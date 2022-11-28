Read full article on original website
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
20K pounds of food recovered — TCNJ students getting excess groceries from local stores
EWING — It's a feel-good story for the holiday season, but the efforts occur during most of the year. Yash Galia and Christopher Infosino, seniors at The College of New Jersey, are in their fourth year of leading a food recovery program that collects excess groceries from local supermarkets and distributes those goods to area soup kitchens and food pantries.
Can you sleep in your car in NJ? When is it legal or illegal?
Babies do it. Older children do it. Adults can even do it — while they're passengers, at least. A long car ride can lull a rider to sleep. Of course, there are penalties if a driver falls asleep behind the wheel and causes an incident. But what about if...
Shiny like new! Car wash chain adding 4 locations in NJ, including in Lacey
Something new and shiny is coming to the Jersey Shore and along with it could be your car as well. Spark Car Wash, which has locations in Sicklerville and Woodland Park, is adding four other car washes in the Garden State. The company says they have an environmentally friendly way...
This Is How High New Jersey Ranks For Christmas Spending
Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, we start to really focus on just how much money we are going to drop this holiday season. The short answer is a lot. We all have a big gift list. We love the people on it and we want to make them happy this Christmas, but there is no doubt the price tag for all of it is high this year.
NJ towns rated among the best for Christmas in the U.S.
If you’re looking for the best Christmas towns in the U.S. to visit, you don’t have to look much further than your backyard. According to Travel and Leisure’s list of the top 25 best Christmas towns in the country, two New Jersey towns make the list. Cape...
Murphy admits state failed NJ’s elderly veterans
Gov. Phil Murphy is finally admitting state-run veteran's homes in New Jersey have been so poorly mismanaged and conditions have become so dangerous for residents that the state must give up operational control. Murphy has ordered the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside contractor to...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Save Money it’s the Very Lowest Property Taxes in All of New Jersey
One thing that we always hear about here in the Garden State is "property taxes". According to Quicken Loans, "New Jersey, Illinois and New Hampshire top the list of states with the highest effective property tax rates. This means that, with the average home price in New Jersey at $500,628 in the first quarter of 2021, the homeowner would pay just over $10,660 in yearly property taxes."
There Are Many Weird Things About New Jersey But Is This The Strangest?
If you've lived in New Jersey for more than one minute, you know that strange things happen here. We're used to them, but people from outside the state have a hard time understanding them. So, what is the strangest fact about New Jersey?. That is the question that one website...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Does NJ prefer real or artificial Christmas trees?
This past weekend it seemed like every third or fourth car you passed in suburban New Jersey had a Christmas tree on the roof of their vehicle. It's a scene that will repeat itself for the next few weekends until Christmas. If New Jersey is like the rest of the...
5 magical holiday light shows in NJ that you cannot miss
Now that it’s officially the holiday season it's time to take a look at your calendars and begin planning fun activities to do with friends and family. One of my favorite winter activities has always been checking out the light shows around New Jersey. It’s almost like it’s not the holiday season without them.
Groups sue New Jersey seeking to block next week’s bear hunt
TRENTON – Groups opposed to the recent restoration of New Jersey’s bear hunt that kicks off on Monday have sued in a last-minute attempt to cancel it. A coalition of national and state animal protection groups say the state Fish and Game Council is misusing its emergency rulemaking power as a loophole to limit the public’s right to weigh in on the hunt.
NJ spending $25M preparing for America’s 250th birthday
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
NJ weather: Next two storms systems will also be rainmakers
As promised, Thursday was an unpleasant, windy, and wet weather day, from start to finish. Top wind gusts reached 47 mph in a few spots. Top rainfall total was just over an inch, in Passaic County. We'll catch two quiet — although unseasonably chilly — days now, before our next...
These Are New Jersey’s Top Five Favorite Side Dishes For Christmas
We recently learned the very disturbing fact that stuffing was New Jersey’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish. I mean, are we really accepting wet croutons as our top side? I personally find that hard to believe when mashed potatoes are on the table but who am I to argue with science?
Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore
Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
Wildly Popular Burger Chain Opens Two New Locations In New Jersey
There's never a lack of good food, and new restaurants opening in and around New Jersey. One of my favorite Facebook groups to follow is called "What's Going There In Ocean and Monmouth Counties". It's basically a group where people try to figure out what's going to be opening where...
