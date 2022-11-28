Read full article on original website
Frank TheTank
2d ago
How do they figure that Republicans have the Majority in AK when Murkowski is clearly a R.I.N.O. and Sullivan is close to being behind her, both are Feckless for their Alaskan constituents for the most part!
6
Warren Sharp
2d ago
We need to get rid of RCV in Alaska so the person that gets the most votes wins and the people have spoken
9
Ray Ray Dean Ostrem
2d ago
Sure they benefitted. Mookowski is not a benefit to the Republican Party. She needs to be gone.
7
Alaska election certification is Tuesday, but questions remain in a Wasilla House district that judge has frozen
The Alaska Division of Elections is set to certify the Nov. 8 election on Tuesday. Barring challenges for recounts, that’s the final word about who won in all races — except one unusual race, in which the winner prevailed by over 50%. The State Review Board, made up...
alaskasnewssource.com
‘They experienced the horrible animosity that this created’: New group looks to get rid of ranked-choice voting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Art Mathias speaks, he commands a stage with the confidence earned after years of public speaking. In 1997, Mathias was in a snowmachine wreck that caused ongoing pain in his shoulder and other injuries. He says he was told he had two years until he’d die, but that through forgiveness, faith and overcoming fear he was able to fully recover. His story has led to countless interviews, web videos as well as guest speaker invitations.
fox9.com
Minnesota DFL manages expectations as Capitol power raises stakes
(FOX 9) - When Minnesota Democrats won full control of the state Capitol this month - surprising even DFL lawmakers - the floodgates opened to a list of progressive priorities that stood no chance in a divided Legislature over the past four years. Democratic leaders are promising productivity during the...
alaskapublic.org
Voter approval of Alaska judges is hitting an all-time low, and justice system experts aren’t sure why
Most Alaskan voters, like Teresa Cortes of South Anchorage, weigh in on judicial retention votes. “Oh yeah, I don’t know any of the judges,” she said. “So normally, I vote yes on all of them – unless there’s one that stands out that I, you know, heard bad things from. Then I don’t vote.”
KFYR-TV
New methane rule has North Dakotans split
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden administration has proposed a new rule to reduce carbon emissions. People in North Dakota are split about how it will affect the state’s oil and gas industry. Flaring is a familiar sight in the Bakken. But if a new rule from the Department...
alaskapublic.org
Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases
A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records. When Cheryl-Ann Leslie is arraigned on felony counts of casting more than one ballot, she will become just the second person charged with voter fraud related to Alaska’s 2020 election.
Suit: WA should stop ‘unlawful’ signature reviews that disenfranchise voters
The state’s ballot procedure disproportionately rejects votes from young voters and people of color. In a hunt for “virtually nonexistent” voter fraud, Washington’s signature-matching procedure disenfranchises tens of thousands of people every election and should be banned across the state, a lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court argues.
Where Montana voted red and blue in 2022, precinct by precinct
The more than 468,000 Montanans who cast ballots in November 2022 by and large leaned Republican — electing two GOP candidates to represent Montana in the U.S. House and handing the GOP a historic supermajority in the state Legislature. As is typically the case in Montana, though, the state’s...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s gas-powered utilities look at importing LNG despite state’s vast, yet remote, supply
As temperatures have dropped and prompted many of Southcentral Alaska’s natural gas-powered furnaces to kick on more often, local utilities are talking about the need to import natural gas from abroad, rather than continuing to get it from nearby Cook Inlet. That’s not something that’ll happen in the near...
Walz vows law would be changed to allow Minnesota to become an early primary state
WASHINGTON — Gov. Tim Walz has made a last-minute pitch for Minnesota to become an early primary state as a key panel of the Democratic National Committee is set to make recommendations on a new presidential primary calendar later this week. In a letter sent Monday to the to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Native Tlingit artist collaborates with big brands
House District race separated by just 4 votes could be certified Tuesday. The race is only separated by four votes, with Republican incumbent Tom McKay leading with 3,472 and Democrat challenger Denny Wells trailing with 3,468. Anchorage man sentenced in stabbing of 74-year-old woman at assisted living facility. Updated: 4...
Tri-City Herald
$16 million was spent by outside groups on the WA midterm. These 5 groups spent the most
Nearly $16 million in independent expenditures was spent for and against candidates during the Washington state midterm election this year, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. Out of the top five PACs who made independent expenditures, four of them supported mostly Republican candidates. However, one political action committee in particular...
December 6th Deadline Approaching to Protest CSKT Water Claims
A December 6th deadline is fast approaching for those wishing to file objections to water rights claims under the CSKT (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes) Water Compact. We spoke with Rick Jore, a former four-term lawmaker from the Mission Valley, who is encouraging Montanans to file objections with the Montana Water Court before the December deadline. Jore tells us "those folks that could be impacted by the tribal water rights recognized in the compact have a legal opportunity to object."
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, November 28, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. State senators form a bipartisan majority coalition. Also, biologists work to...
alaskafish.news
Salmon and halibut and king crab, oh my!
Busy lineup of Alaska fish meetings begins with Bristol Bay. The Alaska Board of Fisheries (BOF) began its meetings that focus on Bristol Bay today (Nov. 29) and will continue through December 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. The BOF will take up 52 management proposals for the...
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. She’s one of very few election deniers to win statewide office during the mid-term […] The post South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Office of Elder Fraud & Assistance secures largest judgment of Elder Fraud in State’s history
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On November 13, 2022, the Alaska Office of Elder Fraud & Assistance won a $1.47M judgment against Defendants James Vernon and Carla Sigler, formerly of Yakutat, now living in Bosque County, Texas, for the financial exploitation of Yakutat resident Neva Ogle. The Siglers took $700K in...
Nick Begich III concedes congressional race, encourages Alaskans to remain engaged and involved
Nick Begich, the congressional candidate who came in third in the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, posted his concession statement this afternoon:. “Today I’d like to thank my wife, Dharna; my son, Nicholas; and the thousands of Alaskans who supported us, volunteered their time and gave so much energy to our campaign. From traveling across this great state, listening to the challenges and hopes of Alaskans from every walk of life, and engaging in lively policy discussions with a host of other candidates and citizens with a wide variety of perspectives, it’s been an honor and a privilege to run for this office.
fox29.com
'RAWR!': Tyrannosaurus rex footprint discovered in remote Alaska national park
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A gargantuan footprint discovered in a remote Alaska national park on November 28 turned out to be a Tyrannosaurus rex footprint. The exciting finding is the first evidence that the once-terrifying beasts roamed the region, according to park rangers. "RAWR!" Katmai National Park officials wrote on Twitter...
