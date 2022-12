Overcoming a tough shooting night, the JV squad gritted their way to a win and are now 4-0 on the season. “Something we’ve been harping on since day 1 is (that) there are going to be days when our shots don’t fall” Head JV Coach Val Province said after the game “as long as we play good defense, we’re going to win games, and that’s what we did today”

