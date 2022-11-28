ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Danny Trejo serves as grand marshal for Hollywood Christmas Parade

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqiZs_0jPRdwAV00

Hollywood Christmas Parade returns for its 90th anniversary 02:27

It's time to ditch the Thanksgiving leftovers and grab the candy canes as Tinseltown ushers in the Christmas season.

"We've been coming here for over 25 years," said attendee Johnny Zamora, who brought his daughters and his granddaughter with him.

CBSLA

This year will mark a milestone for the Hollywood Christmas Parade as it celebrates its 90th anniversary. The 3.2-mile parade passing through Orange Street and Hollywood Boulevard began with a red carpet party at 5:30 p.m. The parade itself will run from 6-8 p.m.

Actor Danny Trejo served as this year's grand marshal.

"The kids enjoy the parade, the bands that come through," said attendee Javier Mejia. "Everything in general its just the holidays."

This year's parade, featured 90 Hollywood celebrities and VIPs, 14 performers, 10 four-story ballons, four floats, 39 movie cars and 12 award-winning bands from around the country as well one band from Bolivia.

In addition to celebrities, Los Angeles' politicians such as outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilman Mitch O'Farrell and current Councilwoman Heather Hutt made appearances.

The parade

There are several roads closed to parking until 12 a.m. after the parade. Here is a list:

  • Cherokee Avenue between Hollywood Boulevard and Selma Avenue\
  • Hawthorn Avenue between La Brea Avenue and Highland Avenue
  • Sunset Boulevard between Highland Avenue and La Brea Avenue
  • De Longpre Avenue between Highland Avenue and La Brea Avenue
  • Fountain Avenue between Highland Avenue and La Brea Avenue
  • Lanewood Avenue between La Brea Avenue and Orange Drive
  • El Cerrito Place between Franklin Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard
  • Sycamore Avenue between Sunset Boulevard and Fountain Avenue
  • Sycamore Avenue between Franklin Avenue and Hawthorn Avenue
  • Orange Drive between Franklin Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard
  • Orange Drive between Hawthorn Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard
  • Mansfield Avenue between De Longpre Avenue and Fountain Avenue

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
welikela.com

Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles

You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Dozens of Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors Gather in Los Angeles, File Racial Reparations Claim

These are the words that Section 14 survivors have been pleading for nearly six decades. On Tuesday, they finally got their chance to speak. “Some of these families have never spoken about this. They never told their children. They never told their grandchildren. It was one of those secrets that they had very deep within,” Areva Martin, lead attorney for Section 14 survivors, shared. “So one of the things that’s happening through this process is giving them the freedom, giving families the freedom, to share their stories.”
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire in Hyde Park

Firefighters knocked down a fire Wednesday on the second floor of an apartment building in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles. The blaze at 5014 S. Crenshaw Blvd. was reported at 10:35 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 24 firefighters to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian killed on I-5 on-ramp in Boyle Heights

CHP officers responded to a call of a pedestrian stuck and killed by a tractor-trailer on the southbound Interstate 5 Freeway on-ramp at Mission Road in Boyle Heights at 3:53 a.m. Thursday.L.A. Fire Dept. personnel declared the person dead at the scene.A Sigalert was issued for the on-ramp while authorities investigated. The Sigalert remained in effect as of 6 a.m.The Sigalert was canceled at 6:22 a.m.
CBS LA

Car rolls over at 405 and Skirball, trapping driver inside

One person was briefly trapped in a vehicle that rolled over at N. Sepulveda Blvd. at Skirball Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass in Brentwood Thursday morning.A vehicle was traveling southbound on the 405 just north of Skirball Center when the driver reportedly lost control as it came off the freeway, and the vehicle rolled onto its side at about 6:40 a.m.No injury details were immediately available.Firefighters on scene removed the roof of the vehicle and extracted the driver, who was taken away on a stretcher.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Rose Parade Float preview: Part one – Burbank

Gayle Anderson reports now that Thanksgiving is over, organizations associated with the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade are accelerating their preparations for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. Both commercial and self-building organizations are busy. Today, Gayle learned about the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association’s 2023 Rose Parade Float. The theme of the upcoming parade is Turning the Corner. The name of the Burbank Float is “Adventure Awaits.” The community of Burbank has been producing floats for the Tournament of Roses Parade since 1914.
BURBANK, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Third Street Promenade

When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Times of San Diego

Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee’s Los Angeles-Area Home Burglarized

Authorities Tuesday were investigating a burglary at Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s Calabasas-area residence. The crime occurred last week, and deputies took a burglary report, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which did not release details of the investigation. According to TMZ, Lee had not been...
CBS LA

CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive drop-off locations and live broadcasts

The CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive has been making a difference in the lives of SoCal kids for more than 30 years.Every year CBS2, KCAL9 and the California Highway Patrol collect tens of thousands of toys for kids and teens in need.If you want to help make a difference, just bring a new unwrapped gift for a child or teen to any CHP office, or one of the drop-off locations listed below, from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. You can also text the word 'toys' to 76278 to donate!Friday, December 2: Plaza West Covina, 112 Plaza DriveWednesday, December 7: Riverside Auto Center, Auto DriveFriday, December 9: Walgreens Thousand Oaks, 550 N. Ventu Park RoadWednesday, December 14: Knotts Merry Farm, 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena ParkFriday, December 16: Citadel Outlets Los Angeles, 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Barricaded in Compton

Authorities Tuesday were working to arrest a person who was barricaded at a location in the Compton area. Deputies were sent to the 800 block of East Pine Street shortly before noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau personnel also were sent to...
COMPTON, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Local Restaurants Burger Named Best in the Southland

Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th

The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
192K+
Followers
26K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy