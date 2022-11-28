ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

Woman shot, killed after argument with husband in Georgia; husband in critical condition

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWm5r_0jPRkG4c00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed after an argument with her husband Sunday morning in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were called out to a house Sunday around 10 a.m. at the 2600 block of Ivy Stone Trail in Buford, Georgia. Officers found Desiree Marin, 44, and her husband, Michael Marin, 44, with gunshot wounds.

Desiree was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to WSB-TV. Michael was also taken to the hospital, and police say he remains in critical condition.

Police told WSB-TV that it seemed like an argument between them led to Michael allegedly shooting Desiree with a firearm before shooting himself.

According to WSB-TV, police said that there was a child at the house at the time of the incident. That child was not physically harmed.

According to WSB-TV, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide and Crime Scene Investigation were at the house following the incident. No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

'They were going to burn the truck with me in it' | Man recounts surprise attack at Atlanta's embattled 'Cop City' site

ATLANTA — A Paulding County man said he was attacked by people who are living at the proposed Atlanta police academy training site derisively known as "Cop City." Richard Porter, an auto mechanic in Dallas, Georgia, said he was on Key Road SE looking for a Craigslist purchase. When that failed, he said he spotted what appeared to be some discarded junk that he thought he could refurbish.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Husband, father who disappeared while running errand found dead, Atlanta police say

A husband and father who disappeared while getting a car emissions test over the weekend has been found dead, Atlanta police say. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Husband, father missing after running an errand found dead in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 33-year-old Atlanta father and husband first reported missing was found dead Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the family. Nicholas Bachhuber was reported missing Monday. He had been last seen Sunday around 4 p.m. leaving his home for an emissions test on Howell Mill Road. Atlanta Police Department detectives had asked the public to keep an eye out for his white 2005 Toyota SUV.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied after being attacked by student, cellphone footage shows

(GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.) — A cellphone video shows a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened just before noon at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, according to the wife of the teacher attacked. It left him with a bloodied mouth and head injuries along with a feeling of dizziness, she said.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Athens teen arrested for deadly double shooting, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a shooting that killed a woman and injured a teenager in Athens. Police said Daviae Oliver is charged with murder and aggravated assault for an Oct. 28 shooting on Rolling Ridge Drive. Police said officer arrested him Wednesday. The investigation is...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens Teen Arrested for Shooting Death

Wednesday afternoon, Athens-Clarke police arrested an Athens teen in connection with the October 28 shooting death of a 20-year old Athens woman. Police say 18-year old Daviae Oliver is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. Officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. Around the same time,...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

How are children getting guns? Atlanta police chief may have the answer

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s police chief told Channel 2 Action News in an exclusive interview that the problem of young people and crime must have a region-wide solution. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston sat down with Chief Darin Schierbaum Tuesday, days after a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed near Atlantic Station and five other teens were injured. Police have since said the shooting was gang related.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
51K+
Followers
108K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy