Locals enjoying the holiday season with non-alcoholic beverages
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the holiday season, many people enjoy having cocktails, but not everyone wants alcohol included. One local recovery group plans on staying in for the holidays. "Club Soda" is a local recovery center in Terre Haute. They have a program that helps recovering alcoholics. The...
Shop with local vendors at Terre Haute Holiday Market
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local college students are hoping to bring the community together this week for the holidays through a project. A marketing class at Indiana State University will be hosting a holiday market this Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Vigo County Courthouse featuring local vendors. Additionally, four Christmas trees will be […]
Unique Boutique set to open next week!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a new boutique in town, and it is quite unique...literally!. The Unique Boutique in Terre Haute is getting ready to open!. Three separate small business owners joined together to make it happen! All items up for sale are hand-made crafts!. The goal is...
ISU students get connected with downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University can eat for a low cost at restaurants downtown on Saturday. ISU's PR Writing Class is working to better connect the school with local businesses and events. Grace Quinlan is a student in that class. Her group is working in...
Shop Knox County launches this week. Here is how to get a free gift card
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - By the end of this week, the Shop Knox County website will be live. Not only will this website help local businesses, it could help with your holiday shopping. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work putting the final touches on Shop...
Indiana Daily Student
Pharmaceutical company Catalent to lay off 400 Bloomington employees
Some Catalent employees will lose their jobs after Bloomington’s second largest employer said it will fire 400 workers, according to an email sent to Bloomington employees obtained by the Bloomingtonian. According to the email, employees will be notified by Dec. 2 if they have been laid off. Catalent is...
Deming Park set to host its 36th Christmas in the Park - here's how you can get in on the fun
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual holiday tradition is scheduled to start Thursday in Terre Haute. Christmas in the Park is set to start at Deming Park. All throughout the holiday season, you can check out the holiday light displays, play holiday games, and ride the train through the park.
Overcrowding becoming an issue at TH Humane Society
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter says its building is experiencing overcrowding. Jennifer Ewing, the Assistant Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society says the building is full of both dogs and cats. Ewing added that the rate these pets have been arriving at the shelter is unlikely to slow down anytime […]
Restored memorial to be unveiled in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local man long-memorialized in the area for his heroic actions in a department store fire in 1898 will once again be remembered with a restored monument recently installed in downtown Terre Haute. The monument honors Claude Herbert, a teenage Spanish-American War veteran who had been working as a Santa […]
Ivy Tech unveiled new paramedic science spaces
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech unveiled a new paramedic space for students in this program. This updated space will give paramedic students more opportunities for real-world experiences. Alumnus Ze'caleb Lyle is amazed to see the newly renovated space for paramedic students at ivy tech. "I came here today,...
Gas prices continue to fall nationwide - and in the Wabash Valley
It's a sight for sore eyes - gas prices are finally back down to the $3 range. After it peaked nationally in June at $5 dollars, prices gradually decreased. But we aren't quite back to normal yet. Prices in Indiana are still 37 cents higher compared to last year. This...
New multi-million developments part of strategic workforce housing trend
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - To help attract workers and their families, projects totaling $37 million are underway in Daviess County, Indiana. Tuesday, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Buffalo Trace development. The $7.3 million project features 25 single-family homes. RJ Community Builders LLC, which is owned and operated by Washington natives Ross Wade and Jeff Steimel, is overseeing the development.
One airlifted in southern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted after a crash in southern Vigo County. It happened on U.S. 41 near Harlan Drive. Officials told News 10 the driver of a gas truck made a required stop at a set of train tracks. That's when the driver of a semi crashed into the back of the gas truck.
Fork in the Road: The coney dogs at Harlow's Diner
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - For a while now, the Fork in the Road crew has been hearing about a spot in the Land of Lincoln with some great coney dogs. Not just great, some say this place has the best. You know the drill!. The Fork in the Road crew...
Upcoming Christmas event to support Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Christmas event at a local business will benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Ski’s Truck & RV Sales is hosting a Lighting Ceremony on December 10 at 7 p.m. as part of the Ho, Ho, Holiday Lights for IBD Kids Fundraiser. It is taking place at Ski’s Truck & RV Sales, 9272 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Rockville.
FTX's impact on Sullivan County cryptocurrency mining facility
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A few months ago, AboutBit laid out its interest in Sullivan County. The company announced a bitcoin mining facility would be making its way to Merom, IN. AboutBit is a cryptocurrency mining company, different from an exchange company like FTX. In a crypto mining company, super-computers...
More miles added to Parke Community Rail Trail
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Plans for The Parke Community Rail Trail are shaping up as its construction continues through the countryside of Parke County. Bids were entered last week for the newest addition of two and a half to three miles of trail, projected to be completed by next spring, while the full 10.5-11 […]
Pancakes at the park are back for the first time since the pandemic started
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County park is bringing back a tasty tradition. The Vigo County Parks and recreation's pancake breakfast is making a return. This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Visitors will be able to enjoy pancakes with locally made maple syrup.
Pairings set for First Financial Wabash Valley Classic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Pairings are now set for the 23rd annual First Financial Wabash Valley Classic happening at Terre Haute North High School from December 26th until the 29th. Game 1: Linton vs Parke Heritage Game 2: Marshall vs West Vigo Game 3: Greencastle vs Northview Game 4: Casey-Westfield vs Sullivan Game 5: […]
