Moscow, ID

The Oregonian

Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class

In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Candlelight vigil planned for Wednesday to remember University of Idaho students killed

MOSCOW, Idaho — A vigil for the four students who were murdered in a home near the University of Idaho (UI) campus will be taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The vigil will honor the life of Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin, who were found dead inside a residence on King Road in Moscow on Nov. 13. The four U of I students were each stabbed with a knife.
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

'Miscommunication': Moscow police now say it's unknown if murders were targeted

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is updating information about the murders of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. Previously, the Latah County Prosecutor's Office said one, or more, of the victims were "undoubtedly targeted." MPD now says this was a "miscommunication" and detectives don't know if the residence, or anybody inside, was specifically targeted.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Latest Info | Moscow police say murder at U of I may not have been targeted

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow police have provided new details in the investigation of four murdered University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, 2022. In their latest release, Moscow police stated that the Latah County Prosecutor's identification of the case as a targeted attack was miscommunication. Moscow police say detectives do not currently know if any of the occupants of the house on King Road were specifically targeted, but they are continuing to investigate.
MOSCOW, ID
MIX 106

Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!

The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
BOISE, ID
newsnationnow.com

Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?

(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders

MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Police arrest 7 in North Idaho last week for possession, intent to distribute fentanyl

LEWISTON, Idaho — Law enforcement arrested seven people last week for possession of fentanyl, with some believed to intend to distribute it. Lewiston detectives arrested 39-year-old Kimberlee Perrigo and 33-year-old Joshua Hescock after placing a GPS tracking device on their vehicle and observing it make several trips to Spokane and around the Lewis Clark Valley area. Lewiston Police say officers...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment

NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
KAMIAH, ID
Big Country News

Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions

PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
PULLMAN, WA
