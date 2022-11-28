ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amesbury, MA

WCVB

Longtime Boston North End restaurant to close doors after Christmas

BOSTON — A longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, the popular Hanover Street Italian restaurant with a spacious dining room and roof deck, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. "For the past 40+ years, it has truly...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

NBC10 Boston Responds to Unexpected Dental Bill

After being hit by with an unexpected dental bill, a Massachusetts woman reached out to NBC10 Boston for help. "We get our cleanings, we go and have X-rays. And if there's a problem, we try to get it done," said Donna Hannigan of Haverhill. When Hannigan found out she needed...
BOSTON, MA
95.9 WCYY

Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
KENNEBUNK, ME
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
Boston

Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races

The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Mass. man wins $2M lottery prize on ticket sold in Sterling

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sterling man has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. Fredi Rubio chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased...
STERLING, MA
abingtonnews.org

Last call coming for The Depot

The owner of The Depot announced Tuesday that the popular North Abington pub will be closing, although an official date for the last call isn’t yet set. “Unfortunately, it is time for us to go. We have been struggling to keep up with the soaring costs to operate and it is no longer feasible. Not the way I saw it ending, but it is the reality,” owner Kathy O’Donovan said in a post on Facebook.
ABINGTON, MA
WBUR

State clears East Boston substation for construction without 14 local environmental permits

The utility Eversource can soon begin construction on a controversial electrical substation in East Boston. Much to the outrage of opponents and many residents, the company secured its final environmental permits for the project Tuesday evening with a special waiver from a state board. The Energy Facilities Siting Board, which controls permitting for all large energy projects in Massachusetts, voted to allow Eversource to bypass the 14 remaining state and local permits it needed for the project.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Puttshack will open its second Massachusetts location in 2023

Following its debut in Boston's Seaport, the indoor mini-golf venue is headed to the suburbs. Following a successful opening in the Seaport, an indoor mini golf club is opening a second location in the suburbs. Puttshack, will open its second “upscale tech-infused mini golf experience” in Natick by the end...
NATICK, MA
iheart.com

Businessman Gives Away Thousands Of Gallons Free Gas … Again!

A Massachusetts businessman gives away gasoline for the second time this year. Last week, Boston area businessman Ernie Boch Jr gave away $50-thousand worth of free gas at a station in Norwood, Massachusetts. The giveaway started at 8 am, lasted for several hours, and customers were limited to $75. This...
NORWOOD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river

Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
BEVERLY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Major water main break floods Lowell streets

A water main break in Lowell left several streets coated in water Monday afternoon. Video sent to Boston 25 News shows the erupting water blanketing the area of Moody Street. The murky water could be seen up to the grills on a few parked cars. According to Lowell Police, Moody...
LOWELL, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough

Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
GRAFTON, MA
