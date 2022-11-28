Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Security guard shoots another guard inside Freedom Drive government center
A security guard shot another guard overnight at the Mecklenburg County government center on Freedom Drive, officials with Mecklenburg County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed on Wednesday. Security guard shoots another guard inside Freedom …. A security guard shot another guard overnight at the Mecklenburg County government center on Freedom Drive,...
2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight collision in east Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have died and another was hurt after an overnight crash in east Charlotte, according to MEDIC. MEDIC said the crash happened on East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see crews cleaning up...
qcnews.com
Suspect steals chainsaws, blower and drill set from vehicle in Lincolnton: Police
The Gaston County Police Department continues to seek information on a theft from a vehicle back in October. Video: GPD. Suspect steals chainsaws, blower and drill set from …. The Gaston County Police Department continues to seek information on a theft from a vehicle back in October. Video: GPD. Lewisville...
qcnews.com
Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted
An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Park Road Shopping Center hardware staffer assaulted. An employee at Blackhawk Hardware inside the Park Road Shopping Center was assaulted during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, police said. Lewisville...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify individual that robbed bank in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify the person who robbed a bank in south Charlotte earlier this month. The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Bank OZK on Park Road.
WBTV
Medic ambulance crashes into east Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte Medic ambulance crashed into a house on Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle can be seen stuck in the side of a house on Camp Stewart Road around 2:30 p.m. The ambulance was en route to a 911 call with two Medic employees and the home...
qcnews.com
Charlotte sportsplex remains closed after park ranger was shot
After CMPD wrapped up the investigation, the gate at the park remains locked. Some people drove to the park for lunch, not knowing it was closed.
qcnews.com
North Charlotte park gate remains locked where ranger was shot
The gunman is still on the run after a Charlotte Parks & Rec ranger was shot in the leg Sunday night. Queen City News was on scene and the ranger is expected to recover.
qcnews.com
Two juveniles arrested for Nov. 16 robbery/murder in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police charged two juveniles in a Nov. 16 robbery/murder of a 17-year-old man. Officials announced the charges on Nov. 29. Both juveniles face charges of:. Murder. Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. Attempted Murder.
One dead after shooting at North Carolina McDonald’s
The location was close to the McDonalds in the Starmount neighborhood near 901 E. Arrowood Road.
qcnews.com
Pineville police make reforms after handcuffed suspect jumps from police car
Police Chief Michael Hudgins said several department reforms resulted from a near-fatal incident involving a suspect in July. A suspect jumped from a moving police car and suffered injuries when she managed to escape her handcuffs and roll down her window.
qcnews.com
Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte: CMPD
A homicide investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
WBTV
Rock Hill teens charged with murder appear before judge
On July 17, Pineville Police arrested 27-year-old Morgan Johnson, citing she assaulted her boyfriend and resisted arrest. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating its third homicide in the city in less than 24...
qcnews.com
Detectives searching for missing 80-year-old Charlotte man last seen leaving home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are asking for help finding an 80-year-old Charlotte man who was last seen leaving his home Wednesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said Jerry Dean Snider left his home around 3 p.m. on Nov. 3 in his silver 2016...
qcnews.com
I-Buyer slowdown hitting Charlotte
The Queen City housing market has been hot over the last two years. But recently, many i-home investors have backed out of the market faster than just about anywhere else in the country.
qcnews.com
Juvenile crime crisis on the rise in Charlotte
A Charlotte area juvenile mentorship group leader has concerns after six juveniles were arrested on murder charges recently. Alma Moore says her group needs 25 more volunteers to serve 150 juveniles over the next few months.
qcnews.com
2 juveniles charged with 1st-degree murder in deadly SW Charlotte shooting
Two juveniles have been charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that occurred in southwest Charlotte last week, CMPD said.
Victim, 20, ID’d in west Charlotte deadly shooting; suspect arrested
The incident happened on the 4500 block of Sadler Road near Fox Valley Road.
45-year-old man arrested in west Charlotte homicide, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 20-year-old man found shot in west Charlotte Tuesday night was taken to a hospital where he died, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police stated. Officers were called to the 4500 block of Sadler Road west of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport shortly after 6 p.m. Darrius Brooks was taken to...
qcnews.com
Charlotte Urbanists working to bring more benches to city streets
A Charlotte group modeled after an Asheville non-profit wants to bring more benches to city streets around the QC.
