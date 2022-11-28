TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Art Spaces, Inc. has announced the completion of a monument honoring Claude Herbert in downtown Terre Haute. Herbert, a teenage Spanish-American War veteran, was working as a Santa Claus at Havens and Geddes department store when a fire broke out in December of 1898. Historians say Herbert led a group of children out of the store. He returned to the store to assist another group, who unbeknownst to him, had already escaped out a back door. Herbert did not make it out of the fire.

