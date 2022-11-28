ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Police find woman dead inside west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after firefighters discovered a woman dead at a home in the city’s westside Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a call at a home on Cypress Street, near 67th and McDowell avenues, around 3:15 p.m. Fire crews were first dispatched to the home on a medical call but when they arrived, they found a woman who had apparently been shot to death. Officers say there were signs of trauma and asked homicide detectives to respond to the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pedestrian killed in Laveen hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said. First responders were called at around 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 for reports that a man had been hit by a car. John Franklin, 55, was found severely...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Deadly officer-involved shooting after pursuit in south Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect fatally shot by police outside Mesa 7-Eleven store

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police shot and killed a suspect outside a 7-Eleven near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning. Officers said it all started when a store employee called 911 to report a car parked in front of the store with a man inside. "The...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

2 seriously hurt after car slams into Federico’s Mexican Food in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a Federico’s Mexican Food location in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. According to Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash involved two cars and two people were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, and one with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene showed a sedan that hit a side of a wall with extensive debris scattered throughout one side of the fast food restaurant.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man killed, woman arrested after stabbing near I-17 and Cactus Rd

Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed near I-17 and Cactus Road Tuesday evening. Officials say the man was found bleeding and unresponsive when crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Cory Little. On Wednesday, Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa police shoot, kill man inside stolen vehicle in 7-Eleven parking lot

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a 7-Eleven parking lot in central Mesa early Wednesday morning. Det. Richard Encinas says that officers first got a call from an employee of the store, located near 8th Avenue and Dobson, around 4:10 a.m. about a man who was unresponsive inside a car in the parking lot. The employee wrote down the license plate numbers and police confirmed that it matched a stolen vehicle out of Chandler.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa police fatally shoot man who allegedly drove into patrol vehicle

PHOENIX – Police shot and killed a man who allegedly drove into a patrol vehicle outside a Mesa convenience store early Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to the Circle K at Dobson Road and Eighth Avenue around 4 a.m. after a store clerk called 911 about a man inside a parked vehicle and requested assistance, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker

MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Weeknight closures on I-17 north of Phoenix will impede traffic for months

PHOENIX – Interstate 17 north of Phoenix will be closed several nights a week well into next year so crews can blast rocks to make space for new lanes. Segments of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be closed in both directions two to three nights a week, Mondays-Thursdays, for the next eight months, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman identified after being found shot to death at west Phoenix hotel; police ask public for help

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking the public for help after a woman was found shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel Saturday afternoon. Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Saturday to a hotel located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the woman, now identified as 23-year-old Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez was found dead inside a room after being discovered by a maintenance worker. When officers arrived, they learned she had been shot but didn’t describe the extent of her injuries nor if there were any signs of trauma.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants

Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:27 PM MST. |. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports...
