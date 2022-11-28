ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report

It’s safe to say that Ohio State Buckeyes fans certainly aren’t happy with current head coach Ryan Day after the team brutally lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the second time in a row. Many fans have even gone as far as to suggest that Day should be fired, and they already have a replacement Read more... The post World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

FSU DC Adam Fuller reviews busted plays against Florida, talks personnel, portal hunting, and more

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller discussed a variety of topics on Thursday. He spoke about the good and the bad from the defensive performance in the victory over Florida. He spoke about players such as defensive end Jared Verse as well as defensive backs Jammie Robinson and Shyheim Brown. He talked about transfer portal hunting. That and more in the video below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment

Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Legendary broadcaster Gus Johnson reveals national title pick

As the lead broadcaster of Fox Sports' biggest college football games this season, Gus Johnson has seen a lot of the country's top teams. There's one program he sees as a cut above the rest. "I don't see anybody as a threat to Georgia," said Johnson. Johnson spoke with Yardbarker...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Tom Herman, formerly of Texas and Houston, lands FAU head coaching job

Tom Herman will be Florida Atlantic's next head coach, multiple industry sources tell 247Sports. The Owls considered several high-profile Power Five coordinators, including Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, in their search to replace Willie Taggart. In recent days, Herman picked up steam to emerge as the favorite and eventual choice.
BOCA RATON, FL
247Sports

Explosive 2024 in-state LB commits to Alabama

Four-star 2024 linebacker Sterling Dixon committed to Alabama on Thursday afternoon, the Mobile (Ala.) Mobile Christian product opting for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over LSU and Auburn. And for Dixon it was both a head and heart decision when evaluating his options. “Honestly I feel like I knew...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline on job speculation: 'I do not have any plans to go anywhere else'

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been linked to other coaching jobs around the nation in recent days. Some have speculated Kentucky could have interest in him for its offensive coordinator spot, while others have floated his name for Cincinnati’s head coaching vacancy. But Hartline took to Twitter Thursday and officially squashed any speculation.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1

The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. Davis Mills has been benched, so it makes it clear that the Texans need a...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

College Football Playoff expanding to 12-team format beginning in 2024

The College Football Playoff is expanding from a four-team format to a 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season, playoff officials announced Thursday. The playoff announced earlier in the year it would move to a 12-team format, though the timeline was in question. Efforts were ongoing to make expansion happen prior to the expiration of the playoff's current contract, which runs through the 2025 college football season.
247Sports

Report: At least three Cincinnati assistant coaches expected to join Luke Fickell at UW

MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has moved quickly to assemble his staff. Football Scoop's John Brice reported Thursday morning that Fickell is expected to bring at least three members of his Cincinnati coaching staff with him to Wisconsin. That group includes Mike Tressel (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach), Colin Hitschler (co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach) and Mike Brown (passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach).
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

The CFP has issued the Rose Bowl an ultimatum and no guarantees

The Rose Bowl is one of the iconic bowl games in college football. In fact, it's the iconic college bowl game, so it would make sense that Pasadena, Calif. would play host to future College Football Playoff games, right?. It does make sense, according to CFP leadership, but the Rose...
PASADENA, CA
247Sports

247Sports

62K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy