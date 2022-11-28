Read full article on original website
Former Browns’ linebacker returning to Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker Tae Davis to the team's practice squad.
3 perfect options with the Chicago Bears current draft position
It’s just about that time of year for Chicago Bears fans. Once the Bears are essentially out of the playoff picture, fans love to start looking forward a bit. Certainly, we will continue to watch the regular season in hopes of finding which players the team can build on going forward.
Fox’s Brady Quinn Takes Nasty Shot at ESPN’s Booger McFarland
Brady Quinn took Booger McFarland to task over his Zack Wilson analysis.
World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report
It’s safe to say that Ohio State Buckeyes fans certainly aren’t happy with current head coach Ryan Day after the team brutally lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the second time in a row. Many fans have even gone as far as to suggest that Day should be fired, and they already have a replacement Read more... The post World reacts to shocking Mike Vrabel, Ohio State report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Big Ten Star Announces He's Skipping Team's Bowl Game
After a 10-2 season that saw them finish with the third-best record in the Big Ten, Penn State are expected to receive a big bowl game to compete in later this year. But one of their biggest stars won't be joining them for it. According to ProFootballTalk, star cornerback Joey...
Bobby Wagner faces Seahawks for first time with Rams
Bobby Wagner says it's just another game when his Los Angeles Rams face the Seattle Seahawks this weekend
FSU DC Adam Fuller reviews busted plays against Florida, talks personnel, portal hunting, and more
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defensive coordinator Adam Fuller discussed a variety of topics on Thursday. He spoke about the good and the bad from the defensive performance in the victory over Florida. He spoke about players such as defensive end Jared Verse as well as defensive backs Jammie Robinson and Shyheim Brown. He talked about transfer portal hunting. That and more in the video below:
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
Police identify suspect in Browns' playing field vandalism
Cleveland police have released the name of the man they believe damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium by driving a vehicle on it a few days before the Browns hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Legendary broadcaster Gus Johnson reveals national title pick
As the lead broadcaster of Fox Sports' biggest college football games this season, Gus Johnson has seen a lot of the country's top teams. There's one program he sees as a cut above the rest. "I don't see anybody as a threat to Georgia," said Johnson. Johnson spoke with Yardbarker...
Tom Herman, formerly of Texas and Houston, lands FAU head coaching job
Tom Herman will be Florida Atlantic's next head coach, multiple industry sources tell 247Sports. The Owls considered several high-profile Power Five coordinators, including Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, in their search to replace Willie Taggart. In recent days, Herman picked up steam to emerge as the favorite and eventual choice.
Explosive 2024 in-state LB commits to Alabama
Four-star 2024 linebacker Sterling Dixon committed to Alabama on Thursday afternoon, the Mobile (Ala.) Mobile Christian product opting for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over LSU and Auburn. And for Dixon it was both a head and heart decision when evaluating his options. “Honestly I feel like I knew...
Nick Saban approves of College Football Playoff moving to 12 teams
The College Football Playoff is officially expanding. Members of the College Football Playoff Board of Managers on Thursday agreed to begin the newly-expanded 12-team playoff during the 2024-2025 football season, the CFP announced. The first round of the playoff in 2024 will take place the week ending Saturday, Dec. 21,...
Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline on job speculation: 'I do not have any plans to go anywhere else'
Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been linked to other coaching jobs around the nation in recent days. Some have speculated Kentucky could have interest in him for its offensive coordinator spot, while others have floated his name for Cincinnati’s head coaching vacancy. But Hartline took to Twitter Thursday and officially squashed any speculation.
2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1
The college football season is about to start, but it isn’t too early to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft December 1. 1. Houston Texans- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Buckeyes. Davis Mills has been benched, so it makes it clear that the Texans need a...
College Football Playoff expanding to 12-team format beginning in 2024
The College Football Playoff is expanding from a four-team format to a 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season, playoff officials announced Thursday. The playoff announced earlier in the year it would move to a 12-team format, though the timeline was in question. Efforts were ongoing to make expansion happen prior to the expiration of the playoff's current contract, which runs through the 2025 college football season.
Report: At least three Cincinnati assistant coaches expected to join Luke Fickell at UW
MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell has moved quickly to assemble his staff. Football Scoop's John Brice reported Thursday morning that Fickell is expected to bring at least three members of his Cincinnati coaching staff with him to Wisconsin. That group includes Mike Tressel (defensive coordinator/linebackers coach), Colin Hitschler (co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach) and Mike Brown (passing-game coordinator/wide receivers coach).
New Tennessee Titans Stadium Will Be State of the Art, but Smallest in the NFL
The Tennessee Titans’ Nissan Stadium is being replaced by a newer, smaller-capacity venue. While the new stadium will be losing some seats, its enclosed design could bring a lot more than just football to Nashville. “We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the...
The CFP has issued the Rose Bowl an ultimatum and no guarantees
The Rose Bowl is one of the iconic bowl games in college football. In fact, it's the iconic college bowl game, so it would make sense that Pasadena, Calif. would play host to future College Football Playoff games, right?. It does make sense, according to CFP leadership, but the Rose...
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. named 2022 Biletnikoff Award
Marvin Harrison Jr. was a name before he took the field for Ohio State because of his Pro Football Hall of Fame father. But the Buckeye wide receiver has made a name for himself after a breakout season with the Scarlet and Gray in 2022. On Tuesday, Harrison was rewarded...
