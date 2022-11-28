ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

OKCPD investigates drive-by shooting in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) -- Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southeast Oklahoma City. It happened outside a home on SE 51st near Bryant. Investigators say one person was shot several times while on the front porch of the home. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police did not...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City police: One injured in shooting, suspect dead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police said one person was injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon. Police said the incident happened at an insurance business at 2962 NW 156th Street. "Police are investigating what the motive was in this," Dillon Quirk with the OKCPD said. "We have...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

OHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by semitruck in hit and run incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is asking the public for their help after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semitruck in a hit and run incident. OHP says around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40 eastbound in between Morgan and Council a pedestrian was struck by what troopers believe was a semitruck. Troopers say the truck did not stop at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Federal case filed against former Wewoka principal, school district

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Wewoka Middle School principal now faces a federal lawsuit. Cody Barlow was arrested in October on child sex assault charges. Fox 25 spoke with attorney Ross Leonoudakis, who's suing Barlow and the school district. Attorneys in Oklahoma City and Austin, Texas are representing...
WEWOKA, OK
KTUL

Bob Miles, man who attended 70 straight OU-Texas games, passes away

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 77-year-old man who attended 70 Red River Rivalry games straight passed away on Sunday. "I was 4 years old. My mother carried me through the turnstile at that time." Bob Miles told FOX 25 ahead of attending his 70th consecutive OU-TX game in 2018. Miles was speaking about the first OU-TX game he ever attended in 1949. 2018 was the 70th consecutive OU-Texas game he attended.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

OU Board of Regents considering new 'Football Operations Facilities' for Sooner athletes

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The OU Board of Regents will be considering an interim approval of new football operations facilities during their meeting on Wednesday. The proposed item includes approval of the "Football Operations Facilities" project, an addition to the University's yearly Campus Master Plan of Capital Improvements that was announced in May 2021.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy