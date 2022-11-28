ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Four graduate Sullivan County Recovery Court

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Four participants graduated Sullivan County Felony Recovery Court Tuesday night, as proud friends and family watched. “It’s been a long journey, you know I started when I was 20 weeks pregnant,” one of the graduates, Monica, said. “I was addicted to suboxone, and I didn’t want to have a drug-addicted baby, […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee school district report cards show uneven attendance at local schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual report card for districts and schools across the state this week. One of the top figures on the report – attendance – revealed an unequal recovery of pandemic attendance, with economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities having much higher rates of absenteeism. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Bristol Christmas Parade set for Thursday; famous Budweiser Clydesdales expected

BRISTOL, Va./Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade is set for Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to be in the parade!. The downtown parade will kick off at 7 p.m. The parade route begins on the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard. It will continue down State Street and end at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Elizabethton authorities said an incident on Oakmont Drive overnight Thursday left a man dead. Elizabethton Police Department (EPD) Major Jerry Bradley told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to reports of a vehicle “driving up and down the road revving its engine” on Oakmont Drive at 12:03 a.m. “While officers were […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Virginia Business

2022 Virginia Business Person of the Year: Jim McGlothlin

Jim McGlothlin had never really thought much about paintings. He was more of a music guy, a fan of Elvis, whom he saw in concert six months before the King’s 1977 death. But the art of the deal — in this case, winning a valuable artwork at an auction — was a familiar feeling.
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Tennessee releases 2021-22 school report cards

The Tennessee Department of Education has released a new statewide school report card detailing how our local schools are performing. The online report card includes a wide variety of statistics: math and language arts performance, the percentage of students chronically absent, student teacher ratios, money spent on education and more. The numbers show comparisons to the state average.
TENNESSEE STATE
Futurism

Courtroom Erupts in Cheers After Bitcoin Plant Rejected From Opening in Community

A courtroom in Washington County, Tennessee, erupted in applause after county commissioners rejected a proposal to build a Bitcoin mining plant in the area. Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies was already operating a 25-megawatt Bitcoin mine in Limestone, Tennessee since late 2020, but the county has been trying to get it to shut down due to zoning violations, News Channel 11 reports. A settlement proposal to have a replacement mining operation built in an industrial park in Telford, Tennessee, a small community of under 1,000 residents, has drawn plenty of opposition.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Planning underway for 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Preparations are now underway for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion music festival. The event is slated to take place September 8-10 in historic downtown Bristol. While those plans are in talks, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum is expected to attend a Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol convenience store adds drive-through service

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Bristol convenience store is expanding its services by adding a drive-through. The owners of Bobby's Market in Bristol, Virginia, decided to make the store convenient by providing food, candy, and tobacco products at the drive-through. Logan Batrick said the pandemic played a part in...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Man jailed for fatal 2016 pursuit crashes into THP trooper on Tuesday: police

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man jailed in Washington County for killing a passenger during a 2016 police pursuit was involved in another high-speed chase Tuesday that injured one. Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials identified the suspect as 25-year-old Anthony L. Hammonds II in a preliminary report that detailed the Nov. 29 incident. Troopers had […]
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy