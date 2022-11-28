’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Big Ed & Liz’s Engagement Party Redo (RECAP)

Read full article on original website
Related
Zendaya’s mom seemingly reacts to Tom Holland engagement rumors
Zendaya’s mom is seemingly shutting down recent engagement rumors about her daughter and boyfriend Tom Holland by reminding fans to beware of “clickbait.” Claire Stoermer cryptically posted the definition of the word on her Instagram Story Wednesday as fans were buzzing about the rumored engagement. “Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content,” the online dictionary definition read. “It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense,” the quote went on. The speculation...
Michelle Williams: Why I always bring Busy Philipps as my date to events
Michelle Williams has a ride-or-die in Busy Philipps. The “Greatest Showman” star, 42, was honored with a Film Tribute Award at the 2022 Gotham Awards on Monday — and, as usual, she brought along the “Freaks and Geeks” alum, 43, as her plus-one. “It makes it fun,” Williams told Page Six exclusively at the event. “These things can be a little … I don’t know if you ever really get used to being on a red carpet. “It’s a little overwhelming, but then all of a sudden, I look over and see this gal, and I know whatever happens, we’re going to have...
Comments / 0