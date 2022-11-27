CLEARWATER — Karen Seel took a frustrated feeling out to the place where U.S. 19 crosses Allen’s Creek. A decade or so earlier, soon after joining the Pinellas County Commission in 1999, Seel had taken on the challenge of trying to fix the notoriously dangerous road — a task many local politicians considered impossible. Seel actually had made progress, securing tax money to rebuild parts of the road as overpasses. But people were sick of the construction, and Seel wanted to know what was taking so long at the creek.

