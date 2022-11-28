Obituary: Drew Ceppetelli (2000-2022)

Drew Ceppetelli of Barrington, NH tragically lost her life in a car accident on November 24, 2022, just weeks shy of graduating from Salve Regina University with a Bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration.

Drew was born in Rochester, NH on December 7, 2000 to Derek & Melissa (Feineman) Ceppetelli. She attended Barrington Elementary and Middle Schools, and graduated from Coe Brown Northwood Academy in 2019.

Drew was a born leader whose smile lit up every room she entered. She was kind, hilarious, beautiful, had a positive attitude and energy and lived her life to the fullest.

She played softball, volleyball and was a gymnast where she developed lifelong friendships with her numerous coaches and teammates. The family would like to thank the coaches, teammates, and their families for providing years of special memories and helping to form Drew into an amazing woman (Barrington Youth Association, Gymnastics at Brentwood Commons, Tri Star Gymnastics, Seacoast United Softball, Seacoast Volleyball).

At Coe Brown Academy, Drew excelled academically, as well as on the softball fields and volleyball courts. She was an Honor Student and Prom Queen, along with Captains of her volleyball and softball teams (all via peer nomination). Most importantly, Drew was a hardworking, inspiration to many. She went on a two-week mission to Haiti for her senior year project, highlighting her desire to reach out to those in need and remind us all the importance of gratitude and raising others up.

In 2019, Drew received the David Allis Award (BYA) as well as the CBNA Women’s Athlete of the Year. She went on to play softball at Salve Regina, where she was a senior and playing in her fourth season of college ball as a team Captain.

Drew was living her very best life and made the most of her limited time. Those closest to Drew believe she was put on this earth to improve the lives of others, while amplifying the good in everyone and in every situation. Drew’s radiant energy transformed the lives of everyone she encountered. In just shy of twenty-two years, she has positively impacted more people than one can account for, and she would encourage us to do what we can similarly. Drew lived by daily affirmations and gratefulness. Her favorite quote was “You are what you think you are” encouraging others to think and act positively.

A 2023 goal was to complete a fifth year at Salve Regina to secure her Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration. Following that, Drew wanted to open a yoga studio combined with a holistic center to continue to share her quest to on the importance of mindfulness. It was her desire to educate, inspire, motivate, create positive energy, and spread peace and good will for others.

Drew was extremely hardworking. She worked as a server for 4 years at Smokey’s Tavern sharing her smile, quick wit, young words of wisdom and developing true bonds with her customers and coworkers. Drew would often work double shifts multiple days a week to be able to contribute a large portion towards her college degree (while still living her best life)

In addition to her parents, Drew leaves her brother, Dante, maternal grandparents Bob & Gail Feineman (Meme and Papa), uncles Ryan Feineman and his girlfriend, Kim Paquette; David Ceppetelli and his fiancé, Melissa Williams; Daniel Ceppetelli and his wife, Anna; and auntie Darcy McKenney and her husband, Jim. Cousins, Jennifer Guidini and her husband Fernando and their son Landon; Derek Scott, Devyn Ceppetelli, Danielle Ceppetelli, Delaney McKenney, Dario Ceppetelli, and Damon Feineman, the love of her life, Lucas Moynahan and her special little man, Nathaniel Hartigan, Great aunts and uncles and their families, paternal grandparents Joe and Arlene Ceppetelli and countless amazing friends.

Drew was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Ann Ceppetelli, her cousin, Dominick Ceppetelli and “Uncle” John Louis Hartigan.

Calling hours will be at Edgerly Funeral Home at 86 S. Main Street in Rochester, NH from 3-7pm on Monday, November 28th. A funeral will be held at St. Mary Church at 71 Lowell Street in Rochester, NH at 11am on Tuesday, November 29th, followed by the burial at Rochester Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at Smokey’s Tavern on Route 11 in Rochester, NH.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a fund created for Drew’s special pal, Nathaniel. Checks can be made payable either to Melissa Ceppetelli or to Nathaniel Hartigan and mailed to: Holy Rosary Credit Union, 133 Brock Street, Rochester, NH 03867 or 100 Small Rd Barrington NH 03825.

