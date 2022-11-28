Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Related
AZFamily
MCSO identifies 2 bodies found in SUV parked along road near Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified two bodies found in an SUV near Goodyear last week as 54-year-old Jorge Guadalupe Rodriguez-Leyva and 48-year-old Violeta Amado-Correa. Just after 9 a.m. on Nov. 25, a passerby called 911 about a white Ford Expedition parked...
KTAR.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in SUV in West Valley
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an SUV in the West Valley, authorities said. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle near MC 85 and Cotton Lane just after 9 a.m. on Friday, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
AZFamily
Police find woman dead inside west Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after firefighters discovered a woman dead at a home in the city’s westside Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a call at a home on Cypress Street, near 67th and McDowell avenues, around 3:15 p.m. Fire crews were first dispatched to the home on a medical call but when they arrived, they found a woman who had apparently been shot to death. Officers say there were signs of trauma and asked homicide detectives to respond to the scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrian killed in Laveen hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash near 51st Avenue and Baseline Tuesday evening, Phoenix police said. First responders were called at around 6:37 p.m. on Nov. 29 for reports that a man had been hit by a car. John Franklin, 55, was found severely...
KTAR.com
Car smashes into restaurant after collision near Phoenix intersection, 2 injured
PHOENIX – Two people were injured, one seriously, after a car smashed into a Phoenix restaurant following a collision with another vehicle Tuesday. The vehicles crashed near Camelback Road and 35th Avenue around 4 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters received a report of the wreck and arrived...
AZFamily
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The crash happened near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 7:30 p.m. Officers arrived and found a man lying on the road. He was rushed to the hospital...
Authorities identify family members killed in rollover crash on Arizona freeway
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from...
AZFamily
Deadly officer-involved shooting after pursuit in south Phoenix
If the lava does cut through the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, it would have a major impact on the island’s infrastructure. Everything from wall art, to children's apparel & upcycled pieces, can be found at this Buckeye shop. Ticketmaster troubles lead lawmakers to press for answers. Updated: 4 hours...
3 People Killed and 4 People Injured In A Fatal Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Phoenix. Authorities confirmed that 3 people died and 4 people were injured due to the accident.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect fatally shot by police outside Mesa 7-Eleven store
MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police shot and killed a suspect outside a 7-Eleven near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning. Officers said it all started when a store employee called 911 to report a car parked in front of the store with a man inside. "The...
AZFamily
2 seriously hurt after car slams into Federico’s Mexican Food in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a car crashed into a Federico’s Mexican Food location in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning. The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. According to Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash involved two cars and two people were transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, and one with non-life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene showed a sedan that hit a side of a wall with extensive debris scattered throughout one side of the fast food restaurant.
ABC 15 News
Man killed, woman arrested after stabbing near I-17 and Cactus Rd
Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed near I-17 and Cactus Road Tuesday evening. Officials say the man was found bleeding and unresponsive when crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Cory Little. On Wednesday, Phoenix...
AZFamily
Mesa police shoot, kill man inside stolen vehicle in 7-Eleven parking lot
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a 7-Eleven parking lot in central Mesa early Wednesday morning. Det. Richard Encinas says that officers first got a call from an employee of the store, located near 8th Avenue and Dobson, around 4:10 a.m. about a man who was unresponsive inside a car in the parking lot. The employee wrote down the license plate numbers and police confirmed that it matched a stolen vehicle out of Chandler.
KTAR.com
Mesa police fatally shoot man who allegedly drove into patrol vehicle
PHOENIX – Police shot and killed a man who allegedly drove into a patrol vehicle outside a Mesa convenience store early Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to the Circle K at Dobson Road and Eighth Avenue around 4 a.m. after a store clerk called 911 about a man inside a parked vehicle and requested assistance, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker
MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
AZFamily
DPS identifies driver killed in I-10 crash near Casa Grande, leaving 2 other relatives dead, 4 hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three members of the same family are dead after a rollover crash on I-10 near Casa Grande last week. Four other family members were injured in the crash on the day before Thanksgiving. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a family of seven was...
KTAR.com
Weeknight closures on I-17 north of Phoenix will impede traffic for months
PHOENIX – Interstate 17 north of Phoenix will be closed several nights a week well into next year so crews can blast rocks to make space for new lanes. Segments of I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point will be closed in both directions two to three nights a week, Mondays-Thursdays, for the next eight months, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Monday.
AZFamily
Woman identified after being found shot to death at west Phoenix hotel; police ask public for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are asking the public for help after a woman was found shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel Saturday afternoon. Officers responded just before 4 p.m. on Saturday to a hotel located near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, the woman, now identified as 23-year-old Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez was found dead inside a room after being discovered by a maintenance worker. When officers arrived, they learned she had been shot but didn’t describe the extent of her injuries nor if there were any signs of trauma.
AZFamily
Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Phoenix chicken & waffles restaurant, sports grill hit with health code violations. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:27 PM MST. |. LoLo's Chicken & Waffles and a sports...
AZFamily
Remains of Phoenix woman missing since May found in remote area on South Mountain
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say human remains that were recently found on South Mountain have been identified as 80-year-old Roberta “Bobbie” Braden, who has been missing since May. On Nov. 21, Phoenix police responded to the report of possible human remains that were found in a...
Comments / 4