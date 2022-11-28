ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

Nia Long Seemingly Moves Into ‘New Places And Spaces’ After Cheating Scandal With Ime Udoka

The year may not have been an ideal one for actress Nia Long, but it seems as if it’s ending on a positive note. In a recent social media post, the Boyz N The Hood actress displayed what looked like new surroundings and captioned the photo: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.” The post was deleted shortly after it appeared on her Instagram account, but was captured by The Shade Room.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Yardbarker

Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League

Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
CBS Philly

Sixers' 3-game winning streak ends with loss to Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night.Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers are 9-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the third-best home mark in the NBA."For us to take the next step, we've got to take it on the road and play the same way," LeVert said. "That's something we're working on and I think we're finding our rhythm as...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
MEMPHIS, TN

