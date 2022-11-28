Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Related
Charge reduced for JSO corrections officer charged with battery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Corrections officer initially arrested for battery has had his charged reduced, according to court documents. Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested on July 17 of this year, said Undersheriff Nick Burgos at a press conference. "It happened on the Northside, near the boat ramp,...
Woman listed as ‘abductor’ in AMBER Alert for Jacksonville girl charged with false imprisonment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman listed as the “abductor” in an AMBER Alert issued Sunday night for a 7-year-old Jacksonville girl appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. Heaven Ulshafer, 26, is facing charges of false imprisonment and possession of a controlled substance. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Attempted carjacking ends with suspect hospitalized after he leapt from I-95 ramp
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Monday night officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed carjacking and attempted to take the driver into custody. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The suspect then fled from...
WCJB
Investigators set $50,000 reward after two USPS employees robbed in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to try and track down the suspect who committed two armed robberies against USPS mail carriers. They say the first incident happened at North 18th street and Ocean Street in Palatka...
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Officer Who Can’t Swim Rescues Baby From Pond
A Florida police officer risks her life to save a baby from drowning in a pond despite not being able to swim herself. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s officer is being praised for not hesitating to enter a retention pond to rescue a baby even though she doesn’t know how to swim. Earlier this year, Officer Me'Atia Sanderson of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) responded to a call about a child drowning in an apartment complex retention pond in West Jacksonville.
First Coast News
Rape charges will not be filed against former Fernandina Beach police officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Prosecutors have declined to file sexual battery charges against a former Fernandina Beach Police Officer accused of date rape, calling the allegations "unreliable and arguably incredible." John Lee Finley Jr. was arrested by the...
First Coast News
‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
State files motion to revoke bond for Salt Life co-founder accused of murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The state has filed a motion to revoke bond for Michael "Troy" Hutto, the 56-year-old Salt Life co-founder who was charged in the death of an 18-year-old in October 2020. In a motion filed Monday in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit of Palm Beach County, the court...
Orange Park woman arrested on Thanksgiving for battery on family member, deputies say
An Orange Park woman was arrested on Thanksgiving for three counts of resisting law enforcement, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies said.
JSO seeking armed burglary suspects who stole gun, cash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5, officers responded to 1900 Raley Drive West after reports that a home was robbed. The suspects pictured entered the victim’s home and stole a firearm and cash. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines...
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange Park
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) continues to investigate a Clay County Sheriff’s officer-involved shooting incident that occurred around 8:45 p.m. on April 27, 2022, in Orange Park.
News4Jax.com
2 men arrested in connection to Walmart evacuation, temporary closure on Jacksonville’s Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men were arrested after the Walmart Supercenter on Collins Road near I-295 on Jacksonville’s Westside was evacuated Saturday evening and temporarily closed because of police activity. According to an arrest report, the pursuit started when Daevon Walker, 20, was spotted driving a black Chevrolet...
Nationwide 'Sofia Scam' spotted in Jacksonville; FBI warns about charitable scams during the holiday season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Charitable scams are on the rise this holiday season and a nationwide one has arrived in Florida and is also seen here in the First Coast. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is calling it the "Sofia Scam". This scam is where a group of people...
Man dies after trying to help a truck hook up to a trailer, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called about a fatality near the Maxwell House warehouse parking lot. When police arrived, they discovered a man around his fifties dead in the parking lot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police say it was a...
‘I hate this place’: Arlington residents outraged over current apartment conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents inside Miramar Apartments in Arlington say they are fed up with management, arguing the complex is failing to honor their lease agreements. Problems like broken windows, faulty air conditioning units, and plumbing riddled with leaks that haven’t been fixed in months. The City of...
Missing teen from Jacksonville found safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The teen has been found. Toby Sines, was reported to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department to be diagnosed with autism and it is unknown how he may respond when being approached. Sines is missing from Jacksonville and was last seen at 4 p.m. today. He was...
News4Jax.com
Man found dead in car after shooting in Longbranch neighborhood
Jacksonville police are investigating a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning in the Longbranch neighborhood. A man was found shot inside a car along East 21st Street around midnight. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man in his late 30s was shot at least once. JSO said stray bullets hit the...
35-year-old female inmate dies at Bacon County Jail
The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office has asked the GBI conduct a death investigation of a female inmate in the Bacon County Jail. According to the GBI, 35-year-old Rethia Pennington, of Callahan, Florida, was found dead in her cell on the morning of Nov. 29. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office...
First in Florida: Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside enrolling for new AFib trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s an opportunity on the first coast to take part in a medical trial only offered at 20 locations around the country and one is in Jacksonville. Ascension St. Vincent's is once again leading the state in Atrial Fibrillation research. Patients with AFib experience their...
A dog that arrived to the JHS in ‘terrible condition’ was adopted in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Oct. 31, a citizen found a small dog inside a crate in a public park. The dog was growing hair into the bars of the crate. The dog was taken into the Jacksonville Humane Society where he was observed to be severely matted, and his nails were so long that it would hurt the dog to walk.
Comments / 0