Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Viewing party to be held at Las Vegas restaurant Saturday for USA World Cup game
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Want to watch the World Cup amongst other soccer fans on Saturday? A Las Vegas restaurant is holding a viewing party for the Netherlands vs. USA game. According to a news release, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas will open its doors at 6:30 a.m. Saturday so fans can enjoy the game when it starts at 7 a.m.
Las Vegas and Thomas and Mack transform into rodeo town ahead of NFR
This week, Las Vegas officially transforms into a rodeo town as hundreds of cowboys and cowgirls come for this year's National Finals Rodeo.
Taste The World At Gaetano’s
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gaetano’s has been a Henderson staple for the past 20 years. This Friday you can taste the world at their wine dinner. JC Fernandez joins Nick and Sarah Palmeri, the owners of Gaetano to tell us more about this event.
MGM Resorts cutting ties with organizers, which it blames for failures at Las Vegas Invitational
MGM Resorts is cutting ties with the Las Vegas Invitational organizers after drew plenty of backlash for its poor setup. MGM Resorts said in a statement on Monday afternoon that it would no longer work with event coordinator Ryan Polk or the organizers of the tournament for future events, and placed the blame for the tournament’s failures — which included an injury scare with no paramedics on site — on Polk.
An “Epic Experience” At The Palms
Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this month’s “So Vegas” segment, Roqui Theus gives a preview of a new one-of-a-kind experience at The Palms Casino Resort. The “Epic Experience” suites package, inspired by Youtuber Mr. Beast, also includes a dinner for 10 at Scotch 80 Prime. For an “epic” price, this package can be booked now at Palms.com, but […]
KTNV
After 3 seasons, Marcus Arroyo is out as UNLV head football coach
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's another head coaching change for UNLV football. UNLV athletic director Erik Harper confirmed this morning that Marcus Arroyo is out. Arroyo leaves the Rebels with a 7-23 overall record. "This is a tough decision by all means," Harper said. "I didn't make this lightly....
KTNV
'UNLV Football is now set up for imminent success': Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo issues statement after firing
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A day after his abrupt firing as head coach of UNLV Rebels football, Marcus Arroyo says he is "disappointed we're not going to be able to finish what we started here just three years ago." Arroyo posted a statement on social media Tuesday morning. It...
8newsnow.com
More than just a donut with Mochinut Henderson
Las Vegas Now is back at Mochinut Henderson. This time they find out what makes their donuts special, how their milk tea bobas are made and sample one of their best-selling Korean style rice hotdogs.
a-z-animals.com
8 Adorable Puppies In Las Vegas To Adopt For Christmas
Are you in the Las Vegas area and looking for a canine companion? Well, look no further. There are tons of dogs looking for a warm and loving home this festive season, and they are but a call away. So, if you are ready to make the leap, here are...
southwestshadow.com
Experience French Delicacies blended with Traditional Asian Accents at ‘Xtra Sweet’
While chasing a college degree in law, executive chef Qi Guan took a trip to Europe, resulting in her completely shifting careers into culinary. After completing school in machinery and cake decorating, Guan pursued her long-awaited dream of opening a dessert bar of her own. Embracing her fondness for French and Asian desserts, her dessert bar Xtra Sweet spotlights both backgrounds in its menu.
Americajr.com
‘Enchant’ World’s Largest Christmas Light Extravaganza announces spectacular outdoor event at Resorts World Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS – Enchant, producers of the world’s largest Christmas light experience, and Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip’s newest resort, announced plans to brighten the holiday season in Las Vegas with over four million outdoor lights—bringing a special edition of America’s fastest-growing live-holiday event to Las Vegas Boulevard for the first time billed as “Enchant on the Strip”.
Secrets to winning at Las Vegas casinos
What does it take to score big in Vegas? 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean talks with the experts and shares some secrets on how to win at the casino.
Report: Las Vegas hotel rates break records in October
According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the average daily room rate jumped to $209.89, which broke a record.
Maine Family Moves to Las Vegas and Immediately Regrets it After U-Haul is Stolen
A little over a week ago, Mainers Adam, Melissa Bair, and their six children packed up and moved everything they had from Maine to Las Vegas. The family loaded up a Ford Expedition and a U-Haul, and planned to start a new chapter of their lives in Vegas. What they did not know was just how soon they would miss Maine, and why.
nevadabusiness.com
Kagele Named Trustee President of Olive Crest in Nevada
Elizabeth Kagele, former banking executive for nearly 25 years and business entrepreneur, has been named trustee president of Olive Crest in Nevada. Kagele, 38, joined Olive Crest’s trustee group in 2020 while working as an executive with U.S. Bank in Las Vegas. Olive Crest was one of the non-profits being supported by U.S. Bank, and at the time her desire was give back to the Las Vegas community.
pvtimes.com
Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery
Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
Las Vegas gaming wins surpass $1 billion for 20th month in a row
For the 20th consecutive month, Las Vegas gaming wins have surpassed $1 billion. More than $97.5 million in revenue has been generated.
lasvegastribune.net
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony. Topping Out Event on November 14, 2022, Celebrates Milestone With Last Beam Placed In The. Hospital’s Structure As It Continues Construction. LAS VEGAS, NV — SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, is honored to have participated in the...
Fox5 KVVU
You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Retired Classic Band
Music history has no shortage of performers who have announced their final tours, only to return to the stage not long after "retiring." Iconic rock band The Who famously embarked on their final tour in 1982, but seven years later returned for a 25th anniversary tour in 1989. And seven years after that, they embarked on a "Quadrophenia" tour in 1996.
Comments / 1