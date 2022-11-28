Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: What Cook calls 'a big deal; Hames' status; scouting Delaware State
The Nebraska volleyball team's defense is limping into the postseason a little bit, with two of its worst outings coming in the final week of the regular season, against top-10 opponents Wisconsin and Minnesota. Also, the Huskers lost key defensive player Kenzie Knuckles to a season-ending knee injury. But NU...
North Platte Telegraph
Scouting report: Nebraska at No. 9 Virginia Tech
LINCOLN — Given its success last season, the Nebraska women’s basketball team figured it’d get a tough draw in the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. But NU hoped for a home game, too. The Huskers got the hard assignment — No. 9 Virginia Tech. Despite winning at Wake...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football roster tracker: A quick look at the changes to the Huskers this offseason
New coach, new assistants and a new team. Nebraska football is going through some big changes this offseason, and that includes the Huskers' roster. Whether it be losing players to the NFL draft and transfer portal or adding them, here a few dates to know and a quick look at the offseason roster changes.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
The Nebraska football team lost the highest-ranked player in its 2023 recruiting class Thursday. Lincoln East standout Malachi Coleman, a four-star athlete who is among the nation's top 100 recruits, announced he will be reopening his recruitment. Coleman committed to Nebraska on Oct. 22 in a joyous ceremony at East...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska announces six coaching hires for Matt Rhule's staff
LINCOLN – On the eve when assistants can hit the recruiting road, new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced six hires for his coaching staff. All six were known via various reports, but NU made the hires official on Thursday. “This group of coaches will be great representatives of the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska drops in poll following back-to-back losses
Nebraska is ranked No. 7 in the final regular season AVCA volleyball poll. The Huskers dropped two spots after losing matches against two top-10 teams last week -- Wisconsin and Minnesota. Nebraska (24-5) will open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday with a first-round match against Delaware State. Nebraska is the...
North Platte Telegraph
Matt and Mickey? As Rhule takes over, Joseph’s status at Nebraska looms
LINCOLN – As Matt Rhule spoke at his introductory press conference Monday, one of Nebraska’s 2023 commits sent a message to a World-Herald reporter. The recruit wanted to know if Mickey Joseph was staying at NU. As of late Monday afternoon, Joseph’s status with the new Husker football...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Matt Rhule wasn't the only thing introduced Monday — so was Trev Alberts' Nebraska
LINCOLN — Nobody can recall a press conference 60 years ago. Most likely it was Bob Devaney stepping off the plane, meeting a couple of writers and then heading off the Legion Club. Those who were there say that when Tom Osborne was hired in 1973, you simply went...
North Platte Telegraph
Matt Rhule’s $74 million Nebraska contract among heftiest in college football
LINCOLN – Nebraska has officially become one of the top-paying jobs in college football – for both a head coach and his assistants. Additional details emerged Monday about the Huskers’ pact with coach Matt Rhule, previously announced by the athletic department to be eight years. Rhule’s contract...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Based on Trev Alberts' vision, Matt Rhule the perfect fit for Nebraska
Two massive banners cling to the east wall at the Hawks Championship Center. For years, the text on said banners remains unchanged — not needing to be updated. To the left, “53 bowl appearances.” To the right, “46 conference championships.”. On Monday, those two impossible-to-ignore tapestries...
North Platte Telegraph
What we learned from Matt Rhule's introductory news conference
Matt Rhule was officially introduced as the 31st head coach of the Nebraska football team at a grand ceremony Monday at Hawks Championship Center. Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts spoke first, followed by Rhule, who gave an energetic, passionate opening statement, followed by a question-and-answer session. Here are the immediate...
North Platte Telegraph
Watch as NU introduces new football coach Matt Rhule
Nebraska announced the hiring of Matt Rhule on Saturday, capping a months-long search for Scott Frost's replacement as Husker football coach. Rhule previously coached the Carolina Panthers of the NFL after stints turning around programs at Baylor and Temple. He arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph
Podcast: The Matt Rhule episode! Here's what we think
Well, hello, Nebraska has a new head football coach. Hit or miss? Amie Just and Luke Mullin break down the hire.
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 5" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. (eight, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine) Estimated jackpot: $150,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated...
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: four, thirteen; White Balls: sixteen, eighteen) (seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. 20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4. (twenty, twenty-three, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-two; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: four) Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. November 27, 2022. Editorial: A month in, casino shows revenue potential. In 2020, proponents of the initiative that would allow casinos at the state’s horseracing tracks made a convincing argument that providing gambling there would keep the cash wagered and the tax dollars it generates in Nebraska rather than seeing it cross the Missouri River to Iowa casinos.
North Platte Telegraph
Historic cabin, popular tourist stop remains closed, maybe for good
NEBRASKA CITY — The sign outside the long-closed Mayhew Cabin museum and John Brown’s Cave is blunt and to the point: “Killed by City of NC.”. “NC” refers to Nebraska City, a quaint Missouri River town that is the home of Arbor Day as well as 10 museums, honoring everything from windmills to Civil War veterans.
North Platte Telegraph
OPS trains 500 elementary teachers to start paid home visits
OMAHA -- Omaha Public Schools teachers are knocking on students’ front doors as one strategy to increase family engagement while lowering misbehavior across the district. Earlier this month, 500 elementary teachers and support staff were trained on how to conduct a home visit, one tool that will be used for the next four semesters.
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man enters plea to manslaughter for fatal shooting outside party last year
A 27-year-old Lincoln man — set to go on trial for murder next week for a fatal shooting outside a party last year — agreed to a plea deal instead at a late afternoon hearing Wednesday. Prosecutors dropped two gun charges Shantrell Hickey was facing and amended the...
North Platte Telegraph
Man charged with kidnapping missing Omaha woman
OMAHA — A Kansas man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Omaha woman Cari Allen. An arrest warrant was issued last week for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with Allen's kidnapping and accessory to a felony. He is not in custody. Law...
