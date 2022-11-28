Imagine a dinner table with an empty chair. Then think about the loved one who is not in that chair because he or she died from a drug overdose. That's the reality for tens of thousands of families in the U.S., and it's getting worse. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, fentanyl overdose deaths grew in Wisconsin from 651 in 2019 to 1,280 last year. That's a 97-percent jump. Local police are seeing similar growth in fentanyl overdoses in Dane County. That's why a local group is giving certain people, who struggle with addiction, some alternatives for help that don't involve being treated like a criminal.

