When Oprah speaks, we, the fans, listen. When Oprah shares something she loves, we add to cart. As the original influencer, not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall-to-winter adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 on Amazon right now.

1 DAY AGO