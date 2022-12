Providence College dropped a 75-62 decision at Texas Christian on Wednesday evening, and with the loss, PC falls to 5-3 in the out-of-conference schedule. The Friars’ early season woes mounted in the loss to TCU, which exposed many of the same flaws that have been apparent during the early season. PC has looked uninspired and unimpressive in their wins over lower-level opponents and overmatched at times against the upper-level teams on their schedule. With just three non-league games remaining, one at Quad 3 Rhode Island and two Quad 4 home game opponents in Manhattan and Albany, time is running short for these Friars to coalesce before Big East play begins.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO