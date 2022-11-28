ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Related
20K pounds of food recovered — TCNJ students getting excess groceries from local stores

EWING — It's a feel-good story for the holiday season, but the efforts occur during most of the year. Yash Galia and Christopher Infosino, seniors at The College of New Jersey, are in their fourth year of leading a food recovery program that collects excess groceries from local supermarkets and distributes those goods to area soup kitchens and food pantries.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
This Is How High New Jersey Ranks For Christmas Spending

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us, we start to really focus on just how much money we are going to drop this holiday season. The short answer is a lot. We all have a big gift list. We love the people on it and we want to make them happy this Christmas, but there is no doubt the price tag for all of it is high this year.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Murphy admits state failed NJ’s elderly veterans

Gov. Phil Murphy is finally admitting state-run veteran's homes in New Jersey have been so poorly mismanaged and conditions have become so dangerous for residents that the state must give up operational control. Murphy has ordered the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to seek an outside contractor to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Save Money it’s the Very Lowest Property Taxes in All of New Jersey

One thing that we always hear about here in the Garden State is "property taxes". According to Quicken Loans, "New Jersey, Illinois and New Hampshire top the list of states with the highest effective property tax rates. This means that, with the average home price in New Jersey at $500,628 in the first quarter of 2021, the homeowner would pay just over $10,660 in yearly property taxes."
NEW JERSEY STATE
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
Groups sue New Jersey seeking to block next week’s bear hunt

TRENTON – Groups opposed to the recent restoration of New Jersey’s bear hunt that kicks off on Monday have sued in a last-minute attempt to cancel it. A coalition of national and state animal protection groups say the state Fish and Game Council is misusing its emergency rulemaking power as a loophole to limit the public’s right to weigh in on the hunt.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ spending $25M preparing for America’s 250th birthday

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP – New Jersey will spend $25 million in federal funds restoring 10 Revolutionary War historic sites in the state, officials announced Tuesday. The spending is part of preparations for the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary in 2026 – marking 250 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed. Gov. Phil Murphy said there will be more to follow.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Wow! The Most Beautiful Place in New Jersey is at the Jersey Shore

Very often New Jersey gets a bad rap when it comes to the beauty of our state. How often do the late-night comedy hacks make fun of Jersey saying it's a mess and whatever they are spewing out there? It is always insulting the way they always say the same things and never talk about the beautiful spots in our state. Not sure how many people are actually watching the late-night hacks, but I'd love to hear them once talk about the beauty of the Garden State, because there are many spots.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
