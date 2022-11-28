ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

5-vehicle crash causing delays on southbound US 95 near Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a 5-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on the southbound U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway. According to authorities, Nevada State Police responded to the 5-vehicle crash at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police say two individuals were transported to a local hospital with...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Crash on US-95 south and Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash is causing a traffic delay on US-95 southbound at Rancho Drive. Currently, two right lanes are blocked, with stop-and-go traffic back to Jones Boulevard. At this time, authorities have not released any information on the crash. Check back for updates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bakersfield Channel

Lake Mead may close marinas due to low water levels

LAKE MEAD, Calif. (KERO) — In Nevada, there's only one working launch ramp at Hemenway Harbor in Las Vegas because of low Lake Mead levels. Moving forward, the park service is considering drastic measures as lake levels continue to fall. Worst-case scenario: closing every ramp and marina at Lake Mead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar Now Available for Sale

Proceeds from LVMPD K-9 Calendar sales supports community initiatives, including the K-9 Section and lifelong care of active and retired service dogs. PHOTO LINK: https://twgpr.sharefile.com/d-s04da6348d2854ea6a7dff9319d4be5d8. Las Vegas, Nev. (Nov. 23, 2022) – The 2023 LVMPD K-9 Calendar is the paw-fect gift for family and friends. Support the men, women, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Start of construction on All Net Arena project in Las Vegas delayed

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The All Net Resort & Arena project was narrowly granted a delay by Clark County to start construction by a deadline of September 2023. The project on a 27-acre stretch of land off Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara had a construction start deadline of fall of this year. Project officials told the Clark County Zoning commission that numerous tasks had been completed, from clearing debris and prior construction, to securing various permits and agreements.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in custody following fiery standoff near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after a standoff with Las Vegas police during the thick of rush hour traffic late Wednesday afternoon. Police tell FOX5 officers attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle near Winnick Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police said the driver then started driving recklessly. They said he drove on sidewalks during the course of the chase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
multihousingnews.com

Banyan Residential Acquires $61M Las Vegas Community

The luxury townhome development is part of the Skye Canyon 1,000-acre master plan. Banyan Residential has completed its $61 million purchase of Banyan Brighton, a 133-unit build-to-rent luxury townhome community located at 10500 Glenbrittle Ave. in Las Vegas. The project is part of the planned 1,000-acre Skye Canyon master-planned community,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thefabricator.com

Airgas opens distribution center in Nevada

Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has opened a safety and welding hardgoods distribution center in Henderson, Nev., the sixth such center in the U.S. Building construction was completed in August and shipping to customers began in mid-October. This location provides more room for expansion than the Whittier, Calif., location it...
HENDERSON, NV
lasvegastribune.net

West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony

West Henderson Hospital Celebrates Construction Milestone with Topping Out Ceremony. Topping Out Event on November 14, 2022, Celebrates Milestone With Last Beam Placed In The. Hospital’s Structure As It Continues Construction. LAS VEGAS, NV — SR Construction, a full-service design-build general contractor, is honored to have participated in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 injured in house fire near Eastern, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire broke out in the east Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a fire on Hoyt Avenue, near Eastern and Sahara avenues, around 1:45 a.m., a city spokesperson said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Southern Highlands neighborhood bombarded with car break-ins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Southern Highlands community was bombarded by a group of people rummaging through their vehicles. On Monday morning, residents of Glenhaven awoke to find many of their belongings stolen from their cars. “When I woke up Monday morning to go to work, I saw an alert...
LAS VEGAS, NV

