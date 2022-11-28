Read full article on original website
Shop with local vendors at Terre Haute Holiday Market
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local college students are hoping to bring the community together this week for the holidays through a project. A marketing class at Indiana State University will be hosting a holiday market this Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Vigo County Courthouse featuring local vendors. Additionally, four Christmas trees will be […]
Locals enjoying the holiday season with non-alcoholic beverages
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - During the holiday season, many people enjoy having cocktails, but not everyone wants alcohol included. One local recovery group plans on staying in for the holidays. "Club Soda" is a local recovery center in Terre Haute. They have a program that helps recovering alcoholics. The...
Deming Park set to host its 36th Christmas in the Park - here's how you can get in on the fun
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An annual holiday tradition is scheduled to start Thursday in Terre Haute. Christmas in the Park is set to start at Deming Park. All throughout the holiday season, you can check out the holiday light displays, play holiday games, and ride the train through the park.
Overcrowding becoming an issue at TH Humane Society
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local animal shelter says its building is experiencing overcrowding. Jennifer Ewing, the Assistant Director of the Terre Haute Humane Society says the building is full of both dogs and cats. Ewing added that the rate these pets have been arriving at the shelter is unlikely to slow down anytime […]
Books and local brews - a new business is open in 12 Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Books and local brews? Name a better combination. One new business in the 12 Points area is officially welcoming customers!. The 12 Points Book Company features beer and wine from local companies! These include Afterburner Brewing Company, Terre Haute Brewing Company, and WaterTower Estates. There...
Shop Knox County is underway
An eGift card program is now up and running in Knox County. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce announced that the program called “Shop Knox County” launched this week. Purchasers can buy an eGift card and get one for the same value at no cost to be used at participating Knox County businesses.
Upcoming Christmas event to support Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Christmas event at a local business will benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Ski’s Truck & RV Sales is hosting a Lighting Ceremony on December 10 at 7 p.m. as part of the Ho, Ho, Holiday Lights for IBD Kids Fundraiser. It is taking place at Ski’s Truck & RV Sales, 9272 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Rockville.
Restored memorial to be unveiled in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local man long-memorialized in the area for his heroic actions in a department store fire in 1898 will once again be remembered with a restored monument recently installed in downtown Terre Haute. The monument honors Claude Herbert, a teenage Spanish-American War veteran who had been working as a Santa […]
ISU students get connected with downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University can eat for a low cost at restaurants downtown on Saturday. ISU's PR Writing Class is working to better connect the school with local businesses and events. Grace Quinlan is a student in that class. Her group is working in...
City of Bloomington officials close sale of Showers Brothers Furniture Factory Kiln Building
BLOOMINGTON – On November 28, 2022, the City of Bloomington Redevelopment Commission and the Kiln Collective closed the sale of the Showers Brothers Furniture Factory Kiln Building at 642 North Madison Street, setting the stage for the redevelopment of the historic structure. The Kiln Collective is a collaboration of...
It’s a winter wonderland at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds hosted its Winter Wonderland on Friday. The afternoon event included an ice-skating rink and train rides for guests. Food, vendors, and all of the fun things about the winter months were available at this event. Fairgrounds Manager Jenny Hamilton said that the turnout for the event […]
Shop Knox County launches this week. Here is how to get a free gift card
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - By the end of this week, the Shop Knox County website will be live. Not only will this website help local businesses, it could help with your holiday shopping. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce has been hard at work putting the final touches on Shop...
New monument unveiled in honor of veteran and fire hero
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces, Inc. has announced the completion of a monument honoring Claude Herbert in downtown Terre Haute. Herbert, a teenage Spanish-American War veteran, was working as a Santa Claus at Havens and Geddes department store when a fire broke out in December of 1898. Historians say Herbert led a group of children out of the store. He returned to the store to assist another group, who unbeknownst to him, had already escaped out a back door. Herbert did not make it out of the fire.
Pairings set for First Financial Wabash Valley Classic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Pairings are now set for the 23rd annual First Financial Wabash Valley Classic happening at Terre Haute North High School from December 26th until the 29th. Game 1: Linton vs Parke Heritage Game 2: Marshall vs West Vigo Game 3: Greencastle vs Northview Game 4: Casey-Westfield vs Sullivan Game 5: […]
Pancakes at the park are back for the first time since the pandemic started
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County park is bringing back a tasty tradition. The Vigo County Parks and recreation's pancake breakfast is making a return. This is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Visitors will be able to enjoy pancakes with locally made maple syrup.
Marcus & Millichap closes $5.5 million shopping center sale in Indiana
PGP Bloomington 1, LLC and PGP Bloomington 2, LLC paid $5.5 million for the Richland Plaza Shopping Center at 4602 and 4657 W. Richland Plaza Drive in Bloomington, Indiana. Marcus & Millichap senior vice president Jordan Klink was retained as the exclusive advisor to market the property for sale on behalf of the seller, Richland Plaza, LLC. Klink also sourced the buyer.
Fork in the Road: The coney dogs at Harlow's Diner
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - For a while now, the Fork in the Road crew has been hearing about a spot in the Land of Lincoln with some great coney dogs. Not just great, some say this place has the best. You know the drill!. The Fork in the Road crew...
Santa Train is coming this Saturday
(photo of the 2021 Santa Train from the Greene County Literacy Facebook Page) Families in southern Indiana have a unique opportunity this week. Santa Train at the Tulip Trestle will take place this Saturday, December 3rd. The Tulip Trestle is in Greene County. It’s a 2300 feet long train trestle...
A new initiative is addressing mental health, substance use, and homelessness
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is launching a new initiative to address mental health, substance use, and homelessness. It's known as "Creating a Better Tomorrow." This is all made possible through an anonymous donor's gift of $1 million dollars to the foundation. The goal is...
Underground fire continues to smolder in Northern Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An area the size of a basketball court is expected to continue burning for days according to fire officials. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said residents may have noticed smoke coming from an area of private property belonging to Dennis Trucking. Berry says numerous logs, stumps and compost, buried […]
