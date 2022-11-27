Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
William and Kate visit Boston for climate activism
The Prince and Princess of Wales's first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II begins Wednesday. Their three-day visit to Boston will focus on Prince William's initiative to find the environmental entrepreneurs of a new generation, supplemented with trips to an anti-poverty program, child development researchers and local flood defenses. The visit comes less that three months after the death of Elizabeth, whose personal popularity damped criticism of the crown during her 70-year reign. King Charles III, William's father, has already made clear that his will be a slimmed down monarchy, with less pomp and ceremony than its predecessors.
Kearney Hub
Birthdays – Dec. 2
Actor Cathy Lee Crosby ("That's Incredible") is 78. Director Penelope Spheeris ("Wayne's World," "The Decline of Western Civilization") is 77. Actor Ron Raines ("Guiding Light") is 73. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 72. Actor Keith Szarabajka ("Angel," "The Equalizer") is 70. Actor Dan Butler ("Frasier") is 68. News anchor Stone Phillips is 68. Actor Dennis Christopher ("Breaking Away," "Chariots of Fire") is 67. Actor Steven Bauer ("Scarface") is 66. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 62. Actor Brendan Coyle ("Downton Abbey") is 59. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 54. Actor Lucy Liu is 54. Actor Suzy Nakamura ("Dr. Ken") is 54. Actor Rena Sofer ("24," "Just Shoot Me") is 54. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 52. Actor Joe Lo Truglio ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") is 52. Singer Nelly Furtado is 44. Singer Britney Spears is 41. Singer-actor Jana Kramer is 39. Actor Daniela Ruah ("NCIS: Los Angeles") is 39. Actor Alfred Enoch ("How to Get Away With Murder") is 34. Singer Charlie Puth is 31.
#ClimateScam: denialism claims flooding Twitter have scientists worried
Twitter has proved a cherished forum for climate scientists to share research, as well as for activists seeking to rally action to halt oil pipelines or decry politicians’ failure to cut pollution. But many are now fleeing Twitter due to a surge in climate misinformation, spam and even threats that have upended their relationship with the platform.
Kearney Hub
Old-school breakup attitude needs work
Q: My sister-in-law is best friends with my husband’s ex-wife. Before we got married, they had a tradition that their families spent Thanksgiving together. They have done it for years and want to continue it even though we are now married. The kids are supposed to be with their mother this year, so they will be at my sister-in-law’s — and so will my husband’s ex. My husband wants to go, but I don’t. I’ve been very patient for years, going to soccer games when she’s there, going to back-to-school night when she’s there. We are married now, and I don’t feel like I have to do it anymore. What’s good ex-etiquette?
Kearney Hub
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:01 p.m. EST
Ex-con gets at least 18 years in severed head case in Vegas. LAS VEGAS (AP) — An ex-convict who led Las Vegas police on a chase before officers found the severed head and dismembered body of his friend in a stolen vehicle a year ago was sentenced Thursday to at least 18 years in prison. Eric Holland called himself truly remorseful for the shooting death of Richard Miller. But that provided little comfort to Miller’s daughter, who tearfully told a judge she couldn't make sense of her father's killing. Holland is 58. He could serve up to 45 years behind bars. Without providing details, he suggested in court there was more to the case and said he hoped authorities would continue investigating his motive for the killing.
