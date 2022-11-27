Read full article on original website
St. Pete man killed after losing control of van on I-275
A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed Tuesday afternoon after losing control of his van on Interstate 275, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An FHP report said the man was driving south on I-275, north of Fourth Street near Milepost 31, at about 4 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.
Seel, Pinellas commissioner who led U.S. 19 fixes, retires after 23 years
CLEARWATER — Karen Seel took a frustrated feeling out to the place where U.S. 19 crosses Allen’s Creek. A decade or so earlier, soon after joining the Pinellas County Commission in 1999, Seel had taken on the challenge of trying to fix the notoriously dangerous road — a task many local politicians considered impossible. Seel actually had made progress, securing tax money to rebuild parts of the road as overpasses. But people were sick of the construction, and Seel wanted to know what was taking so long at the creek.
Around Town: Largo news briefs
LARGO — If you're looking for a way to begin your Christmas celebrations, join the St. Patrick Players to see the comedy “Halfway to Christmas” on Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10. You'll meet a family of colorful characters who stir up lots of fun. Loads of laughs and a rollicking good time are provided as the Ambrose family discovers what it means to be a Christian in these modern and often troubling times.
Nurse who died rescuing patients in 1953 finally has a headstone
Gertrude Warnick died 69 years ago, hailed, then questioned, then forgotten. Since 1953, her body has rested in an unmarked grave under patchy dirt and creeping weeds at Clearwater Municipal Cemetery. Until now. It started on March 30, 1953, when news clips and eyewitness accounts reported Warnick running in and...
Dunedin settles with Pinellas watchdog in lawsuit over secret city meetings
After more than two years of litigation, the Dunedin City Commission has settled a lawsuit with a Pinellas County watchdog who accused the city of violating Florida’s open government law during a code enforcement debacle. The commission on Nov. 15 unanimously approved the settlement to pay Madeira Beach resident...
Seminole chamber's Nash-Ortiz touted as energetic team-builder
An eye for detail, a history of team-building and a love of community are just a few reasons why Randi Nash-Ortiz is a perfect choice to lead the Greater Seminole Area Chamber of Commerce, said chamber president Allison Bean. "Randi Nash-Ortiz is an energetic and engaged administrator with over 30...
St. Pete Beach restaurant granted outdoor dining ‘parklet’
ST. PETE BEACH — After a series of commission meetings and design changes, Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave., which bills itself as an American fusion-style eatery and bar, was finally granted permission to have permanent outdoor dining using a so-called parklet. During a hearing at the commission’s Nov....
Freedom Square ranks tops in satisfaction
SEMINOLE — The management company of Freedom Square of Seminole, Life Care Services, ranked highest in customer satisfaction with independent senior living communities for the fourth consecutive year in the J.D. Power Senior Living Satisfaction Study. Life Care Services also achieved the highest score in all six factors of...
Largo to swap land with county for new fire station
LARGO — For several years, plans have been in the works to reconstruct some of Largo’s oldest fire stations. The first on that list is Station 39 in the Ridgecrest area of unincorporated Largo. Where exactly the station would end up was uncertain, though. That question was answered...
Happening This Weekend
Ana Popovic, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, Safety Harbor. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com. Paula Poundstone, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Three Dog Night, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. “The...
Belleair set for Christmas parade, Santa's fire truck ride
BELLEAIR — The holiday season is a special time in many communities, and that’s particularly true in a small town, where intimate public gatherings and personal interactions are highlights of special events. In Belleair, the seasonal festivities start with the town’s annual Holiday Parade and Party, a family...
Indian Rocks Beach holiday events kick off with tree lighting
The 2022 holiday event season kicks off with IRB’s annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2, at the 17th Avenue beach access at 7 p.m., and the “snow”-filled occasion is followed by the city’s holiday street parade on Sunday, Dec. 4. According to officials, the...
Clearwater taps Baltimore official to manage downtown revitalization
Jaye Matthews has made a career out of looking for bright spots when blight seems to overwhelm a neighborhood. As an operations officer in Baltimore’s housing department, she said she helped bring 1,345 residential units, a school, two new parks and a $22 million renovation of a recreation center to a neighborhood in need.
Happenings: A&E events and attractions
DUNEDIN — The 2022 Honeymoon Island Bluegrass Festival will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the North Beach picnic area at Honeymoon Island State Park, 1 Causeway Blvd., Dunedin. Tickets are $15 in advance on Eventbrite.com or $18 the day of the event. Children...
Treasure Island dusts off 2006 downtown redevelopment plan
TREASURE ISLAND — Treasure Island commissioners have embraced a consultant’s report from 16 years ago on redeveloping the downtown. The report called for transforming 107th Avenue into the epicenter of a pedestrian-friendly commercial district and welcoming projects that incorporate mixed-use residential units over retail, offices and restaurants. Another...
Largo gives three housing developments a boost
LARGO — City leaders say affordable housing and sustainability are a priority. Recent actions with different approaches have been used to progress both. Three housing developments received a helping hand from the city of Largo in the past two months. On Nov. 1, city commissioners, acting as the Community...
Dunedin pays tribute to longtime commissioner's last hurrah
DUNEDIN — Robert Walker recently told Deborah Kynes that he has some big shoes to fill when he takes her seat on the City Commission. "She says they are only size 7. From where I'm sitting, they look a heck of lot bigger," he said, drawing laughter at the City Commission meeting Nov. 21.
The Florida Orchestra to perform world premiere of Ippolito's Violin Concerto
ST. PETERSBURG — The Florida Orchestra will perform the world premiere of Michael Ippolito’s Violin Concerto — commissioned by the orchestra to be played by concertmaster Jeffrey Multer — in three upcoming performances conducted by Music Director Michael Francis. Those include performances on Friday, Dec. 2,...
Brother's shooting brings attempted murder charge
A St. Petersburg man faces attempted murder and drug charges after a Nov. 29 shooting. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to 5820 66th Lane N in unincorporated St. Petersburg about 4:24 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found Damian de Leon, 27, who lived in the house, outside the residence in the street. A police report stated they also found David de Leon Jr., 30, of Holiday, lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.
