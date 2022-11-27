ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is a stylish post-Cyber Monday score — just $45 at Amazon

When Oprah speaks, we, the fans, listen. When Oprah shares something she loves, we add to cart. As the original influencer, not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall-to-winter adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 on Amazon right now.
'Gut punch': CNN cuts staffers amid Warner Bros. Discovery rebuild

CNN has informed employees that layoffs are underway as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) looks to slash $3 billion worth of costs over the next two years. According to an internal memo obtained by Yahoo Finance, CNN CEO Chris Licht wrote to employees on Wednesday: "Our people are the heart and soul of this organization. It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many."
Video game pioneer Jerry Lawson honored with Google Doodle

Lawson, who died in 2011, is credited with innovating the video game cartridge. Google paid tribute to Gerald “Jerry” Lawson on Thursday by featuring the video game pioneer as the subject of a Google Doodle. Dec. 1 would have been Lawson’s 82nd birthday. Lawson, a Brooklyn-born electronic...

