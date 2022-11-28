Kena Betancur/Getty Images Investors are getting antsy as rising stock-based compensation expenses against falling stock prices threaten their returns. The competitive landscape for talent over the past two years led tech companies to dole out equity in place of cash to make compensation packages as enticing as possible. As long as the stock price went up, investors had very little to say because it was part of the company's growth strategy, said Aalap Shah, managing director at advisory firm Pearl Meyer. But as stock values tumble in the second half of 2022, investors are looking at the increase in stock-based compensation (SBC) as an issue.

16 MINUTES AGO