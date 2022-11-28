ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8 News Now

Taste The World At Gaetano’s

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Gaetano’s has been a Henderson staple for the past 20 years. This Friday you can taste the world at their wine dinner. JC Fernandez joins Nick and Sarah Palmeri, the owners of Gaetano to tell us more about this event.
HENDERSON, NV
102.5 The Bone

MGM Resorts cutting ties with organizers, which it blames for failures at Las Vegas Invitational

MGM Resorts is cutting ties with the Las Vegas Invitational organizers after drew plenty of backlash for its poor setup. MGM Resorts said in a statement on Monday afternoon that it would no longer work with event coordinator Ryan Polk or the organizers of the tournament for future events, and placed the blame for the tournament’s failures — which included an injury scare with no paramedics on site — on Polk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

An “Epic Experience” At The Palms

Las Vegas(KLAS)-In this month’s “So Vegas” segment, Roqui Theus gives a preview of a new one-of-a-kind experience at The Palms Casino Resort. The “Epic Experience” suites package, inspired by Youtuber Mr. Beast, also includes a dinner for 10 at Scotch 80 Prime. For an “epic” price, this package can be booked now at Palms.com, but […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

After 3 seasons, Marcus Arroyo is out as UNLV head football coach

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's another head coaching change for UNLV football. UNLV athletic director Erik Harper confirmed this morning that Marcus Arroyo is out. Arroyo leaves the Rebels with a 7-23 overall record. "This is a tough decision by all means," Harper said. "I didn't make this lightly....
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

8 Adorable Puppies In Las Vegas To Adopt For Christmas

Are you in the Las Vegas area and looking for a canine companion? Well, look no further. There are tons of dogs looking for a warm and loving home this festive season, and they are but a call away. So, if you are ready to make the leap, here are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
southwestshadow.com

Experience French Delicacies blended with Traditional Asian Accents at ‘Xtra Sweet’

While chasing a college degree in law, executive chef Qi Guan took a trip to Europe, resulting in her completely shifting careers into culinary. After completing school in machinery and cake decorating, Guan pursued her long-awaited dream of opening a dessert bar of her own. Embracing her fondness for French and Asian desserts, her dessert bar Xtra Sweet spotlights both backgrounds in its menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Americajr.com

‘Enchant’ World’s Largest Christmas Light Extravaganza announces spectacular outdoor event at Resorts World Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Enchant, producers of the world’s largest Christmas light experience, and Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip’s newest resort, announced plans to brighten the holiday season in Las Vegas with over four million outdoor lights—bringing a special edition of America’s fastest-growing live-holiday event to Las Vegas Boulevard for the first time billed as “Enchant on the Strip”.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Kagele Named Trustee President of Olive Crest in Nevada

Elizabeth Kagele, former banking executive for nearly 25 years and business entrepreneur, has been named trustee president of Olive Crest in Nevada. Kagele, 38, joined Olive Crest’s trustee group in 2020 while working as an executive with U.S. Bank in Las Vegas. Olive Crest was one of the non-profits being supported by U.S. Bank, and at the time her desire was give back to the Las Vegas community.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Gold Town Casino will add this popular potato eatery

Mister Tater’s Tater Shack will open a location in Gold Town Casino on Dec. 6, according to a spokesperson for the brand. Set to celebrate its grand opening at 11 a.m., the restaurant will serve gourmet loaded baked potatoes, snacks, salads, vegan and breakfast options. Mister Tater’s Tater Shack...
PAHRUMP, NV
lasvegastribune.net

West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony

West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony. Topping Out Event on November 14, 2022, Celebrates Milestone With Last Beam Placed In The. Hospital’s Structure As It Continues Construction. LAS VEGAS, NV — SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, is honored to have participated in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can meet the famous Budweiser Clydesdales Saturday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your cameras! The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday. According to a news release, the iconic team, which features eight horses pulling the famous red, white, and gold Budweiser wagon that’s carrying two drivers and a Dalmatian coach dog, will serve as grand marshal of Downtown Summerlin holiday parade at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Retired Classic Band

Music history has no shortage of performers who have announced their final tours, only to return to the stage not long after "retiring." Iconic rock band The Who famously embarked on their final tour in 1982, but seven years later returned for a 25th anniversary tour in 1989. And seven years after that, they embarked on a "Quadrophenia" tour in 1996.
LAS VEGAS, NV

