Read full article on original website
Related
Michelle Williams: Why I always bring Busy Philipps as my date to events
Michelle Williams has a ride-or-die in Busy Philipps. The “Greatest Showman” star, 42, was honored with a Film Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday — and, as usual, she brought along the “Freaks and Geeks” alum, 43, as her plus-one. “It makes it fun,” Williams told Page Six exclusively at the event. “These things can be a little … I don’t know if you ever really get used to being on a red carpet. “It’s a little overwhelming, but then all of a sudden, I look over and see this gal, and I know whatever happens, we’re going to have...
60 People Who Definitely Regret Literally Everything In Their Life That Led To This Moment Last Month
You hate to see it, folks. You really do.
David Decker To Replace Jim Wuthrich As Head of Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales
David Decker will take on the role of president of content sales at Warner Bros. Discovery, effective January 2, 2023, replacing longtime executive Jim Wuthrich, who plans to retire at the end of this year. Decker will report to Bruce Campbell, the company’s chief revenue and strategy officer. Decker will b e tasked with supervising a division responsible for licensing and distributing all WBD-produced film, television, animation, and digital content to all third-party platforms across North America, as well as direct-to-consumer digital and physical retail sales. “Licensing our world-class content to premier partners is one of Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategic pillars...
"If I Can Do This, You Can Do This" — An American Woman Froze Her Eggs In London For 1/3 Of The Cost
"Egg freezing is an option for those that think they want to have children one day but aren’t ready right now," Brittany Allyn said. "I think it’s such a special opportunity our generation has that allows us to take back some control in our fertility."
Racism row erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
Prince William's office said “racism has no place in our society” as he sought to prevent the backlash over his godmother’s treatment of a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse from overshadowing his trip to the United States.Lady Susan Hussey, 83, resigned Wednesday as an honorary member of the royal household after the chief executive of an east London women’s refuge said Hussey repeatedly asked her where she “really came from” after she told the older woman that she was British. The exchange took place at a Buckingham Palace reception for those working to end domestic violence.“Racism has...
Comments / 0