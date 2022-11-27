Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Governor’s Small Business Series comes to B-CS
Are you considering opening up a small business? Perhaps you want to gather as many resources and make as many connections as you can?. Bryan-College Station potential small business owners are invited to the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series — which will be hosted in B-CS for the first time — from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Hilton College Station.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Dec. 2
Downtown holiday window decorating contest, Downtown Bryan. Voting runs from Dec. 2-8. First Friday, 5-10 p.m., 110 S. Main St. in Bryan. Free First Friday yoga, 5-6 p.m., Yoga Studio BCS, 305 N. Parker Ave. #111 in Bryan. Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 1
The annual Bryan-College Station Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin on University Drive at Polo Road in College Station and turn north on Texas Avenue to Sulphur Springs Road in Bryan. Reveille X will lead the parade, which draws a big crowd so get to your viewing spot plenty of time before the event begins.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Nov. 30
The city of College Station's Christmas in the Park is Friday and Saturday at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park featuring hayrides, cookies, hot chocolate, performances, photos with Santa and reindeer, and more. Admission is free and the event runs from 6-10 p.m. each night. Friday’s performances include Kane Alvarado, the A&M Consolidated Middle School dance team and Texas A&M’s trombone choir while Saturday’s performances include the Oakwood Intermediate Wildcat Chorale, the Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe and the College Station Middle School choir.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bush Library director retiring from career in archives
Warren Finch is embarking on his final days as director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum before he retires on Saturday. Following more than 30 years of service to the National Archives and Records Administration, a retirement reception was held in Finch’s honor at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center on Tuesday night.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for December 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (12) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M University choirs prepare for Holiday Spirit of Aggieland performance
People of all ages are can hear a chorus of Christmas melodies during the Holiday Spirit of Aggieland — hosted by the Texas A&M University Choral Activities — at 3 p.m. Sunday at Rudder Auditorium, where three choirs will sing classic Christmas songs. Texas A&M Choral Activities choirs...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Three Aggies named to Texas A&M’s journalism hall of honor
Texas A&M’s Former Journalism Students Association named three inductees to its 2023 Hall of Honor class on Wednesday. The inductees are John P. Lopez, Class of 1984; Loren Steffy, Class of 1986; and the late Kathryn Greenwade, Class of 1988. These awardees will be honored at an on-campus reception on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Cloudy with periods of drizzle after midnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Health District to host free clinic for HIV testing, COVID and flu vaccines
The Brazos County Health District is partnering with Project Unity to host a World Aids Day clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Brazos County Health District, located at 201 N. Texas Avenue in Bryan. The clinic will include free HIV testing, free COVID-19 and flu...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M OL Layden Robinson named to SEC community service team
Texas A&M junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson was named to the Southeastern Conference community service team Wednesday. Robinson volunteers at Twin City Missions and has participated in the A&M Athletics Sports Day event at the local Boys and Girls Club.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Lisa Bricker, Alexis Robinson named SEC riders of month
Texas A&M’s Lisa Bricker and Alexis Robinson were named Southeastern Conference riders of the month Thursday. Bricker earned the award in reining, going 2-0 in November and earned one most outstanding performer (MOP) award. Robinson won in horsemanship, going 1-0-1 with one MOP in November.
Bryan College Station Eagle
American Guild of Organists
The Brazos Valley Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present the first of three Advent recitals at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in College Station. The music of the season will be performed by members of the local chapter. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan police investigating homicide; suspect not in custody
Bryan Police Department officers spent several hours at the scene of a homicide Wednesday in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue. Police said they were notified Wednesday morning of a deceased male inside a home. No suspect was in custody by Wednesday afternoon, but police said it appears to be an isolated incident.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M WR Chase Lane enters transfer portal
Texas A&M wide receiver Chase Lane announced via social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. Lane played in eight games with five starts this season. He had seven catches for 76 yards, missing the last four games. He played in 25 games in his career, making 17 starts with 48 receptions for 617 yards and two touchdowns.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former Texas A&M coach Jim Turner’s offensive line camp set for this month
Former Texas A&M offensive line coach Jim Turner is holding a camp for offensive linemen for students in grades sixth through 12th on Dec. 27-28 at College Station’s Cougar Field. The first day will feature run technique and the second day will be pass technique with film and on-field...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan High aims to make spirits bright with Electric Light Orchestra concert
Members of the Bryan High School orchestra are delighted to bring the holiday spirit to the community during the Electric Light Orchestra concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the BISD Performing Arts Center. In addition to holiday classics, the orchestra will be performing with the accompaniment of a light show...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: College Station, Franklin have tough matchups; It's time to talk about Burton's defense
Three Brazos Valley football teams remain in the playoffs. College Station and Franklin have tough region final matchups. And it's time to start talking about Burton's defense. We break down all the action here.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Tunmise Adeleye, Blake Smith, Brian George to enter transfer portal
Texas A&M defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, tight end Blake Smith and cornerback Brian George announced their intention to enter the transfer portal via social media on Thursday. Adeleye saw little action in his two years at A&M. The former five-star recruit from Katy Tompkins redshirted his freshman season in 2021. This season, Adeleye started the first two games, but only appeared in one more due to injury. He had six tackles and three quarterback hurries.
Comments / 0