Maine Family Moves to Las Vegas and Immediately Regrets it After U-Haul is Stolen
A little over a week ago, Mainers Adam, Melissa Bair, and their six children packed up and moved everything they had from Maine to Las Vegas. The family loaded up a Ford Expedition and a U-Haul, and planned to start a new chapter of their lives in Vegas. What they did not know was just how soon they would miss Maine, and why.
SWAT standoff in west Las Vegas valley causes road closures
There is a heavy police presence in the west Las Vegas valley resulting in road closures.
Fox5 KVVU
5-vehicle crash causing delays on southbound US 95 near Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a 5-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on the southbound U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway. According to authorities, Nevada State Police responded to the 5-vehicle crash at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police say two individuals were transported to a local hospital with...
news3lv.com
Crash on US-95 south and Rancho
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash is causing a traffic delay on US-95 southbound at Rancho Drive. Currently, two right lanes are blocked, with stop-and-go traffic back to Jones Boulevard. At this time, authorities have not released any information on the crash. Check back for updates.
‘It’s been horrendous,’ Las Vegas woman forced to live in garage after delay in plumbing service project
It's been headaches and lengthy bills for Las Vegas resident, Merrilou Thomas, 88, after she was told her plumbing system needed to be upgraded earlier this year.
Las Vegas neighborhood site of 2 murders across street from each other
The location where police said a man murdered his neighbor in a dispute over a parking spot is across the street from the home where investigators suspect a man killed a 22-year-old woman and his father then helped him move the body.
Bakersfield Channel
Lake Mead may close marinas due to low water levels
LAKE MEAD, Calif. (KERO) — In Nevada, there's only one working launch ramp at Hemenway Harbor in Las Vegas because of low Lake Mead levels. Moving forward, the park service is considering drastic measures as lake levels continue to fall. Worst-case scenario: closing every ramp and marina at Lake Mead.
lasvegastribune.net
2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar Now Available for Sale
Proceeds from LVMPD K-9 Calendar sales supports community initiatives, including the K-9 Section and lifelong care of active and retired service dogs. PHOTO LINK: https://twgpr.sharefile.com/d-s04da6348d2854ea6a7dff9319d4be5d8. Las Vegas, Nev. (Nov. 23, 2022) – The 2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar is the paw-fect gift for family and friends. Support the men, women, and...
airlive.net
FAA is investigating after a door fall off a plane midflight and landed in a Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center. The incident occurred Nov. 18 when a baggage compartment door fell off a single-engine Textron T240 after it took off from Henderson Executive Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Sunrise Hospital tops list of sites with ‘superbug’ as cases grow 60% since August
Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center has had 122 cases involving the "superbug" that is being monitored by state health officials.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations jump again in Clark County; flu patients also increasing
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Clark County jumped by more than 15% over the past week as cases continue to increase during the holiday season.
Fox5 KVVU
Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with Las Vegas police during the thick of rush hour traffic late Wednesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Winnick Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver then started driving recklessly. They said he drove on sidewalks during the course of the chase.
multihousingnews.com
Banyan Residential Acquires $61M Las Vegas Community
The luxury townhome development is part of the Skye Canyon 1,000-acre master plan. Banyan Residential has completed its $61 million purchase of Banyan Brighton, a 133-unit build-to-rent luxury townhome community located at 10500 Glenbrittle Ave. in Las Vegas. The project is part of the planned 1,000-acre Skye Canyon master-planned community,...
thefabricator.com
Airgas opens distribution center in Nevada
Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has opened a safety and welding hardgoods distribution center in Henderson, Nev., the sixth such center in the U.S. Building construction was completed in August and shipping to customers began in mid-October. This location provides more room for expansion than the Whittier, Calif., location it...
lasvegastribune.net
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony
West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony. Topping Out Event on November 14, 2022, Celebrates Milestone With Last Beam Placed In The. Hospital’s Structure As It Continues Construction. LAS VEGAS, NV — SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, is honored to have participated in the...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department having a busy year with commercial robberies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's an operation that took hours. Neighbors on an otherwise quiet street near Rancho and Sahara watching as police removed a truckload of stolen goods. Everything from computers to small appliances to golf clubs. A criminal enterprise permanently out of business, and three men under...
news3lv.com
2 injured in house fire near Eastern, Sahara
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire broke out in the east Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a fire on Hoyt Avenue, near Eastern and Sahara avenues, around 1:45 a.m., a city spokesperson said.
8newsnow.com
Southern Highlands neighborhood bombarded with car break-ins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Southern Highlands community was bombarded by a group of people rummaging through their vehicles. On Monday morning, residents of Glenhaven awoke to find many of their belongings stolen from their cars. “When I woke up Monday morning to go to work, I saw an alert...
Police close road in Pahrump to search for fugitive Ryan Sanders
Officers with the Nye County Sheriff's Office have closed off a street and surrounding areas in the southern part of Pahrump near the California border as they search for wanted fugitive Ryan Sanders.
