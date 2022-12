Red Dirt country singer-songwriter Jake Flint has unexpectedly died, less than one day after marrying his new wife. He was 37. “We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” Flint’s wife, Brenda Flint, wrote in a heartbreaking Facebook post on Tuesday (November 29). “People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here.”

