Bryan, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bryan College Station Eagle

Governor’s Small Business Series comes to B-CS

Are you considering opening up a small business? Perhaps you want to gather as many resources and make as many connections as you can?. Bryan-College Station potential small business owners are invited to the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series — which will be hosted in B-CS for the first time — from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Hilton College Station.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 2

Calendar for Friday, Dec. 2

Downtown holiday window decorating contest, Downtown Bryan. Voting runs from Dec. 2-8. First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Bryan. Free First Friday yoga, 5-6 p.m., Yoga Studio BCS, 305 N. Parker Ave. #111 in Bryan. Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000...
BRYAN, TX
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 1

Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 1

The annual Bryan-College Station Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin on University Drive at Polo Road in College Station and turn north on Texas Avenue to Sulphur Springs Road in Bryan. Reveille X will lead the parade, which draws a big crowd so get to your viewing spot plenty of time before the event begins.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 30

Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 30

The city of College Station's Christmas in the Park is Friday and Saturday at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park featuring hayrides, cookies, hot chocolate, performances, photos with Santa and reindeer, and more. Admission is free and the event runs from 6-10 p.m. each night. Friday’s performances include Kane Alvarado, the A&M Consolidated Middle School dance team and Texas A&M’s trombone choir while Saturday’s performances include the Oakwood Intermediate Wildcat Chorale, the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe and the College Station Middle School choir.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bush Library director retiring from career in archives

Warren Finch is embarking on his final days as director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum before he retires on Saturday. Following more than 30 years of service to the National Archives and Records Administration, a retirement reception was held in Finch’s honor at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center on Tuesday night.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Three Aggies named to Texas A&M’s journalism hall of honor

Texas A&M’s Former Journalism Students Association named three inductees to its 2023 Hall of Honor class on Wednesday. The inductees are John P. Lopez, Class of 1984; Loren Steffy, Class of 1986; and the late Kathryn Greenwade, Class of 1988. These awardees will be honored at an on-campus reception on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson named to SEC community service team

Texas A&M junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team Wednesday. Robinson volunteers at Twin City Missions and has participated in the A&M Athletics Sports Day event at the local Boys and Girls Club.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's Lisa Bricker, Alexis Robinson named SEC riders of month

Texas A&M’s Lisa Bricker and Alexis Robinson were named Southeastern Conference riders of the month Thursday. Bricker earned the award in reining, going 2-0 in November and earned one most outstanding performer (MOP) award. Robinson won in horsemanship, going 1-0-1 with one MOP in November.
American Guild of Organists

American Guild of Organists

The Brazos Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present the first of three Advent recitals at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station. The music of the season will be performed by members of the local chapter. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan police investigating homicide; suspect not in custody

Bryan Police Department officers spent several hours at the scene of a homicide Wednesday in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue. Police said they were notified Wednesday morning of a deceased male inside a home. No suspect was in custody by Wednesday afternoon, but police said it appears to be an isolated incident.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M WR Chase Lane enters transfer portal

Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced via social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. Lane played in eight games with five starts this season. He had seven catches for 76 yards, missing the last four games. He played in 25 games in his career, making 17 starts with 48 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan High aims to make spirits bright with Electric Light Orchestra concert

Members of the Bryan High School orchestra are delighted to bring the holiday spirit to the community during the Electric Light Orchestra concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the BISD Performing Arts Center. In addition to holiday classics, the orchestra will be performing with the accompaniment of a light show...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M's Tunmise Adeleye, Blake Smith, Brian George to enter transfer portal

Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, tight end Blake Smith and cornerback Brian George announced their intention to enter the transfer portal via social media on Thursday. Adeleye saw little action in his two years at A&M. The former five-star recruit from Katy Tompkins redshirted his freshman season in 2021. This season, Adeleye started the first two games, but only appeared in one more due to injury. He had six tackles and three quarterback hurries.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

