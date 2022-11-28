Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback
When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
Russell Wilson is so bad this season that he dragged Patrick Mahomes out of prime time
The NFL’s announcement led with the news: In Week 14, Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins visiting the Los Angeles Chargers, flexing the game that was on the schedule out of there. But which game was flexed out?. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Birthday Party Report
Russell Wilson's birthday just passed and he had a big celebration for it. His wife Ciara threw him a birthday party at their mansion just outside of Denver and according to Mike Klis, about half of the team showed up. This report didn't stop NFL twitter from poking fun at...
Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update
Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day
On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
Seahawks’ Joey Blount endures, cries, after the killings of 3 of his Virginia teammates
The Seahawks’ plane had just landed home from Germany. Joey Blount and every other player, coach and staffer had just flown more than 10 hours from Seattle’s game against Tampa Bay in Munich Nov. 13. The rookie safety immediately did what all of us do upon landing from a flight. He turned on his phone.
Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game
The UW quarterback has never appeared in the postseason yet in his five college seasons.
Cardinals Release Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Loss
The Arizona Cardinals made a roster move that involved a wide receiver on Monday. The team officially waived receiver Andre Baccellia following Sunday's heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cardinals needed to stop a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to win but were unable to.
DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW
The Husky coach remains hopeful that he might get his quarterback back in 2023.
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
How Huff Survived the Husky Coaching Change and Flourished
Breakdowns were everywhere for the 2021 University of Washington football team that bottomed out with a dreary 4-8 season. Most glaring were quarterback, the defensive line and the offensive line. The inevitable coaching change that turned over the program keys to Kalen DeBoer caused every single coach to leave —...
Mariners looking at key OF free agency replacement after Mitch Haniger decision
The Seattle Mariners are reportedly interested in free agent OF Michael Conforto, per Jon Morosi. Conforto was once regarded as one of the better outfielders in baseball, but was unable to strike a deal in free agency last offseason. It was later reported that an injury was the root cause for teams’ hesitancy in signing him. After sitting out the entire 2022 campaign, Conforto has once again begun to receive interest this offseason.
2 Moves The Seattle Mariners Need To Make This Offseason
The Seattle Mariners ended their long playoff drought last season, now they are looking for a lengthy playoff run next season. Free agency will be a vital time for them to be able to improve their roster. They have already used the offseason to acquire slugger Teoscar Hernandez from the...
Doyel: LeBron’s question about Jerry Jones hit close to home for me
Not sure why LeBron James bothered speaking the truth about Jerry Jones and that picture from 1957, which is less a story about Jerry and ’57, and more a story about you and me and right now. Not sure why he bothered, even if he is – sorry, even though he is – correct. Who’s listening to an NBA player, even one as smart and insightful as LeBron, on this topic? ...
