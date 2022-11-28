Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
WCVB
Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas
BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill
After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity
Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by...
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
whdh.com
Mass. man wins $2M lottery prize on ticket sold in Sterling
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sterling man has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Fredi Rubio chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased...
abingtonnews.org
Last call coming for The Depot
The owner of The Depot announced Tuesday that the popular North Abington pub will be closing, although an official date for the last call isn’t yet set. “Unfortunately, it is time for us to go. We have been struggling to keep up with the soaring costs to operate and it is no longer feasible. Not the way I saw it ending, but it is the reality,” owner Kathy O’Donovan said in a post on Facebook.
WBUR
State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits
The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023
Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine Teases New Attractions Coming in the Summer
There is honestly so much to do and see in York, Maine. Beaches, shops, and so much more are just within walking distance of each other. However, one of my favorite places to visit when I was younger was definitely York's Wild Kingdom. Yes, there are zoos all over New...
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
MEMA: Thousands of people across Massachusetts without power after storm hit
BOSTON — A strong storm left nearly 50,000 customers without power in Massachusetts Wednesday night. Just after 9:40 p.m. more than 44,000 customers had lost power across the state, according to MEMA. In Quincy, more than 55% of power customers were in the dark around 9:30 p.m., according to...
iheart.com
Businessman Gives Away Thousands Of Gallons Free Gas … Again!
A Massachusetts businessman gives away gasoline for the second time this year. Last week, Boston area businessman Ernie Boch Jr gave away $50-thousand worth of free gas at a station in Norwood, Massachusetts. The giveaway started at 8 am, lasted for several hours, and customers were limited to $75. This...
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
Major water main break floods Lowell streets
A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
Married couple found dead in Mass. home
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple.
Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough
Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
