard overnight at the Mecklenburg County government center on Freedom Drive, officials with Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed on Wednesday.
Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted

An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said.
Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
Charlotte sportsplex remains closed after park ranger was shot

After CMPD wrapped up the investigation, the gate at the park remains locked. Some people drove to the park for lunch, not knowing it was closed.
Two juveniles arrested for Nov. 16 robbery/murder in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police charged two juveniles in a Nov. 16 robbery/murder of a 17-year-old man. Officials announced the charges on Nov. 29. Both juveniles face charges of:. Murder. Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Attempted Murder.
Pineville police make reforms after handcuffed suspect jumps from police car

Police Chief Michael Hudgins said several department reforms resulted from a near-fatal incident involving a suspect in July. A suspect jumped from a moving police car and suffered injuries when she managed to escape her handcuffs and roll down her window.
Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte: CMPD

A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge

Pineville Police making changes after woman escapes handcuffs, jumps out of police car. On July 17, Pineville Police arrested 27-year-old Morgan Johnson, citing she assaulted her boyfriend and resisted arrest. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24...
I-Buyer slowdown hitting Charlotte

The Queen City housing market has been hot over the last two years. But recently, many i-home investors have backed out of the market faster than just about anywhere else in the country.
Juvenile crime crisis on the rise in Charlotte

A Charlotte area juvenile mentorship group leader has concerns after six juveniles were arrested on murder charges recently. Alma Moore says her group needs 25 more volunteers to serve 150 juveniles over the next few months.
2 juveniles charged with 1st-degree murder in deadly SW Charlotte shooting

Two juveniles have been charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that occurred in southwest Charlotte last week, CMPD said.
Charlotte Urbanists working to bring more benches to city streets

A Charlotte group modeled after an Asheville non-profit wants to bring more benches to city streets around the QC.
