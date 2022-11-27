ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles lead at halftime despite pair of Aaron Rodgers TD passes

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3Y6Y_0jPRapsn00

Aaron Rodgers still is able to get it done through the air, despite a broken thumb on his throwing hand.

The Packers’ great quarterback was throwing the ball around the Linc on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Everything wasn’t perfect as he did throw a pair of picks but there were also a couple of touchdown passes that reminded everyone of why he is ticketed for Canton five years after he retires.

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were landing blow for blow and wound up putting the final TD on the board in the last minute of the second quarter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Eagles, Dolphins, Vikings on top

Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, used to say that you know what you have as a football team by Thanksgiving. These power rankings certainly aren’t definitive, but provide a good measure of where teams are coming out of Turkey Day — which had touching tributes to the late John Madden.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night

It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: NFL Team Worried Stadium Will Be Empty On Christmas Day

The Rams have not been fun to watch, and it has the team worried. Four of the team's six final games will be nationally televised in standalone timeslots. One game, Week 17 against the Chargers, can be flexed. The Rams' Christmas Day matchup against the Broncos, however, can't be. The team fears a ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over New England. This is Episode 168 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the fallout of Minnesota’s Week 12 win on Thanksgiving. Particularly, Super Bowl contendership,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Cowboys lead respective positions in Pro Bowl Games voting

The NFL’s postseason all-star event will look very different this year, with the traditional Pro Bowl replaced by the Pro Bowl Games. Gone is the half-hearted tackle football game pitting AFC versus NFC; fans will be treated instead to a week’s worth of skills competitions and a flag football exhibition featuring the highest vote-getters from across the two conferences.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Packers QB reveals bizarre first question Aaron Rodgers asked him

Aaron Rodgers has always taken pride in being a free thinker, and one former Green Bay Packers player learned that about the quarterback the very first time he met him. DeShone Kizer, who spent a season backing up Rodgers in 2018, shared some stories about the reigning NFL MVP during a recent appearance on “The Adam Breneman Show” podcast. One of the most interesting tidbits came when Kizer recalled the first one-on-one conversation he ever had with Rodgers. He said the first question Rodgers asked him was not about football. Rather, Rodgers wanted to know if Kizer has given any thought to 9/11 conspiracy theories.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy