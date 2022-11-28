A courtroom in Washington County, Tennessee, erupted in applause after county commissioners rejected a proposal to build a Bitcoin mining plant in the area. Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies was already operating a 25-megawatt Bitcoin mine in Limestone, Tennessee since late 2020, but the county has been trying to get it to shut down due to zoning violations, News Channel 11 reports. A settlement proposal to have a replacement mining operation built in an industrial park in Telford, Tennessee, a small community of under 1,000 residents, has drawn plenty of opposition.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO