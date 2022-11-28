ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Pasco Police make arrest in fatal hit and run case

PASCO, Wash. – Investigators with the Pasco Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a fatal hit and run. Julius Pulliam, 36, is suspected of driving a car on November 22 near the intersection of North 20th Avenue and West Nixon Street. Authorities said they have reason to believe Pulliam hit a 74-year-old woman with the car and...
PASCO, WA
Police need help identifying theft, carjacking suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a vehicle theft and attempting carjacking, as well as involvement in a hit-and-run, according to YPD. The suspect is considered dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, instead call 9-1-1. Anyone...
YAKIMA, WA
Deadly Pasco Hit and Run Suspect Arrested

(Pasco, WA) -- New details into a shocking crime in Pasco as police announce an arrest made in a deadly hit and run there from last week. It was back last Tuesday that a 73-year-old woman was hit by a car and died from injuries. This went down near North 20th and West Nixon Street. The vehicle had been reported stolen before the fatal crash. Police ultimately found it the day after a short distance away from where the victim was hit. Pasco Police now say 36-year-old Julius Pulliam was the one behind the wheel. They found him this past Tuesday off South 22nd Ave right near where the car was found.
PASCO, WA
Bail set at $20K for man who entered Moses Lake High School, threatened to kill student

MOSES LAKE — Bail was set at $20,000 for a man accused of entering Moses Lake High School, armed with a realistic looking BB gun, and threatening to kill a student. Jesus. A. Cervantes, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with felony harassment with threats to kill, fourth-degree assault, possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon on school facilities and unlawful carrying of handling of a weapon apparently capable of producing bodily harm.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Man accused of pulling gun on victim at homeless encampment in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man is charged with robbery after police say he pointed a pistol at another man and stole his shotgun at a homeless encampment. Eric J. Applegate, 45, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a short-barreled firearm and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Police Looking for this Kennewick Burglar, Car Prowler

Kennewick Police have issued information about a wanted suspect. The suspect pictured is Dominic Martinolich Jr, age not given, and he's got a laundry list of alleged crimes. KPD says he's being sought on numerous charges, including three counts of burglary, theft as well as car prowling. He is also wanted for possession of stolen property.
KENNEWICK, WA
House fire restricts traffic on Yakima quarry

YAKIMA, Wash. - A two-story home is on fire in a quarry at 80 Pond Road, according to John Shipley with the Selah Fire Department. No injuries have been reported at this time, but no comment is available regarding the status of the house. Pond Road is restricted to in-and-out...
YAKIMA, WA
Man Firing Off Rounds Arrested near Benton City

Sunday evening, Benton County Deputies, along with the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team, and other agencies, took a man into custody stemming from alleged shots being fired. Gunfire was heard about five miles north of Benton City. Deputies responded Sunday evening after reports came in about repeated gunfire near Montana PR...
BENTON CITY, WA
Man with gun arrested after brief stand-off in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Officers with the Yakima Police Department responded to a call of a male suspect pointing a gun at neighbors and passing cars in the area of South 10th and Spokane Street. According to the YPD, when Officers arrived the suspect pointed a gun at them too. The suspect...
YAKIMA, WA
Firefighters mopping up house fire in Selah

Firefighters were mopping up a fire that destroyed part of a home at 80 Pond Road in Selah on Wednesday evening. The fire, which started around 4 p.m., heavily damaged the second floor of the home. Information on the cause of the fire and whether anyone was injured wasn’t immediately...
SELAH, WA
Woman arrested for theft and forgery

PENDLETON – Pendleton police expect more arrests will follow after a woman was taken into custody for first-degree theft, first degree forgery, and other charges on Tuesday. Jennifer Marie Reser, 33, was taken into custody in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree on Tuesday. Police Chief Chuck Byram...
PENDLETON, OR
KPD burglary investigation leads to car full of stolen guns

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) seized a car for evidence relating to a burglary on November, 18. When KPD Officers obtained a search warrant for the car on November, 23, they found 14 guns in the trunk that had been reported stolen in Franklin County. Officers also found...
KENNEWICK, WA
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Yakima Police Make Arrest After Sunday Shooting

An arrest has been made in a shooting reported Sunday in Yakima. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says detectives worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning help identify the person and make an arrest. The person arrested was wanted in connection to a shooting reported at about 5:20 pm...
YAKIMA, WA

