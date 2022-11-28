ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Chronicle

Deshaun Watson's accusers are expected to attend Texans-Browns game

Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith said Monday that Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns "will probably be the final piece" of the saga between Deshaun Watson and the bumbling franchise of the Bayou City. As expected, though, the lead-up to this weekend's contest in Houston has been about much more than football.
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Leads at Half

Piedmont, AL – Hayes scores 3 touchdowns, leads Bulldogs to 20-10 lead on St. James at halftime of Class 3A title game By Al Muskewitz Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes and the Bulldogs are halfway home to their third Class 3A state championship in four years. With Hayes playing the final game of his record-setting Piedmont […]
Houston Chronicle

TEXAS A&M 83, SMU 64

Percentages: FG .345, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Phelps 5-11, Todorovic 2-6, Lanier 1-1, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Wright 0-1, Nutall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Nutall). Turnovers: 19 (Phelps 7, Odigie 3, Williamson 3, J.Smith 2, Lanier 2, Agunanne, Ambrose-Hylton). Steals:...
