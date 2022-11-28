Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000Aneka DuncanMadison, WI
Related
Madison police identify suspect in State Street shooting; man believed to be ‘armed and dangerous’
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have identified the suspect in a State Street shooting that sent another man to a hospital Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Shon Barnes said 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson, who has ties to the Milwaukee area, is believed to be “armed and dangerous.” Police said a disagreement between Jefferson and the victim led up to the shooting, which...
fox47.com
One person hospitalized in State Street shooting; suspect still at large
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said one person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon following a shooting on State Street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said officers responded to the 100 block of State Street just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Barnes said the victim was conscious and alert when officers made contact.
nbc15.com
Police search for suspect in State St. shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is hurt after a shooting on State Street Tuesday afternoon and police are still searching for a suspect. According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of State Street for the shooting. The scene has been cleared since around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday and people are welcome to walk the area again.
Man accused in accidental shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — Prosecutors have enough evidence to move forward with a case against a Madison man who’s accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend earlier this year, a Dane County judge ruled Tuesday. Twenty-year-old Isaiah Miller is charged with one felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and one count of homicide by firearm...
fox47.com
Darrell Brooks files notice to appeal conviction in Waukesha Parade attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Darrell Brooks, the man sentenced to life in prison for killing six people when he drove through a Waukesha holiday parade last year, has filed a letter notifying the court he plans to appeal his conviction. Brooks, 40, filed his notice to appeal in Waukesha County...
oregonobserver.com
Village Board waits to put out official statement on fatal shooting
The Oregon Village Board decided to not yet release an official statement on the fatal shooting of Jose Jiminez by a Dane County Sheriff’s detective in Oregon at their Monday, Nov. 21 meeting. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee brought a draft statement before the board. They cited...
Fitchburg police investigating shooting that left man injured
MADISON, Wis. — Fitchburg police are investigating a shooting that they said left a man injured on Sunday. Police said the man called 911 to report he had been shot just after 1:40 p.m. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to drive himself to a local hospital for treatment. An investigation showed that the shooting occurred in the parking...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison’s east side, taken to hospital
MADISON, Wis. — A woman was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s east side during the Tuesday evening rush hour. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at 4:57 p.m. near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue. Madison Fire Departments spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews with the Madison Fire Department...
nbc15.com
Man injured after Fitchburg shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suffered non-life threatening injuries over the weekend after being shot in Fitchburg, police reported Monday. The Fitchburg Police Department stated that a man called Dane County dispatchers around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, saying he had been shot in Fitchburg. Police reported that the man drove himself to the hospital and was treated there for a gunshot wound.
Rockford Police shut road due to fatal crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are warning the public of a crash that has rerouted traffic on Wednesday afternoon. At 1:40 p.m., police asked drivers to avoid the area of the 800 block of Brooke Road, saying the roadway would be closed for some time while officers investigated the crash scene. Police have charged […]
wortfm.org
Man Shot in Middle of State Street Tuesday Afternoon
It was just misting around 3:30pm this afternoon, when a man was shot in the 100 block of State Street, just off the Capitol Square. That sent nearby pedestrians streaming for safety in the nooks of nearby buildings, the mood clashing with the holiday atmosphere of lights that adorned State Street.
fox47.com
Man arrested in overnight stabbing near Capitol Square
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man late Sunday who they said stabbed another man near Capitol Square. Officers were called to the 100 block of West Main Street just before midnight. Police said two men got into an argument and one man stabbed the other with a knife.
nbc15.com
Fans able to leave Kohl Center following ‘police situation’ outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fans were able to leave the Kohl Center Tuesday night after they were ordered to shelter in place following the Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Wake Forest. Fans inside of the Kohl Center told NBC15 that they were told not to leave the building at...
fox47.com
Green Alert issued for Madison man last seen Monday night
MADISON, Wis. — A Green Alert was issued Tuesday for a Madison man last seen Monday night. Veterans Affairs officials said Michael Thomas Segich, 43, left his home in Madison at around 10 p.m. Police and family are concerned for his welfare. He is white, 6’5 tall, about 276...
715newsroom.com
Parole Denied in Case of Beloit Murder
A Beloit man convicted of killing his wife nearly three decades ago isn’t getting parole. This week the Wisconsin Parole Commission ruled Randal Keller won’t be released, but will be eligible for parole again next September. Keller was convicted of shooting Tina Keller to death back in 1994.
nbc15.com
Vape pens taken in overnight Madison robbery
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Boxes of vape pens were taken during an overnight robbery at a convenience store on Madison’s north side, the city’s police department reported. Investigators indicated video from the scene outside the Mobil Gas Station, in the 1300 block of N. Sherman Ave., showed four people “lurking outside the business” late Sunday night. One of them kicked open the glass door and two people went inside, according to the Madison Police Department.
WIFR
Father charged with endangerment after 6-year-old son fatally shoots himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man faces a felony child endangerment charge after investigators claim he left a loaded gun out and went to bed, giving his 6-year-old son access to it. Ellioth D. Lopez, 26, is charged with endangering the life/health of a child. The fatal shooting happened...
x1071.com
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Results in Drug Arrest
A man from Platteville was arrested on drug charges Sunday. A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to White Oak Road in White Oak Springs Township for a suspicious vehicle around 6pm. As a result, 36 year old Justin Ringleman of Platteville was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping, Possessing Methamphetamine, Possession of THC and a Probation and Parole Violation. Ringleman was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
10-year-old injured after suspect opens fire on Rockford house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old was injured in a shooting Friday after someone opened fire on a house in the 1600 block of 5th Avenue. According to Rockford Police, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. Police said the home was hit multiple times by bullets, but no one else was injured. Officials said the […]
Comments / 0