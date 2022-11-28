Chargers 25, Cardinals 24: Takeaways from the Cardinals' heartbreaking loss

The Arizona Cardinals were unable to hold on to their lead in the fourth quarter. Leading 24-17 from the 13:31 mark of the fourth quarter, could not close it out, leading to a 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Quarterback Justin Herbert led the Chargers on a game-winning drive, throwing his third touchdown pass of the afternoon with 15 seconds left in the game. It was a one-yarder to running back Austin Ekeler.

Instead of tying the game and going for overtime, the Chargers went for the win and got the two-point conversion on a pass to Gerald Everett.

What did we learn in the loss?

James Conner's big day

Conner had his first 100-yard rushing game as a member of the Cardinals. He carried the ball 25 times for 120 yards, and he added three receptions for 20 yards and a touchdown.

His play set the tone early with big gains, although he did fumble the ball in eth first quarter, ending a promising drive.

The offense was in rhythm

Arizona had no issues moving the ball in the first half.

They had 226 total yards, 13 first downs, were 5-for-7 on third down and averaged 6.1 yards per play.

It was the sort of rhythm that they needed all year.

Missed kick proved costly

Matt Prater, when he has been healthy, has been nails for the Cardinals. However, he missed a 49-yard field goal just wide left with their first second-half possession.

If he makes that kick, the two-point conversion at the end would not have mattered. The Chargers would have been down two scores.

2 takeaways taken away on review

Twice it looked like the Cardinals’ defense had taken the ball away.

Early in the game on an 18-yard pass play, cornerback Trayvon Mullen knocked the ball out, forcing a fumble. It appeared he recovered it, but on review, they gave possession back to the Chargers.

Zaven Collins appeared to get an interception in the second half. However, upon review, it was ruled the ball touched the ground. Neither play appeared clear on replay.

The Cardinals were robbed.

The offense lost the game

The Arizona offense could have put the game away in the fourth quarter or run the clock out. However, after James Conner’s touchdown catch made it 24-17 with 13:31 left in the game, the offense went three-and-out on three straight possessions. Even one first down or maybe two or three, and the Chargers would not have had time to complete the comeback.

Offensive line changes

The last two weeks, Rashaad Coward started at left guard but rotated series with Cody Ford. Rookie Lecitus Smith started at right guard.

With Max Garcia finally healthy, he got the start at right guard and Coward played the whole game.

Injuries to watch

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton injured his ankle in the first half, He returned to finish the game.

Coward appeared to leave for the locker room just ahead of everyone else before halftime. He finished the game but had ice on his right shoulder/chest after the game.

Kliff-Kyler tension?

A Sunday morning report said that the relationship between QB Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury had been tense but that they had hashed things out while Murray was out with his injury.

Both Kingsbury and Murray said there is no tension, but rather frustration regarding the way the season has gone.

The relationship is fine between them.

Hollywood and Hop and a lot of moving around

DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown played together in a game for the first time this season. It allowed Kingsbury to move them around. They lined up in different places in the formation.

Hopkins finished with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Brown had six receptions for 46 yards.

They enter the bye

Budda Baker said after the game that the message for the upcoming by week is rest and rejuvenation.

The next time we see the Cardinals on the field, it will be a Monday night game at home against the New England Patriots.