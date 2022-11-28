Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
For Florida Democrats, Orlando is the New Miami for Reliable Voter SupportMatt O'HernFlorida State
Related
NBA Fans Can't Believe The Lakers Let Go 6 Quality Players For Almost Nothing: "This Is Mad"
The Los Angeles Lakers lost out on 6 quality players in deals that didn't net them too much, and fans can hardly believe it.
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony, DeMarcus Cousins, Isaiah Thomas Are 'Determined' To Return To The NBA
A year ago, former NBA big man Dwight Howard was playing meaningful minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers. As one of the crucial contributors to that 2020 title run, the Lakers brought back Howard with the hope he would bring the same value he gave them before. Sadly that wasn't...
Yardbarker
The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players
As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night
It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
Charles Barkley Says He And Michael Jordan Were 5-6 Times In The Same Room In The Last 10 Years But Never Speak With Each Other
NBA legend Charles Barkley reveals he hasn't talked to Michael Jordan in 10 years despite being in the same room for around 5 times.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton
Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
Stephen Curry gets real about devastating mistake in loss to Luka Doncic, Mavs
The internet is still buzzing about that barnburner of a game Tuesday night between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Led by two generational talents in Stephen Curry for the Warriors and Luka Doncic for the Mavs, both teams exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter, but it was Dallas that came away with the 116-113 victory.
Nia Long Seemingly Moves Into ‘New Places And Spaces’ After Cheating Scandal With Ime Udoka
The year may not have been an ideal one for actress Nia Long, but it seems as if it’s ending on a positive note. In a recent social media post, the Boyz N The Hood actress displayed what looked like new surroundings and captioned the photo: “Thankful for the gift of new places and spaces.” The post was deleted shortly after it appeared on her Instagram account, but was captured by The Shade Room.
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
Draymond Green Was Flying On A Regular Plane And Fans Liked That: "He's Smart. No Need To Waste Thousands On A Private Jet."
NBA fans react to Draymond Green flying on a regular plane instead of spending a lot of money to travel on a private jet.
LeBron James Explains Why They Lost Against The Indiana Pacers
LeBron James explained what went wrong for the Lakers in the final sequence of their game against the Indiana Pacers.
Luka Doncic Says He Was Scared When He Saw Klay Thompson Get A Wide-Open 3 To Tie The Game
Luka Doncic admitted that he was scared when he saw Klay Thompson get a wide-open look to tie the game between the Mavericks and the Warriors.
Lakers Fans Think LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Were Embarrassing During Clutch Time Against The Pacers
Lakers fans are certain that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were the reason why the team lost.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Blake Griffin had a poster-worthy alley-oop dunk and the Celtics bench absolutely lost its mind
Blake Griffin used to be one of the most prolific dunkers in the NBA, but his highlights are more of a rarity these days. Griffin, who signed with the Celtics during the offseason and decided to wear No. 91 as a tribute to Dennis Rodman, is averaging a career-low in points per game (3.4 ppg) and minutes per game (11.1 mpg) so far this season.
Yardbarker
Famous NBA Brother Is Doing Well In The G League
Just a few months ago, it seemed like LiAngelo Ball could join his brother LaMelo Ball with the Charlotte Hornets. However, after playing with the team in the summer, the front office decided Ball wasn’t what they needed and he was sent to the G League instead. But despite...
Scottie Pippen Said He Was Frustrated With Michael Jordan In The Late '80s Because He Took A Million Shots Per Night
Scottie Pippen's failure to win a title in Houston reminded him of the struggles of playing alongside Michael Jordan in the 1980s.
Sixers' 3-game winning streak ends with loss to Cavaliers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points off the bench, Darius Garland had 21 points and nine assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the Philadelphia 76ers 113-85 on Wednesday night.Donovan Mitchell added 18 points and six assists for Cleveland, which led by a season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers are 9-1 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the third-best home mark in the NBA."For us to take the next step, we've got to take it on the road and play the same way," LeVert said. "That's something we're working on and I think we're finding our rhythm as...
FOX Sports
Morant and the Grizzlies face the 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers (12-10, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (12-9, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Philadelphia. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.2 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 7-2 at home. Memphis is 2-2...
Comments / 0