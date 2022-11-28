Danny Trejo serves as grand marshal for Hollywood Christmas Parade

Hollywood Christmas Parade returns for its 90th anniversary 02:27

It's time to ditch the Thanksgiving leftovers and grab the candy canes as Tinseltown ushers in the Christmas season.

"We've been coming here for over 25 years," said attendee Johnny Zamora, who brought his daughters and his granddaughter with him.

This year will mark a milestone for the Hollywood Christmas Parade as it celebrates its 90th anniversary. The 3.2-mile parade passing through Orange Street and Hollywood Boulevard began with a red carpet party at 5:30 p.m. The parade itself will run from 6-8 p.m.

Actor Danny Trejo served as this year's grand marshal.

"The kids enjoy the parade, the bands that come through," said attendee Javier Mejia. "Everything in general its just the holidays."

This year's parade, featured 90 Hollywood celebrities and VIPs, 14 performers, 10 four-story ballons, four floats, 39 movie cars and 12 award-winning bands from around the country as well one band from Bolivia.

In addition to celebrities, Los Angeles' politicians such as outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilman Mitch O'Farrell and current Councilwoman Heather Hutt made appearances.

There are several roads closed to parking until 12 a.m. after the parade. Here is a list: