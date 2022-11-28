ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Scouting report: Nebraska at No. 9 Virginia Tech

LINCOLN — Given its success last season, the Nebraska women’s basketball team figured it’d get a tough draw in the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. But NU hoped for a home game, too. The Huskers got the hard assignment — No. 9 Virginia Tech. Despite winning at Wake...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

The Nebraska football team lost the highest-ranked player in its 2023 recruiting class Thursday. Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman, a four-star athlete who is among the nation's top 100 recruits, announced he will be reopening his recruitment. Coleman committed to Nebraska on Oct. 22 in a joyous ceremony at East...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska announces six coaching hires for Matt Rhule's staff

LINCOLN – On the eve when assistants can hit the recruiting road, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced six hires for his coaching staff. All six were known via various reports, but NU made the hires official on Thursday. “This group of coaches will be great representatives of the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska drops in poll following back-to-back losses

Nebraska is ranked No. 7 in the final regular season AVCA volleyball poll. The Huskers dropped two spots after losing matches against two top-10 teams last week -- Wisconsin and Minnesota. Nebraska (24-5) will open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday with a first-round match against Delaware State. Nebraska is the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Matt and Mickey? As Rhule takes over, Joseph’s status at Nebraska looms

LINCOLN – As Matt Rhule spoke at his introductory press conference Monday, one of Nebraska’s 2023 commits sent a message to a World-Herald reporter. The recruit wanted to know if Mickey Joseph was staying at NU. As of late Monday afternoon, Joseph’s status with the new Husker football...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference

Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the 31st head coach of the Nebraska football team at a grand ceremony Monday at Hawks Championship Center. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts spoke first, followed by Rhule, who gave an energetic, passionate opening statement, followed by a question-and-answer session. Here are the immediate...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Watch as NU introduces new football coach Matt Rhule

Nebraska announced the hiring of Matt Rhule on Saturday, capping a months-long search for Scott Frost's replacement as Husker football coach. Rhule previously coached the Carolina Panthers of the NFL after stints turning around programs at Baylor and Temple. He arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. People are also reading…
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (eight, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $150,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: four, thirteen; White Balls: sixteen, eighteen) (seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. 20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4. (twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. November 27, 2022. Editorial: A month in, casino shows revenue potential. In 2020, proponents of the initiative that would allow casinos at the state’s horseracing tracks made a convincing argument that providing gambling there would keep the cash wagered and the tax dollars it generates in Nebraska rather than seeing it cross the Missouri River to Iowa casinos.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good

NEBRASKA CITY — The sign outside the long-closed Mayhew Cabin museum and John Brown’s Cave is blunt and to the point: “Killed by City of NC.”. “NC” refers to Nebraska City, a quaint Missouri River town that is the home of Arbor Day as well as 10 museums, honoring everything from windmills to Civil War veterans.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

OPS trains 500 elementary teachers to start paid home visits

OMAHA -- Omaha Public Schools teachers are knocking on students’ front doors as one strategy to increase family engagement while lowering misbehavior across the district. Earlier this month, 500 elementary teachers and support staff were trained on how to conduct a home visit, one tool that will be used for the next four semesters.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman

OMAHA — A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued last week for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He is not in custody. Law...
OMAHA, NE

