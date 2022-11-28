Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
KTUL
OKCPD investigates drive-by shooting in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City. It happened outside a home on SE 51st near Bryant. Investigators say one person was shot several times while on the front porch of the home. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police did not...
KTUL
Oklahoma City police: One injured in shooting, suspect dead
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police said one person was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said the incident happened at an insurance business at 2962 NW 156th Street. "Police are investigating what the motive was in this," Dillon Quirk with the OKCPD said. "We have...
KTUL
Oklahoma City police release dramatic bodycam footage of suspect ambushing officers
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police release dramatic body camera footage showing a suspect shooting at three officers after they lift up a mattress he was hiding under. The incident happened on Nov. 15 off Iron Road and resulted in the death of Timothy Johnson. Police say...
KTUL
'I'm literally losing sleep over it': Norman residents frustrated about car break-ins
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) - Lock your car, and don't leave your valuables inside. That's what Norman police officers are telling residents this holiday season. The tip comes as car break-ins are becoming a big concern for some people in town. Norman residents are worried about what they say is a growing problem.
KTUL
OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
KTUL
Federal case filed against former Wewoka principal, school district
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Wewoka Middle School principal now faces a federal lawsuit. Cody Barlow was arrested in October on child sex assault charges. Fox 25 spoke with attorney Ross Leonoudakis, who's suing Barlow and the school district. Attorneys in Oklahoma City and Austin, Texas are representing...
KTUL
Gov. Stitt donates ham to Jesus House as part of OKC Pork Council's "Give a Ham" Challenge
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt is participating in the Oklahoma Pork Council's "Give a Ham" challenge. Stitt took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce he would be donating a ham to the Jesus House. "I'm proud to once again partner with Oklahoma farmers to encourage food donations...
KTUL
New Oklahoma bill aims to 'fix the problem' following Swadley's scandal
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new bill would remove the governor's power to appoint the head of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. Senate Bill (SB) 4, filed by Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, comes in response to the Swadley's scandal Fox 25 has reported on throughout the year. Thompson...
KTUL
Bob Miles, man who attended 70 straight OU-Texas games, passes away
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 77-year-old man who attended 70 Red River Rivalry games straight passed away on Sunday. "I was 4 years old. My mother carried me through the turnstile at that time." Bob Miles told FOX 25 ahead of attending his 70th consecutive OU-TX game in 2018. Miles was speaking about the first OU-TX game he ever attended in 1949. 2018 was the 70th consecutive OU-Texas game he attended.
KTUL
OU Board of Regents considering new 'Football Operations Facilities' for Sooner athletes
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The OU Board of Regents will be considering an interim approval of new football operations facilities during their meeting on Wednesday. The proposed item includes approval of the "Football Operations Facilities" project, an addition to the University's yearly Campus Master Plan of Capital Improvements that was announced in May 2021.
Comments / 0