Natchez, MS

Daughter shoots own mother in head, police say; the mother died the next day

By Natchez Democrat Staff
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
A Mississippi mother who was reportedly shot in the head by her own daughter early Friday morning has died in a Jackson hospital.

Sarah Thomas, 53, was pronounced just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Adams County Coroner James Lee.

Natchez Police arrested her daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, after she reportedly fired a single gunshot that hit her mother in the head early Friday morning.

They also discovered Shalece Thomas has a felony warrant for her arrest in Texas for second-degree murder.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Thomas came home to her house at 6 Abbott Street at approximately 2 a.m. and got into an argument with her mother that escalated.

The mother was airlifted to a Jackson hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injury.

Thomas was initially arrested on an aggravated assault charge with updated charges pending.

“I want to commend the shift last night for getting on the scene quickly and detaining someone and detectives as well,” Daughtry said, adding the incident remains under investigation.

Debbie L Zuber
3d ago

Guns have been around forever. The laws to buy and own them shouldn't change, WHO can own them, is what needs to change and the punishment for using them to commit crimes. The laws concerning gun violence is horrifically too dismissive! Automobiles are considered weapons when used to commit crimes. A gun , just like a vehicle will not harm you if used properly. Let's stop persecuting guns and start PROSECUTING these insane idiots using them to commit crimes! Swiftly and permanently.

jordan
2d ago

They'll love her in jail. Some wish to be with their mothers and you just killed yours in cold blood

Becky Neal
2d ago

This kind of mentality won’t change. Lock her up and let her cry and wish she could talk to that mama one more time.

