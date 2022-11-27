Read full article on original website
Three Beautiful Towns on Michigan’s Little Traverse Bay
Little Traverse Bay, located in Northern Michigan, is home to three beautiful towns worth exploring any time of year, for their attractions, recreational opportunities, food and lodging, and scenery.
See Harbor Springs Mich. on Hallmark's Christmas Cam
According to a release, you'll be able to see the festive happenings in Harbor Springs, Mich. as part of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas on their Christmas Cam. Known for their holiday specials, Hallmark Channel has teamed up with towns across the country to help viewers "relax, indulge, and be inspired to get into the holiday spirit" with the towns' "twinkling lights and stunning displays".
UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan group is working to bring Native American boarding school survivors’ stories to light. Last year, the U.S. government began investigating these institutions across the country after mass grave sites were discovered on the grounds of former native boarding schools in Canada. Three were identified in Michigan – one in Harbor Springs, one in Mt. Pleasant and one in Baraga.
Missing Rogers City Man Located Safely
UPDATE 11/29/22 8:50 a.m. Gerald Robertson was found safe on Monday night. Michigan State Police troopers are asking for help finding Gerald Robertson, 61, after he called his daughter confused about where he was. They say Robertson told his daughter he was at 8 Mile and US-131 in Mecosta County,...
Man Arrested After Invading Emmet County Home
Ervin John Spivey, 36, of Sebewaing, was arrested Nov. 24 after breaking into a home in Emmet County. A trooper was called to a home Thursday on W. Bear Road in Bear Creek Township, after a report of an alarm system going off, according to Michigan State Police. The homeowner...
